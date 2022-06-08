GIRLS TENNIS
Masconomet 5, Oliver Ames 0: The undefeated, No. 4 seed Chieftains (17-0) stayed perfect on the season with a seamless home win in the Division 2 Round of 16. Kendall Skulley, Teagan Skulley and Nina Klink played well for Masco, which will host either Hopkinton or Westwood in the Elite Eight round on Sunday.
Newburyport 5, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue saw their season end in the Division 3 Round of 16 against the top-seeded Clippers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 14, Apponequet 8: Sam Montercalvo exploded for seven goals and an assist and Karina Gyllenhaal had five scores with two helpers as the Crusaders (9-10) handled the No. 12 seed in the Division 3 playoffs on the road. Courtney McKenzie made eight saves for Fenwick, which will take on either Dedham or Pentucket in the Round of 16.
Essex Tech 21, Shawsheen 11: The Hawks rolled in their Division 3 tourney opener behind a nine-goal, three-assist outburst from junior captain Maddie McDonald. Katie Comeau added four goals and two assists while Molly McLeod also scored four times. Defensively, McLeod was tremendous while junior Ava Allaire worked hard in transition to get the ball out of the defensive end. Essex Tech will play the winner of St. Mary’s vs. Weston in the Sweet 16.
Hingham 17, Peabody 5: Captain Emily McDonough and Kayla Landry led a strong defensive effort but the Tanners were overmatched in the Division 1 playoffs against a powerful Harborwomen team on the road. Caitlin Snow had a solid game in net with nine saves, Ally Bettencourt had a goal and an assist while Brooke Lomasney, McKayla Fisher, Lauren Woods and McKenna Forni also scored. Peabody ends the season 15-4, its second most wins in a campaign going back to 2006.
Agawam 18, Danvers 8: The Falcons saw their season end in the D2 playoffs.
North Middlesex 17, Swampscott 13: Despite playing the game four women down in the second half, the Big Blue nearly pulled out an incredible Div. 3 tournament win. Coco Clopton, Brooke Waters and Abby Eichler all played well in defeat, winning draws with regularity and pushing towards net. Swampscott finishes the season at 10-7.
BOYS LACROSSE
Agawam 13, Danvers 6: Despite 19 saves from freshman Brayden Holt, the Falcons (12-7) saw their season ended in the Division 3 North playoffs by unbeaten Nashoba in the first round. Senior Jimmy Thibodeau led the offense with three goals and one assist, with Lucas Rotker adding a goal and two helpers. Jake Murphy and Jake Ryan had the other goals for Danvers, with got an additional assist from Max Gasinowski.
Pentucket 17, Essex Tech 7: Trailing by just one (6-5) at halftime, the Hawks were outscored 7-0 in the third quarter and fell in their Division 3 first round playoff game on the road. Bryan Swaczyk had two goals and two assists to lead the offense while captain David Egan also had two goals. Aidan Conley (goal, assist), Chris Batten (goal), P.J. Norton (goal, assist), Jonathan Daley (2 assists), Fisher Gadbois (assist) and goalie Damian Biersteker (14 saves) all played well for Essex Tech, which finished the season at 16-5.
Silver Lake 12, Masconomet 10: Despite two goals and three assists from captain Andrew Aylwin as well as two goals and two assists from Cooper Haas, the Chieftains saw their season come to an end at 10-9 after a first round Division 2 playoff road setback. Owen McNally also had two goals for Masconomet, which also got single strikes from Andrew Saumsiegle, Mike Rossi, Tristen Dillon and Griffin Halecki. Goaltender Colin Dillon finished with a dozen saves.
Foxborough 16, Bishop Fenwick 6: The Crusaders (9-11) battled for as long as they could before the fifth seeded Warriors pulled away in the second half of their Division 3 first round contest.
Hamilton-Wenham 18, South Shore Voke 4: The Generals (6-13) scored a mild upset as the No. 18 seed, rolling the 15th seeded hosts in a Division 4 first round matchup.
BOYS TENNIS
Wilmington 3, Swampscott 2: The No. 13 seed Big Blue went down to the wire with the Wildcats in Division 3 playoff action.
BASEBALL
Mansfield 5, Marblehead 1: On the road against the No. 3 seed in the Division 2 Round of 16, the big hit eluded Marblehead (14-8) with 12 men stranded on base. Shane Keough knocked in Liam McIlroy (who had two of Marblehead’s three hits) to make it a 3-1 game in the fifth but MHS left the tying run on base and the Hornets tacked on two to pull away. Bjorn Pluss pitched well for the Magicians in a 4 1/3 inning relief appearance.
NECBL BASEBALL
Ocean State 2, North Shore Navigators 1: A wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth brought the winning run around as the Navs dipped to 0-2. North Shore had rallied to draw even in the top of the ninth when Max Viera hit a double to score Jake McElroy (walk) but had only three hits in the game with singles by McElroy and Reece Rappoli. Jake Gigliotti was outstanding for the Navigators with 11 strikeouts over six shutout innings.