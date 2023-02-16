BOYS HOCKEY
Masconomet 5, Winthrop 2: The Chieftains got a hat trick from James Whitman, giving him a dozen goals on the season, and blocked a ton of shots defensively to pick up arguably their best win of the season over the Northeastern Conference champions. Tristen Dillon kicked out 24 shots in net for Masconomet (10-7), with Joe Young (goal, 2 assists) playing well in all three zones as he and his teammates helped to negate the Winthrop trap. Junior Johnny Mireault also scored for the winners and picked up an assist, with Alan Weitzman and defenseman Anthony Cerbone collecting two helpers each.
Swampscott 4, Peabody/Saugus 1: Junior Derek Faia had a goal and an assist while classmate Jason Bouffard stopped 13-of-14 shots to officially deliver the NEC Lynch Division title to the Big Blue. Kody Langevain, Ronan Locke and Aidan Sprague were the other goal scorers for Swampscott (11-7 overall), with defenseman Quinn Hitchcock adding an assist.
Michael Ryan had the goal for the Tanners (3-14) in a game that was 2-1 with four minutes remaining. Goalie Ashton Sousa was again busy in net, making 37 saves. Tyson Higgins and Nate Palhares had the assists on Ryan's goal, while defenseman Trevor Pacheco stopped two goals with by shot blocks in front of his own net.
St. John’s Prep 9, Bridgewater-Raynham 1: Christian Rosa had three goals, including a ‘Michigan’ wraparound tally, as the Eagles (15-2-1) bounced back from a rare loss to win handily on the road. Captain Jimmy Ayers added two goals for the winners, who outshot B-R, 55-7. Solo goals came off the sticks of defenseman Jack Doherty (the first of his career, which wound up being the game-winner), Cam Umlah, Johnny Tighe, and Will Van Sicklin. A half-dozen saves earned sophomore Luke Quinn the victory in net. Assists came courtesy of Cole Blaeser (2), Ben McGilvray (2), Van Sicklin (2), Jake Vana (2), Aidan Holland, Cooper Hosmer, Deuce Morton, Ethan Goodrich, Rosa, and Ayers.
Gloucester 8, Danvers 4: The Falcons fell to 6-9-3 after being doubled up by their arch rivals on the road, surrendering five goals over the final 15 minutes. Captain Trevor McNeill had a hat trick for Danvers and assisted on his team’s other goal, netted by Seamus Cary (who also had an assist).
Worcester 4, Pingree 3: The Highlanders fell short despite two goals from Quinn Moses and another from Joe Gaffney. Goalie Nick Hubbard stopped 30 shots in net. Ryan Clark, Trey Hanson, Mikey Covelluzzi, and captain Ryan Kavanagh had one assist each.
Lynnfield 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders battled throughout, but couldn't match the Cape Ann League champions offensively in falling to 4-13 on the season.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Gloucester 5, Beverly 3: Falling behind 4-0 doomed the Panthers (10-6-1) on the road. Clara Cary broke the seal with a power play goal late in the middle period while Halle Greenleaf also scored and freshman defenseman Morgan Linskey finished with a goal and an assist.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 48, Winthrop 37: Junior captain Cecilia Kay proved unstoppable again with 30 points to go with 14 rebounds, four blocks and four steals as the Crusaders improved to 12-6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 60, Academy of the Pacific Rim 57: The Navigators advanced to their first ever MCSAO championship game (Saturday, 5 p.m. at UMass Boston) with a tight win on Wednesday. Jorbert Peralta led the charge with 23 points while Ivan Paredes and Jordan Maxson each had 15.
Essex Tech 65, Nashoba Tech 45: The Hawks improved to 11-7 thanks to Shawn O’Keefe’s 19 points and 12 boards. Jack McBournie continued to shoot it well, scoring 18 points with four threes, while Peter James Norton chipped in seven points and nine assists.
SKIING
Chieftains sweep: Masconomet’s boys and girls both won the North Shore Ski League Interscholastic postseason championship meet. The Chieftain boys had 291.84 points led by Ethan Daly and Andrew Mitchell while the girls had 275.60 points with Charlotte Hill, Megan Riley, Amanda Schneider and Nicole Schneider all finished in the top seven individually.
For St. John’s Prep, Josh Haarmann was the individual champ with a time of 41.31 seconds and Hamilton-Wenham’s Will Harrington was second. For the General girls, Evie Bernard was also second overall.
TRACK
Fenwick relay bronze: At the Division 4 state meet at Reggie Lewis Center, Fenwick’s girls 4x400 relay of Maria Ryan, Shannon Bresnahan, Alex Morgan and Celia Krouse came in third overall with a time of 4:19.34. Morgan also placed seventh in the 1000 (3:11) with Julia Davis ninth in that same event (3:15) and Bresnahan 11th (3:17).
Meanwhile, Essex Tech’s Maci Abbatessa came in tenth in the shot put with a toss of 31-feet-3 1/2 inches.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Roger Williams 58, Endicott 35: Sarah Dempsey was the only player in double figures with 12 points on a tough night offensively for the Gulls (11-13).
Gordon 55, Wentworth 37: Lock down defense helped the Scots (14-10) hold Wentworth to a mere three third quarter points in the third. Madison Wynbeek had 14 points with a dozen rebounds to lead the Gordon charge.
Framingham State 91, Salem State 62: Kylie Gates and Abuk Teng both scored 16 points but the Vikings (11-14) were never recovered from a 33-17 onslaught in the third quarter.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 76, Roger Williams 74: Ty Vitko (10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) canned a clutch triple in the final seconds to help lift Endicott (15-9) to a road victory. Jeff Hill led the offense with 18 points and five boards while Jalen Echevarria had 17 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Salem State 73, Framingham State 58: Senior Chris MacDonald had 20 points with four assists and fellow senior Conner Bryne added 16 to help the Vikings (8-17) cruise on their Senior Night. Jarret Bryne also scored 11 and ripped down 10 rebounds.
Wentworth 87, Gordon 55: The Scots dipped to 9-14 on the year, with Garrett Sattazahn the only player reaching double figures with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.