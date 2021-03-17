GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 68, Marblehead 18: Mackenzie Gilligan was a winner in both te high jump (4 feet 6 inches) and high hurdles (9.5 seconds) to guide the Panthers to an opening meet victory. Other winners for the Orange-and-Black included Kylie McCarthy in the shot put (25-10), Angelina Mazzone in the 600 (1:49.8), Heidi Eberthardt in the 1000 (3:11.7), Emily Young in the mile (5:52) and Olivia Young in the 2-mile (12:52). In addition, the 4x400 relay team of Mazzone, Claire Brean, Kayleigh Crowell and Jenna Schweitzer were also triumphant (4:42).
Marblehead got wins from Josie Poulin in the 300 and Teagan Masters in the dash.
BOYS TRACK
Marblehead 67, Beverly 19: Richard Wade was first in both the shot put and the hurdles and Cam Heafitz doubled in the high jump and the 300 to lead the Magicians. Other winners for Marblehead were Dylan Rose (dash), Oliver Buckhoff (300), Peter Clifford (mile) and Loeden Rodrigues (2-mile).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Saugus 3, Swampscott 1: Nickole Fein (7 kills), Brooke Farnum (2 blocks) and Izzy Pitman (9 digs, 2 aces) all played well in the Big Blue's setback on Tuesday.
North Reading 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The Hornets stung the Generals.
Lynnfield 3, Ipswich 0: The Tigers dipped to 2-2 against a powerful Pioneer squad.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Eastern Conn. 20, Gordon 6: It was a rough one for the Scots (0-2) despite two goals each from Katelyn Dyer and Lena Larson.