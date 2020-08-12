NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 10, Swampscott Sox 3: Brandon Bingel's 3-run homer broke a 3-3 tie and he added a 2-run shot for insurance to keep Beverly alive and force a decisive Game 3 in this playoff quarterfinal series. Andrew Olszak also hit a 2-run bomb and Matt Burgess drove in a pair of runs. Swampscott had an early 3-1 lead on an RBi knock by Joe Kasper.
Northeast 6, Peabody Champions 2: The top-seed Tide forced a decisive Game 3 with Tommy Lawrence striking out eight and holding Pub to two hits through six innings. Champs had four hits and loaded the bags in the seventh, scoring twice on RBI by Mark Shorey and Brayden Clark, but couldn't come all the way back.
FUTURES LEAGUE
Brockton 10, North Shore Navigators 5: Jake McElroy went 4-for-4 and the Navs (14-18) had 10 total hits but the Rox got the better of the timely hitting in the high-scoring win. Cody Morissette had two hits for the Navs and Dylan January recorded an RBI.