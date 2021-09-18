Danvers 28, Haverhill 0: The Falcons rumbled for 297 yards on just 23 carries and got three touchdowns via the ground in the first quarter -- including a 60-yard scoring jaunt from Owen Gasinowski and a 70-yarder from Colin Kelter -- to prevail at Haverhill Stadium.
Danvers (now 2-0) did an excellent job defensively in shutting down the Hillies for four quarters. Offensively, they got another rushing score in the first quarter from Dominic Baez from a yard out, while quarterback Travis Voisine hit Aris Xerras for a 31-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Owen Gasinowski finished with a game-high 94 yards rushing on just four carries while Kelter gained 76 yards on five carries in addition to pulling in a 28-yard pass from Voisine.
Masconomet 35, Peabody 24: Senior captain Mat Nadworny ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns while his brother, Sam Nadworny, also eclipsed the century mark with 116 on 11 carries and a trip to the end zone as the Chieftains (1-1) pulled off a road upset. Quarterback Matt Richardson threw for 128 yards and a score to Tyler McMahon from 36 yards out while running for a 23-yard TD of his own.
Peabody (1-1) got 288 yards passing from junior signal caller Shea Lynch, who completed 27-of-43 attempts as well as an 11-yard scoring strike to Danny Barrett. The Tanners also got a pair of kickoff returns for scores: 89 yards from Eli Batista and an 85-yard trip to the end zone from Colin Ridley.
Marblehead 54, Lynn Classical 20: The Magicians got three touchdowns and 114 yards of offense from junior Connor Cronin and overcame a slow start to put up 20 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third quarter to win going away at Manning Field.
James Galante returned a kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown for the winners and added a scoring run. Quarterback Josh Robertson had a pair of scores himself on runs of 53 and 28 yards while finding Eddie Johns and Cronin for touchdown tosses of 26 and 32 yards, respectively.
North Andover 34, Beverly 0: The Panthers (1-1) had no answers for the host Scarlet Knights in a lopsided loss. Beverly managed just five first downs (their first of the night coming with less than three minutes until halftime) and turned the ball over twice inside the NA 20-yard line while losing a pair of fumbles.
Swampscott 41, Lynn English 14: Running back Xaviah Bascon ran for 146 yards and four touchdowns as the Big Blue (2-0) won the Jeff Blydell Cup -- played in memory of the former youth coach with ties to both programs -- for the first time since 2016. Quarterback Cam O'Brien added 78 yards on nine carries, including a six-point trip to the end zone of his own, while also hooking up with Chris Ferragamo for a 29-yard touchdown toss.
Blue Hills 30, Essex Tech 18: Jayce Dooley caught seven passes for 106 yards and a score, but the Hawks (1-1) got into a hole into the second half and couldn't climb out despite putting up a pair of fourth quarter scores. Quarterback Harry Lynch (11-for-25, 147 yards) scored on a 12-yard run in the first half, while Alex Minaya added a 40-yard TD burst in the fourth quarter.
Lowell Catholic 27, Ipswich 21: The Tigers held a nine-point lead (21-12) with under seven minutes to play before the hosts rallied for the improbable win. Captain Dave Lonergan had a big game for IHS, running for 184 yards and touchdowns of 75 and 45 yards. Henry Wright added 90 yards on the ground, including a 16-yard scoring jaunt. Safety Aiden Arnold and cornerback Brad McGowan stood out in the defensive backfield; and defensive linemen Tyler Duchesne and Adam Coletti (4 QB sacks) also had terrific games.