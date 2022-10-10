SATURDAY’S GAME Canterbury 22, Pingree 20
at Canterbury, New Milford, Conn.
Pingree (2-1) 7 7 0 6 20
Canterbury (3-0) 8 8 0 6 22
Scoring summary
P- Chris Colby 99 pass from Hudson Weidman (Colby kick)
C- Wilkinson TD (2-pt successful)
C- Mitch Waynick TD (2-pt successful)
P- Matt Theriault 1 run (Trevor Payne kick)
P- Weidman 10 run (2-pt fails)
C- Waynick 1 run
FRIDAY’S GAMES Danvers 47, Beverly 0
at Dr. Deering Stadium, Danvers
Beverly (0-5) 0 0 0 0 0
Danvers (2-3) 21 14 6 6 47
Scoring summary
D-Owen Gasinowski 3 run (kick failed)
D-Gasinowski 25 run (Travis Voisine rush)
D-Joe Baker 5 run (Aidan Smith kick)
D-Gasinowski 29 pass from Voisine (Smith kick)
D-Gasinowski 17 pass from Voisine (Smith kick)
D-Aris Xerras 18 pass from Voisine (kick failed)
D-Kevin Ahearn 52 run (kick failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING:Beverly — Marcelo Pinto 7-25, Rowan Sullivan 8-22, Christian Diaz 1-2, Logan Petrosino 2-1, Devon Smalls 1-0, Gregory White 1-(-2), Brian Kessel 2-(-16); Danvers — Owen Gasinowski 16-110, Joe Baker 14-87, Kevin Ahearn 4-55, Travis Voisine 3-11, Peter Spyropoulos 1-2, Sam Lindeman 1-2.
PASSING: Beverly — Kessel 1-6-7-0-2; White 0-0-0-0-0; Danvers — Voisine 11-15-159-3-0; Lindeman 0-0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Matt Sopp 1-7; Danvers — Gasinowski 9-93, Xerras 2-66.
Marblehead 28, Masconomet 7
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Masconomet (2-3) 0 7 0 0 7
Marblehead (4-1) 7 0 7 14 28
Scoring summary
Mar-Miles O’Neill 4 run (Greg Motorny kick)
Mas-Matt Richardson 1 run (Cooper Easley kick)
Mar-Eddie Johns 13 run (Motorny kick)
Mar-Connor Cronin 64 pass from O’Neill (Motorny kick)
Mar-Cronin 36 pass from O’Neill (Motorny kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet — Sam Nadworny 9-47, Will Shannon 10-28, Matt Richardson 7-17, Owen Barrett 2-6, Luke Kelly 1-2; Marblehead — Eddie Johns 10-82, Bernardo Bannis 4-59, Miles O’Neill 3-17, Connor Cronin 1-3.
PASSING: Masconomet — Richardson 12-29-122-0-0; Marblehead — O’Neill 15-23-233-2-1.
RECEIVING: Masconomet — Barrett 3-34, Max Conley 2-26, Nadworny 4-24, Shannon 2-6; Marblehead — Cronin 5-124, Shane Keough 2-40, Zander Danforth 2-35, Ryan Commoss 3-21, Johns 2-10, Brooks Keefe 1-3.
Peabody 42, Leominster 20
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Leominster (4-1) 0 7 6 7 20
Peabody (5-0) 14 21 0 7 42
Scoring summary
P- Shea Lynch 15 run (Dom Scalese kick)
P- Eli Batista 50 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P- Alan Paulino 5 run (Scalese kick)
P- Lynch 10 run (Scalese kick)
P- Jayce Dooley 73 interception return (Scalese kick)
L- Osiris Lopez 5 run (Daniel Thompson kick)
L- Kaiden Drinkwater 15 pass from Lopez (kick failed)
P- Danny Barrett fumble recovered in end zone (Scalese kick)
L- Jared Viola 14 pass from Lopez (Thompson kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Leominster— Braden Martin 10-47, Osiris Lopez 11-21, Ma’Kai Stinson Newton 3-8, Xavier Cora 3-7, Aramis Reyes 4-2, Delmarh Wright 1-(-10) Peabody — Will Pinto 6-75, Shea Lynch 7-37, Alan Paulino 3-0, Alex Silva 4-0.
PASSING: Leominster — Lopez 15-36-269-2-5 ; Peabody — Lynch 16-28-262-1-2.
RECEIVING: Leominster — Kiaden Drinkwater 4-108, Bryan Aguilar 2-45, Jared Viola 3-44 Steven Diaz 3-32, Juan Miranda 2-27, Martin 1-24 Peabody — Jared Ridley 8-112, Eli Batista 7-108, Jayce Dooley 2-40, Paulino 1-2.
Salem 21, Saugus 6
at Serino Stadium, Saugus High School
Salem (5-0) 0 14 0 7 21
Saugus (0-5) 0 0 6 0 6
Scoring Summary
SAL- Devante Ozuna 27 run (Corey Grimes kick)
SAL- Grimes 1 run (Grimes kick)
SAU- Josh Osawe 70 pass from Cam Preston (kick blocked)
SAL- Ozuna 2 run (Grimes kick)
Individual Statistics RUSHING: Salem — Devante Ozuna 22-187, Jesse Round 4-36, Shane Field 2-8, Logan Abboud 1-8, Luis Chinn 1-(-5), Andreas Bernal 1-(-10), Corey Grimes 8-(-27); Saugus — Tommy DeSimone 10-51, Josh Osawe 1-17, Isaiah Rodriguez 3-3, Cam Preston 8-(-2), Danny Shea 4-(-13).
PASSING: Salem — Grimes 9-18-87-0-1; Saugus — Preston 11-27-281-0-3, DeSimone 1-2-2-0-0.
RECEIVING: Salem — Quinn Rocco Ryan 1-22, Abboud 1-20, Round 3-18, Field 2-17, Ozuna 2-10; Saugus — Osawe 5-173, Rodriguez 4-98, Shea 2-9, DeSimone 1-3.
St. John’s Prep 50, Malden Catholic 0
at Cronin Stadium, Danvers
Malden Catholic (0-5) 0 0 0 0 0
St. John’s Prep (4-1) 14 17 16 3 50
Scoring summary
SJP-Stephon Patrick 44 punt return (Jackson Selby kick)
SJP-Carson Browne 5 run (Selby kick)
SJP-Selby 38 field goal
SJP-Browne 8 run (Selby kick)
SJP-Browne 11 run (Selby kick)
SJP-Dylan Aliberti 26 run (Selby kick)
SJP-Aliberti 65 interception return (rush failed)
SJP-Mike Pallazola 63 run (rush failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: MC —Kameron Young 4-13, Marcus Rojas 5-20, Ethan Tracy 4-13, George Rodgers 4-5, Gianluca Sapienza 2-5, Ryan Young 2-1, Douglas Goodwin 2-(-1), Dylan Clough 2-(-2); SJP — Carson Browne 14-115, Mikey Pallazola 1-63, Dylan Aliberti 6-53, Cam LaGrassa 3-23, Aidan Driscoll 1-(-7).
PASSING: MC — Rodgers 2-8-11-0-1; SJP — Driscoll 4-6-34-0-0, Deacon Robillard 2-4-16-0-0, Jimmy Nardone 0-0-0-0-0.
RECEIVING: MC — Doug Goodwin 1-11, Kameron Young 1-0; SJP — Stephon Patrick 2-22, Santi Quecino 2-14, Joenel Aguero 2-14.
Essex Tech 14, Greater Lawrence 7
at Essex Tech
Greater Lawrence (1-4) 0 0 7 0 7
Essex Tech (3-2) 0 7 0 7 14
Scoring summary
ET- Colin Holden 8 pass from Harry Lynch (Kaio Dos Passos kick)
GL- Vince Rojas 15 run (kick good)
ET- Lynch 5 run (Dos Passos kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Essex Tech — Harry Lynch 18-107, Alex Minaya 6-11, P.J. Norton 3-0
PASSING: Essex Tech — Lynch 9-15-66-1-0.
RECEIVING: Essex Tech — Norton 6-43, Marco Schirripa 2-15, Colin Holden 1-8.
Amesbury 48, Ipswich 0
at Landry Stadium, Amesbury
Ipswich (0-5) 0 0 0 0 0
Amesbury (4-0) 16 16 16 0 48
Scoring summary
A-Nick Marden 27 run (Luke Arsenault rush)
A-Henry O’Neill 3 run (Drew Scialdone rush)
A-Scialdone 20 run (Arsenault rush)
A-O’Neill pass from Scialdone (Marden rush)
A-Arsenault 24 run (Marden rush)
A-Hunter Belisle 5 run (Max Sanchez rush)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Ipswich — Henry Wright 14-82, Matt McGowan 6-38, Louie Harrington 3-12, Elliot Donovan 4-(-16).
PASSING: Ipswich — Donovan 2-4-2-0-0.
RECEIVING: Ipswich — Wright 1-1, Harrington 1-1.
Swampscott 41, Northeast 32
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Northeast (1-4) 6 6 6 14 32
Swampscott (3-2) 21 0 14 7 42
Scoring summary
S- Jason Codispoti 20 run (Aydan Wulff kick)
N- Steven Day 40 run (rush failed)
S- Codispoti 70 pass from Zack Ryan (Wulff kick)
S- Codispoti 26 pass from Ryan (Wulff kick)
N- Chris Zullo 40 run (rush failed)
S- Elijah Burns 26 run (Wulff kick)
N- Day 3 run (rush failed)
S- Nakeylan Davis 80 kick return (Wulff kick)
N- Day 1 run (Zullo rush)
S- Codispoti 12 run (kick failed)
N- Zullo 1 run (rush failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Swampscott — Jason Codispoti 17-135, Elijah Burns 3-67, Zack Ryan 3-10.
PASSING: Swampscott — Ryan 12-16-165-2-1.
RECEIVING: Swampscott — Codispoti 4-107, Burns 5-35, Chris Ferragamo 3-23.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Bishop Fenwick 34, Cardinal Spellman 3
at Donaldson Field, Peabody
Cardinal Spellman (2-3) 0 0 3 0 3
Bishop Fenwick (5-0) 7 20 0 34
Scoring summary
BF-Anthony Nichols 17 run (Aidan Silva kick)
BF-Costa Beechin 52 pass from Bryce Leaman (Silva kick)
BF-Troy Irizarry 23 pass from Leaman (kick failed)
BF-Irizarry 9 run (Silva kick)
BF-Irizarry 29 run (Silva kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Cardinal Spellman — Jack Duffy 11-38, Matt O’Donnell 3-18, Umarei Murray 4-10, Chris Soto 1-2, Joe Audry 1-2. Brian Gallagher 6-(-1); Bishop Fenwick — Troy Irizarry 9-79, Anthony Nichols 3-41, Bryce Leaman 3-8, Dylan Patturelli 1-5.
PASSING: Cardinal Spellman — Duffy 10-17-58-0-2; Bishop Fenwick — Leaman 14-21-156-2-0.
RECEIVING: Cardinal Spellman — Gallagher 5-32, O’Donnell 3-18, Kristian Simpson 1-6, J.J. Colon 1-2; Bishop Fenwick — Costa Beechin 4-81, Irizarry 2-30, Mike Zaimi 2-21, Kurtis Burch 4-21, Luke Connolly 1-4, Nichols 1-(-1).