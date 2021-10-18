SATURDAY’S GAMES

Marblehead 42, Beverly 25

at Hurd Stadium, Beverly

Marblehead (6-0) 7 21 7 7 42

Beverly (3-3) 6 6 13 0 25

Scoring summary

M-Josh Robertson 7 run (Eli Feingold kick)

B-Jordan Irvine 14 pass from Pierce Heim (kick failed)

M-Connor Cronin 1 run (Feingold kick)

M-Zander Danforth 10 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)

M-Craig Michalowski 4 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)

B-Andre Sullivan 27 pass from Heim (rush failed)

B-Sullivan 25 pass from Heim (rush failed)

M-Robertson 14 run (Feingold kick)

B-Gabe Copeland 10 run (Andrew Schweizer kick)

M-Michalowski 5 pass from Miles O’Neill (Feingold kick)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Marblehead — George Percy 15-89, Eddie Johns 6-35, Josh Robertson 7-27, Connor Cronin 3-8, Miles O’Neill 1-5; Beverly — Andre Sullivan 11-82, Jordan Irvine 14-55, Manny Hernandez 4-42, Gabe Copeland 5-26, Andrew Schweizer 1-1, Pierce Heim 1-(-5).

PASSING: Marblehead — Robertson 20-24-313-2-1, O’Neill 1-1-5-1-0; Beverly — Heim 8-16-107-3-1.0

RECEIVING: Marblehead — Cronin 7-112, James Doody 3-96, Craig Michalowski 7-72, Zander Danforth 2-27, Percy 1-8, James Galante 1-5; Beverly — Sullivan 2-52, Irvine 2-23, Zack Sparkman 2-21, Devon Smalls 1-9, Hernandez 1-2.

Pingree 37, Wilbraham Monson 21

at Wilbraham

Pingree (4-0) 21 9 7 0 37

Wilbraham Monson (1-3) 0 8 0 13 21

Scoring summary

P- Jayden DelTorchio 6 pass from Hudson Weidman (Chris Colby kick)

P — Jack Feeks 49 pass from Weidman (Colby kick)

P — DelTorchio 10 pass from Weidman (Colby kick)

P — Safety (blocked punt went out of the back of the end zone)

P — Bodie Cannata 10 run (Colby kick)

WM — Nick Pestrichello 8 run (Pestrichello rush)

P — Weidman 33 run (Colby kick)

WM — Dylan Quigley 12 pass from Pestrichello (kick failed)

WM — Quigley 82 pass from Pestrichello (Enrique Martinez kick)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Pingree — Francisco Morales 11-101, Hudson Weidman 6-72, Aman Patel 5-32, Bodia Cannata 5-27.

PASSING: Pingree — Weidman 8-10-140-2-0

RECEIVING: Pingree — Jayden DelTorchio 4-58, Jack Feeks, 2-53, Makhi Taylor 1-21, Chris Colby 1-8.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Swampscott 34, Danvers 7

at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott

Danvers (3-3) 0 0 7 0 7

Swampscott (6-0) 0 28 6 0 34

Scoring summary

S-Cam O’Brien 2 run (Ayden Wulf kick)

S-Elijah Burns 81 pass from O’Brien (Wulf kick)

S-Xaviah Bascon 57 run (Wulf kick)

S-Cole Hamernick 18 pass from O’Brien (Wulf kick)

D-Steve Reardon 5 run (Aidan Smith kick)

S-Burns 11 pass from Zach Ryan (kick blocked)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Danvers — Steve Reardon 11-72, Owen Gasinowski 12-47, Brady Plaza 9-44, Colin Kelter 6-34, Dominic Baez 1-0, Travis Voisine 3-(-2); Swampscott — Xaviah Bascon 19-145, Cam O’Brien 4-33, Elijah Burns 1-6.

PASSING: Danvers — Voisine 6-21-78-0-2; Swampscott — O’Brien 7-12-153-2-0; Ryan 2-3-15-1-0.

RECEIVING: Danvers — Max Gasinowski 1-38 Reardon 3-28, O. Gasinowski 2-12; Swampscott — Burns 3-101, Bascon 2-32, Cole Hamernick 2-22, Jason Codispoti 2-14.

Masconomet 40, Salem 0

at Bunker Field, Boxford

Salem (4-2) 0 0 0 0 0

Masconomet (5-1) 21 7 6 6 40

Scoring summary

M-Mat Nadworny 2 run (Toal Lodewick kick)

M-Owen Barrett 26 pass from Matt Richardson (Lodewick kick)

M-Sam Nadworny 5 run (Lodewick kick)

M-Mat Nadworny 7 run (Lodewick kick)

M-Sam Nadworny 10 run (Kick blocked)

M-Chris McCarthy 27 run (No PAT; time expired)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Masconomet -- Mat Nadworny 13-71, Sam Nadworny 9-69, Chris McCarthy 4-32, Luke Kelly 1-25, Zack Grande 3-16, Jack Mitchell 3-9, Matt Richardson 2-9, Rich Guarino 2-6, Tyler Eberhardt 2-4, Will Shannon 2-2; Salem -- Jariel DelValle 3-12, Corey Grimes 3-5, Patrick Connaster 1-(-5), Devin Tolbert 2-(-6), Ready 3-(-12).

PASSING: Masconomet -- Matt Richardson 5-9-60-1-1; Salem — Michael Ready 3-9-15-0-0, Corey Grimes 2-5-4-0-0.

RECEIVING: Masconomet -- Owen Barrett 1-26, Sam Nadworny 2-20, Tyler McMahon 1-14, Mat Nadworny 1-10; Salem -- Austin Ryan 1-9, Quinn Rocco Ryan 1-7, Tolbert 1-6, DelValle 2-(-3).

Peabody 35, Winthrop 21

at Miller Field, Winthrop

Peabody (2-4) 7 7 21 0 35

Winthrop (2-4) 8 6 7 0 0

Scoring summary

P- Jordan Tompkins 1 run (Dominic Scalese kick)

W — Cam Martin 24 interception return (Evan Rockefeller rush)

W — Martin 37 pass from Robert Noonan (rush failed)

P — Colin Ridley 46 pass from Shea Lynch (Scalese kick)

P — Danny Barrett 17 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)

P — Lynch 14 run (Scalese kick)

P — Barrett 23 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)

W — Nick Cappuccio 90 kick return (Juan Sanchez kick)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Peabody — Alex Silva 16-80, Shea Lynch 5-49, Jordan Tompkins 3-4, Michael Perez 2-3, Derek Patterulli 2-3, Will Pinto 2-1- ; Winthrop— Wilvis Acosta 4-47, Cam Martin 8-33, Evan Rockefeller 4-22, Robert Noonan 4-11, Anthony Indirsano 4-9, George Galuris 1-1, Anthony Cappuccio 4-1, Mikey Chaves 1-(-5).

PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 13-20-213-3-2 ; Winthrop— Noonan 3-13-69-1-1

RECEIVING: Peabody — Danny Barrett 6-94, Colin Ridley 1-46, Perez 2-27, Daviel Canela 1-16, Tompkins 1-12, Jovante Dailey 1-9, Eli Batista 1-5 ; Winthrop— Chaves 2-32, Martin 1-37.

Catholic Memorial 38, St. John’s Prep 9

at Glatz Field, Danvers

St. John’s Prep (5-1) 0 3 0 6 9

Catholic Memorial (6-0) 14 0 17 7 38

Scoring summary

CM-Carson Harwood 14 run (Jack Sokol kick)

CM-Kyle King 1 run (Sokol kick)

SJP-Lucas Verrier 27 field goal

CM-Datrell Jones 26 run (Sokol kick)

CM-Jaedn Skeete 16 pass from J.C. Petrongolo (Sokol kick)

CM-Sokol 26 field goal

CM-Jones 12 run (Sokol kick)

SJP-Stephon Patrick 4 pass from Victor Harrington

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Catholic Memorial — Carson Harwood 6-160, Datrell Jones 8-88, Kyle King 5-23; St. John’s Prep — Carson Browne 15-65, Ryan Grenier 8-55, James Guy 11-52, Victor Harrington 1-4, Jack Perry 3-(-7).

PASSING: Catholic Memorial — J.C. Petrongolo 5-11-53-1-0, Mervens Amazan 0-1-0-0-0; St. John’s Prep — Jack Perry 8-18-95-0-1, Victor Harrington 4-7-68-1-0.

RECEIVING: Catholic Memorial — Jaedn Skeete 3-25, Carson Harwood 1-20, Mervens Amazan 1-8; St. John’s Prep — Stephon Patrick 8-109, Jackson Delaney 2-35, Jesse Ofurie 1-12, Carson Browne 1-7.

Gr. Lawrence 27, Essex Tech 20

at Greater Lawrence

Essex Tech (1-5) 7 13 0 0 20

Greater Lawrence (1-5) 0 7 7 13 27

Scoring summary

ET-Devin Lebron 5 run (Kaio Dos Pasos kick)

GL-Jordy Ortega 12 pass from Manny Vasquez (Daniel Laurendeau kick)

ET-Lebron 1 run (Dos Pasos kick)

ET-P.J. Norton 34 pass from Lebron (kick failed)

GL-Javious Calderon 1 run (Laurendeau kick)

GL-Adrian Morales 40 pass from Vasquez (kick failed)

GL-Calderon 14 run (Laurendeau kick)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Essex Tech — Devin Lebon 7-84, Harry Lynch 8-22.

PASSING: Essex Tech — Lebron 6-11-87-1-1.

RECEIVING: Essex Tech — P.J. Norton 2-37, Rudy DeJesus 2-35, Colin Holden 1-9, Lynch 1-6.

Triton 40, Ipswich 18

at Triton, Byfield

Ipswich (0-6) 6 0 6 6 18

Triton (2-4) 13 14 10 3 40

Scoring summary

T-Jayden Torres 15 run (kick failed)

I-Henry Wright 29 run (kick failed)

T-Dylan Watson 80 kickoff return (Eliot Lent kick)

T-Jared Leonard 7 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)

T-Watson 30 pass from Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)

T-Watson 40 pass from Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)

T-Lent 43 field goal

I-David Lonergan 38 pass from Aiden Arnold (rush failed)

T-Lent 27 field goal

I-Max Somers 3 run (pass failed)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Ipswich — Henry Wright 14-82 Matt McGowan 2-65, Aiden Arnold 4-33, David Lonergan 12-32 Max Somers 2-3.

PASSING: Ipswich — Arnold 5-10-100-1-0.

RECEIVING: Ipswich — Lonergan 3-53, Brad McGowan 1-25, Chuck Henderson 1-22.

Bishop Fenwick 35 Archbishop Williams 14

At Donaldson Field, Peabody

Archbishop Williams (1-5) 7 7 0 0 14

Bishop Fenwick (5-1) 7 14 0 14 35

Scoring summary

BF-Steven Woods 3 run (Aidan Silva kick)

AW-Marcus Thurston 43-run (Jack Paula kick)

BF-Jason Romans 68 run (Silva kick)

BF-Chris Faraca 53 pass from Woods (Silva kick)

AW-Shawn Harrington 11 run (Paula kick)

BF-Mike Zaimi 11 pass from Bryce Leaman (Silva kick)

BF-Romans 21 pass from Leaman (Silva kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING: Archbishop Williams — Marcus Thurston 16-113, Shawn Harrington 8-44, Jake Dreyfus 4-41; Bishop Fenwick — Steven Woods 5-103, Jason Romans 1-60,Troy Irizarry 12-59, Bryce Leaman 5-40.

PASSING: Archbishop Williams — Schwartz 3-9-45-0-0; Bishop Fenwick — Woods 7-15-93-1-0, Leaman 5-7-75-2-0.

RECEIVING: Archbishop Williams — Matt Kowalski 2-23, Aidan Richard 1-22; Bishop Fenwick -- Chris Faraca 4-92, Romans 5-59, Mike Zaimi 1-11, Costa Beechin 2-6.

Hamilton-Wenham 41, Newburyport 21

at World War Memorial Stadium, Newburyport

Hamilton-Wenham (5-1) 14 6 8 13 41

Newburyport (3-3) 7 7 7 0 21

Scoring summary

HW-Chris Domoracki 70 run (kick failed)

HW-John Ertel 1 run (Markus Nordin pass from Ertel)

N-Ioyabosa Osezuwa 3 pass from Finn Sullivan (Sullivan kick)

N-Jeff Thurston 9 pass from Sullivan (Sullivan kick)

HW-C. Domoracki 10 run (kick failed)

N-Osezuwa 10 pass from Sullivan (Sullivan kick)

HW-C. Domoracki 4 run (C. Domoracki rush)

HW-Luke Domoracki 92 run (rush failed)

HW-C. Domoracki 10 run (Zach Walles kick)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham — Chris Domoracki 25-233, Luke Domoracki 4-101, John Ertel 3-22, Will Moroney 1-15, Chris Collins 3-13.

PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham — Ertel 3-8-15-0-0.

RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham — Markus Nordin 2-10, C. Domoracki 1-4.

