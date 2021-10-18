SATURDAY’S GAMES
Marblehead 42, Beverly 25
at Hurd Stadium, Beverly
Marblehead (6-0) 7 21 7 7 42
Beverly (3-3) 6 6 13 0 25
Scoring summary
M-Josh Robertson 7 run (Eli Feingold kick)
B-Jordan Irvine 14 pass from Pierce Heim (kick failed)
M-Connor Cronin 1 run (Feingold kick)
M-Zander Danforth 10 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Craig Michalowski 4 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
B-Andre Sullivan 27 pass from Heim (rush failed)
B-Sullivan 25 pass from Heim (rush failed)
M-Robertson 14 run (Feingold kick)
B-Gabe Copeland 10 run (Andrew Schweizer kick)
M-Michalowski 5 pass from Miles O’Neill (Feingold kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead — George Percy 15-89, Eddie Johns 6-35, Josh Robertson 7-27, Connor Cronin 3-8, Miles O’Neill 1-5; Beverly — Andre Sullivan 11-82, Jordan Irvine 14-55, Manny Hernandez 4-42, Gabe Copeland 5-26, Andrew Schweizer 1-1, Pierce Heim 1-(-5).
PASSING: Marblehead — Robertson 20-24-313-2-1, O’Neill 1-1-5-1-0; Beverly — Heim 8-16-107-3-1.0
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Cronin 7-112, James Doody 3-96, Craig Michalowski 7-72, Zander Danforth 2-27, Percy 1-8, James Galante 1-5; Beverly — Sullivan 2-52, Irvine 2-23, Zack Sparkman 2-21, Devon Smalls 1-9, Hernandez 1-2.
Pingree 37, Wilbraham Monson 21
at Wilbraham
Pingree (4-0) 21 9 7 0 37
Wilbraham Monson (1-3) 0 8 0 13 21
Scoring summary
P- Jayden DelTorchio 6 pass from Hudson Weidman (Chris Colby kick)
P — Jack Feeks 49 pass from Weidman (Colby kick)
P — DelTorchio 10 pass from Weidman (Colby kick)
P — Safety (blocked punt went out of the back of the end zone)
P — Bodie Cannata 10 run (Colby kick)
WM — Nick Pestrichello 8 run (Pestrichello rush)
P — Weidman 33 run (Colby kick)
WM — Dylan Quigley 12 pass from Pestrichello (kick failed)
WM — Quigley 82 pass from Pestrichello (Enrique Martinez kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Pingree — Francisco Morales 11-101, Hudson Weidman 6-72, Aman Patel 5-32, Bodia Cannata 5-27.
PASSING: Pingree — Weidman 8-10-140-2-0
RECEIVING: Pingree — Jayden DelTorchio 4-58, Jack Feeks, 2-53, Makhi Taylor 1-21, Chris Colby 1-8.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Swampscott 34, Danvers 7
at Blocksidge Field, Swampscott
Danvers (3-3) 0 0 7 0 7
Swampscott (6-0) 0 28 6 0 34
Scoring summary
S-Cam O’Brien 2 run (Ayden Wulf kick)
S-Elijah Burns 81 pass from O’Brien (Wulf kick)
S-Xaviah Bascon 57 run (Wulf kick)
S-Cole Hamernick 18 pass from O’Brien (Wulf kick)
D-Steve Reardon 5 run (Aidan Smith kick)
S-Burns 11 pass from Zach Ryan (kick blocked)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Danvers — Steve Reardon 11-72, Owen Gasinowski 12-47, Brady Plaza 9-44, Colin Kelter 6-34, Dominic Baez 1-0, Travis Voisine 3-(-2); Swampscott — Xaviah Bascon 19-145, Cam O’Brien 4-33, Elijah Burns 1-6.
PASSING: Danvers — Voisine 6-21-78-0-2; Swampscott — O’Brien 7-12-153-2-0; Ryan 2-3-15-1-0.
RECEIVING: Danvers — Max Gasinowski 1-38 Reardon 3-28, O. Gasinowski 2-12; Swampscott — Burns 3-101, Bascon 2-32, Cole Hamernick 2-22, Jason Codispoti 2-14.
Masconomet 40, Salem 0
at Bunker Field, Boxford
Salem (4-2) 0 0 0 0 0
Masconomet (5-1) 21 7 6 6 40
Scoring summary
M-Mat Nadworny 2 run (Toal Lodewick kick)
M-Owen Barrett 26 pass from Matt Richardson (Lodewick kick)
M-Sam Nadworny 5 run (Lodewick kick)
M-Mat Nadworny 7 run (Lodewick kick)
M-Sam Nadworny 10 run (Kick blocked)
M-Chris McCarthy 27 run (No PAT; time expired)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet -- Mat Nadworny 13-71, Sam Nadworny 9-69, Chris McCarthy 4-32, Luke Kelly 1-25, Zack Grande 3-16, Jack Mitchell 3-9, Matt Richardson 2-9, Rich Guarino 2-6, Tyler Eberhardt 2-4, Will Shannon 2-2; Salem -- Jariel DelValle 3-12, Corey Grimes 3-5, Patrick Connaster 1-(-5), Devin Tolbert 2-(-6), Ready 3-(-12).
PASSING: Masconomet -- Matt Richardson 5-9-60-1-1; Salem — Michael Ready 3-9-15-0-0, Corey Grimes 2-5-4-0-0.
RECEIVING: Masconomet -- Owen Barrett 1-26, Sam Nadworny 2-20, Tyler McMahon 1-14, Mat Nadworny 1-10; Salem -- Austin Ryan 1-9, Quinn Rocco Ryan 1-7, Tolbert 1-6, DelValle 2-(-3).
Peabody 35, Winthrop 21
at Miller Field, Winthrop
Peabody (2-4) 7 7 21 0 35
Winthrop (2-4) 8 6 7 0 0
Scoring summary
P- Jordan Tompkins 1 run (Dominic Scalese kick)
W — Cam Martin 24 interception return (Evan Rockefeller rush)
W — Martin 37 pass from Robert Noonan (rush failed)
P — Colin Ridley 46 pass from Shea Lynch (Scalese kick)
P — Danny Barrett 17 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
P — Lynch 14 run (Scalese kick)
P — Barrett 23 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
W — Nick Cappuccio 90 kick return (Juan Sanchez kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Peabody — Alex Silva 16-80, Shea Lynch 5-49, Jordan Tompkins 3-4, Michael Perez 2-3, Derek Patterulli 2-3, Will Pinto 2-1- ; Winthrop— Wilvis Acosta 4-47, Cam Martin 8-33, Evan Rockefeller 4-22, Robert Noonan 4-11, Anthony Indirsano 4-9, George Galuris 1-1, Anthony Cappuccio 4-1, Mikey Chaves 1-(-5).
PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 13-20-213-3-2 ; Winthrop— Noonan 3-13-69-1-1
RECEIVING: Peabody — Danny Barrett 6-94, Colin Ridley 1-46, Perez 2-27, Daviel Canela 1-16, Tompkins 1-12, Jovante Dailey 1-9, Eli Batista 1-5 ; Winthrop— Chaves 2-32, Martin 1-37.
Catholic Memorial 38, St. John’s Prep 9
at Glatz Field, Danvers
St. John’s Prep (5-1) 0 3 0 6 9
Catholic Memorial (6-0) 14 0 17 7 38
Scoring summary
CM-Carson Harwood 14 run (Jack Sokol kick)
CM-Kyle King 1 run (Sokol kick)
SJP-Lucas Verrier 27 field goal
CM-Datrell Jones 26 run (Sokol kick)
CM-Jaedn Skeete 16 pass from J.C. Petrongolo (Sokol kick)
CM-Sokol 26 field goal
CM-Jones 12 run (Sokol kick)
SJP-Stephon Patrick 4 pass from Victor Harrington
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Catholic Memorial — Carson Harwood 6-160, Datrell Jones 8-88, Kyle King 5-23; St. John’s Prep — Carson Browne 15-65, Ryan Grenier 8-55, James Guy 11-52, Victor Harrington 1-4, Jack Perry 3-(-7).
PASSING: Catholic Memorial — J.C. Petrongolo 5-11-53-1-0, Mervens Amazan 0-1-0-0-0; St. John’s Prep — Jack Perry 8-18-95-0-1, Victor Harrington 4-7-68-1-0.
RECEIVING: Catholic Memorial — Jaedn Skeete 3-25, Carson Harwood 1-20, Mervens Amazan 1-8; St. John’s Prep — Stephon Patrick 8-109, Jackson Delaney 2-35, Jesse Ofurie 1-12, Carson Browne 1-7.
Gr. Lawrence 27, Essex Tech 20
at Greater Lawrence
Essex Tech (1-5) 7 13 0 0 20
Greater Lawrence (1-5) 0 7 7 13 27
Scoring summary
ET-Devin Lebron 5 run (Kaio Dos Pasos kick)
GL-Jordy Ortega 12 pass from Manny Vasquez (Daniel Laurendeau kick)
ET-Lebron 1 run (Dos Pasos kick)
ET-P.J. Norton 34 pass from Lebron (kick failed)
GL-Javious Calderon 1 run (Laurendeau kick)
GL-Adrian Morales 40 pass from Vasquez (kick failed)
GL-Calderon 14 run (Laurendeau kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Essex Tech — Devin Lebon 7-84, Harry Lynch 8-22.
PASSING: Essex Tech — Lebron 6-11-87-1-1.
RECEIVING: Essex Tech — P.J. Norton 2-37, Rudy DeJesus 2-35, Colin Holden 1-9, Lynch 1-6.
Triton 40, Ipswich 18
at Triton, Byfield
Ipswich (0-6) 6 0 6 6 18
Triton (2-4) 13 14 10 3 40
Scoring summary
T-Jayden Torres 15 run (kick failed)
I-Henry Wright 29 run (kick failed)
T-Dylan Watson 80 kickoff return (Eliot Lent kick)
T-Jared Leonard 7 pass from Max Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)
T-Watson 30 pass from Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)
T-Watson 40 pass from Ciaramitaro (Lent kick)
T-Lent 43 field goal
I-David Lonergan 38 pass from Aiden Arnold (rush failed)
T-Lent 27 field goal
I-Max Somers 3 run (pass failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Ipswich — Henry Wright 14-82 Matt McGowan 2-65, Aiden Arnold 4-33, David Lonergan 12-32 Max Somers 2-3.
PASSING: Ipswich — Arnold 5-10-100-1-0.
RECEIVING: Ipswich — Lonergan 3-53, Brad McGowan 1-25, Chuck Henderson 1-22.
Bishop Fenwick 35 Archbishop Williams 14
At Donaldson Field, Peabody
Archbishop Williams (1-5) 7 7 0 0 14
Bishop Fenwick (5-1) 7 14 0 14 35
Scoring summary
BF-Steven Woods 3 run (Aidan Silva kick)
AW-Marcus Thurston 43-run (Jack Paula kick)
BF-Jason Romans 68 run (Silva kick)
BF-Chris Faraca 53 pass from Woods (Silva kick)
AW-Shawn Harrington 11 run (Paula kick)
BF-Mike Zaimi 11 pass from Bryce Leaman (Silva kick)
BF-Romans 21 pass from Leaman (Silva kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Archbishop Williams — Marcus Thurston 16-113, Shawn Harrington 8-44, Jake Dreyfus 4-41; Bishop Fenwick — Steven Woods 5-103, Jason Romans 1-60,Troy Irizarry 12-59, Bryce Leaman 5-40.
PASSING: Archbishop Williams — Schwartz 3-9-45-0-0; Bishop Fenwick — Woods 7-15-93-1-0, Leaman 5-7-75-2-0.
RECEIVING: Archbishop Williams — Matt Kowalski 2-23, Aidan Richard 1-22; Bishop Fenwick -- Chris Faraca 4-92, Romans 5-59, Mike Zaimi 1-11, Costa Beechin 2-6.
Hamilton-Wenham 41, Newburyport 21
at World War Memorial Stadium, Newburyport
Hamilton-Wenham (5-1) 14 6 8 13 41
Newburyport (3-3) 7 7 7 0 21
Scoring summary
HW-Chris Domoracki 70 run (kick failed)
HW-John Ertel 1 run (Markus Nordin pass from Ertel)
N-Ioyabosa Osezuwa 3 pass from Finn Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
N-Jeff Thurston 9 pass from Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
HW-C. Domoracki 10 run (kick failed)
N-Osezuwa 10 pass from Sullivan (Sullivan kick)
HW-C. Domoracki 4 run (C. Domoracki rush)
HW-Luke Domoracki 92 run (rush failed)
HW-C. Domoracki 10 run (Zach Walles kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Hamilton-Wenham — Chris Domoracki 25-233, Luke Domoracki 4-101, John Ertel 3-22, Will Moroney 1-15, Chris Collins 3-13.
PASSING: Hamilton-Wenham — Ertel 3-8-15-0-0.
RECEIVING: Hamilton-Wenham — Markus Nordin 2-10, C. Domoracki 1-4.