MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Salve Regina 4: Trailing by two with 5:40 to go in the CCC semifinals, the Gulls (21-2-2) exploded for three goals in the final 5:17 to advance to the conference title game for a third straight playoff.
Cass Bowes’ third and fourth goals of the game came in that span and he tied it up with 2:00 left. Just 30 seconds later, Noah Strawn netted the game-winner. Zach Mazur and Cam Speck had two assists each for No. 4 ranked Endicott, which hosts No. 6 Curry for the championship next Saturday at Bourque Arena.
Salem State 6, Fitchburg State 2: Four third period goals propelled the Vikings (8-18) to an upset win in the MASCAC quarterfinal playoffs. Matt Yiancopoulos netted the game-winner 3:02 into that final frame and Aaron Mercer stopped 23 to preserve the lead. Conor Whooley had a goal and an assist for SSU and Erik Larsson had a goal with two helpers. No. 6 seed Salem travels to Worcester State for the semifinals on Tuesday.
GYMNASTICS
Masconomet, Danvers make states: In a hotly contested North sectional championship meet, Masconomet’s 146.6 finished second to Central Catholic’s 147.075 while Danvers came in third at 146.475. Both the Chieftains and Falcons move on to next week’s state finals as top four clubs.
Bella Misiura of Masco was first all-around with a score of 38.225 including first overall on vault (9.7) and first overall on bars (9.525). She was also second on floor at 9.750. Also for the Chieftains, Janey Young was fifth all-around (36.675) with a sixth place showing on floor (9.525). Greta Mowers placed eighth on vault (9.3) and Kate Mugge was sixth on beam (9.425).
For Danvers, Kaylee Wescott was first overall on floor (9.8) and third all-around (37.550) while earning a 9.5 on vault as well. Fellow Falcon Maddie Migliero was eighth all-around (36.050) and fourth on floor (9.675) and Maddie Wescott tied for second on beam (9.575) and fourth on bars (9.250). Camryn Donovan was also second on bars with a 9.5
Hamilton-Wenham’s Georgia Greaves finished 13th in the all-around with a score of 33.70 and Olivia Novak finished in the top 20 with a 31.750.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 3, Diman 1: The Hawks (18-1-2) repeated as State Vocational champions with a victory Saturday night at Boston University’s Walter Brown Arena. Junior Chris Maher netted a pair of goals and assisted on the other, scored by sophomore Jaydan Vargas. Kyle Mahan missed a shutout by 7/10ths of a second and finished with 13 saves. Brady Leonard and Vargas both had two assists in the win for Essex Tech, which will open the state playoffs at home Thursday against Northbridge.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 62, Beaver Country Day 52: The Highlanders went on the road and took the Eastern Independent League crown behind 20 points from Hudson Weidman. Matt Theriault added 13 points and Charlie Lynch chipped in a dozen in a balanced effort that saw some great team defense. Pingree now awaits the New England tournament’s Class B seedings.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beaver Country Day 51, Pingree 47: The Highlanders fell just a bit short in the EIL championship game on the road, going to 19-6 as they hope for a NEPSAC tournament berth.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Western New England 0: For the seventh time in seven varsity seasons, the Gulls (17-7-2) are off to a conference title game after a semifinal shutout win. Michaela O’Brien turned away 25 shots to earn her 10th career shutout with goals by Lindsay Goodman and Samantha Fantasia in the second period providing the offense. Endicott, the defending CCC champs, travels to Suffolk for next Saturday’s title tilt.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Roger Williams 61, Endicott 51: Down by nine at halftime, the sixth seeded Gulls closed to within a point (34-33) late in the third quarter before the top seeded Hawks pulled away to win the CCC crown. Sarah Dempsey had 18 points and a dozen rebounds for Endicott (13-15), with Taylor Bogdanski (10 points, 4 rebounds) and Tara Laugeni (8 points, 9 rebounds) also playing well.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
St. Joseph Maine 17, Gordon 5: Hailey Beling’s goal ended an 8-0 St. Joe’s run, but the Scots (2-1) never recovered and suffered their first defeat of the spring season. Kaitlyn Mini also netted a pair for Gordon.