BOYS TRACK
Beverly captures NEC crown: Leo Sheriff won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet and also placed second in the 55 hurdles (8.72) as the Panthers won the Northeastern Conference boys indoor track championships Sunday for the first time in 31 years.
Ryan Dunleavy had a strong showing in the 600, placing second (1:29.91), while Misha Krygin also took second in the 1000 (2:43.94). Lucas Tremblay’s throw of 40 feet 1/2 inch in the shot put earned him second place; teammates Casey McGrath 39-4) was third and Colin Burns (39-2 1/2) tied for fourth. Devon Smalls (6.89) and Shane Barker (6.96) finished second and fourth, respectively, in the dash, and Timothy Harrington (9.61) was fourth in the 55 hurdles. Riley McGoldrick added a strong third place finish in the 2-mile (10:16.32). Beverly’s 800 relay squad of Smalls, Barker, Sheriff, Osman Solano and Daniel Conant also turned in a second place showing (1:37.59).
Prep throwers go gold: At the Division 1 state relays, St. John’s Prep’s shot put team of Pius Enjindu, Gael Garcia and John Drogottis won the state title with a combined distance of 132 feet 12 inches. The Eagles were third as a team, with the gold medal high jump relay of Drew McStay, Callum Brown and Aithan Bezanson tying a school record; also, the second place shuttle relay of Cooper Johnson, Dylan Aliberti, Brady Pallotta and Chris McDonough set a school record (26.68). The Eagles’ long jump relay placed fourth and the 4x400 came in sixth.
Masconomet defeats Winthrop: Nathan Molina was brilliant Sunday in capturing first in the dash, long jump and high jump in the Chieftains’ NEC Lynch Division clinching victory. Other winners for Masconomet included Spencer Schapp (shot put), Joe Colella (300), Jonathan MacQuarrie (600), Noah Demers (1000), Drew Bartram (mile), Dawson Romito (2-mile) and the 4x400 relay team of Colella, Demers, Colleran, and MacQuarrie.
Ipswich shines: The Tigers placed sixth out of over 50 schools at the Division 5 state relays as the high jump team of Keith Townsend, Cam Townsend and Elijah Bergner placed first. The shuttle hurdle squad of Keith Townsend, Bergner, Brian Milano and Thomas O’Connell took third; the 4x400 relay team of Keith Townsend, Brandon Monahan, Tyler Rafferty and Colin Hansen were fourth; and the 4x200 relay team of Hansen, Milano, Cam Townsend and Peter Bauman was fifth.
H-W takes a pair of 7ths: The quartet of James Regan, Jack Creilsen, Clark Glidden, and Ben Rich took seventh place for the Generals in both the distance medley and 4x800 meter relays.
GIRLS TRACK
Beverly 68, Gloucester 18: Tatum Panjwani won the mile (5:52.5) and Tara MacNeil the 2-mile (13:01.8) as the Panthers finished the regular season 8-1 and tied for the NEC title with Peabody. Other BHS first place finishers were Meredith Pasquaroa (55 hurdles, 8.82), Izzy Sullivan (dash, 7.95), Katie Burgess (300, 45.29), Claire Brean (600, 1:43.82), Allison Prasse (1000, 3:18.09), Mya Perron (shot put, 32-9 1/2), and the 4x400 relay (4:43.77).
Danvers 71, Swampscott 13: The Falcons improved to 5-4 after first place showings from Lily Delafano (dash), Courtney Hinchion (mile), Mikayla Shaffaval (300), Bella Drakos (600), Bobbi Serino (1000), Emma Eagan (2-mile), Chloe Hertigan (high jump), Cali Abbatessa (shot put), and the 4x400 foursome of Sabina Sturgeon, Bella Drakos, Chloe Hertigan, and Courtney Hinchion.
Ipswich girls eighth: The Tigers finished eighth overall at the Division 5 relays, with the 4x400 relay team of Chloe Pszenny, Lily Harper, Amelia Mooradd and Soren Shearer placing third. The long jump team of Mooradd, Olivia Novello and Decha Perron was fourth, as was the high jump team of Novello, Kameya Perron and Avery Brown.
Wilson shines for H-W: Georgia Wilson placed eighth in the long jump and also led off the sprint medley relay team along with Ava Finn, Isabella Fazio and Charlotte Madden, which placed 19th.
Swampscott medals: Shot putters Sofia Qureshi (28-1), Ana Tarason (28-5) and Sofia Alvarado (31-2 3/4) all tossed personal bests as their combined distance was good for third overall for the Big Blue at the Division 5 state relays.
Fenwick takes 13th: At the Division 4 state relays, the distance medley team of Shannon Bresnahan, Alex Morgan, Julia Davis, and Celia Krouse placed fourth (13:34.0), while both the shuttle hurdles squad of Kayla Carlin, Holly Delaney, Samantha Sharpe, and Megan Eastman, as well as the 4x800 relay of Maria Ryan, Mariana Kay, Sarah Fogarty, and Emily Elliott, each finished 11th.
GYMNASTICSMasconomet wins tri-meet: The unbeaten Chieftains saw Bella Misiura win the all-around with a score of 38.65 while teammate Fallon Eberhardt was third with a 38.0 in defeating both Danvers, 148.8-147.125, and Hamilton-Wenham/Manchester Essex, 148.8-134.05. Misiura won the vault (9.65), beam (9.65) and floor exercises (9.7) while placing second on balance beam (9.6). Eberhardt was first on beam (9.65) and second on vault (9.5), bars (9.4), and floor (9.45). Greta Mowers also had a fine performance (9.3 on vault, 9.4 on beam and 8.8 on floor), while Janey Young had an 8.7 on bars and 9.3 on beam. Kenna Miyazaki (vault, 9.05), and Kelsey Thomson (bars, 8.3) also had strong showings.
Winthrop 132.35, Beverly 127.8: Olivia Giello had a third place showing in the vault (8.2) and was also third in the All-Around (32.45) to highlight the Panthers’ performance. She also scored 8.8 on floor and 8.3 on beam. Julia Kaszynski scored 31.8 on the All-Around; Julia Guanci recorded an 8.5 on floor, and Grace Earl picked up an 8.15 on beam.
GIRLS BASKETBALL Pingree 83, Wheeler 32: The Highlanders (11-2) rolled, scoring 56 points in the first half en route to the dominant win. Bella Vaz set a school record with 43 points, shooting 11-for-13 from deep despite playing just over two quarters. Emily Norton added 14 points, Maddie Landers had 12 while Sam Jones and Lyla Campbell played great defense.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep stays unbeaten: Standouts Alex Schaeublin (113 lbs.), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Rawson Iwanicki (160) and Alex Bajoras (285) each won all four of their matches as the Eagels took down Hope, R.I. (44-27), Agawam (48-28), West Springfield (57-11) and Putnam (75-6). Going 3-1 on the day were Ben Schumacher (106), Braedon Goes (120), Elias Hajali (126), Ryan DeSouza (145), Rani Haddad (182), Marc Pineiro (195), and Angel Heredia (220) for St. John’s (now 29-0).
Saugus/Peabody sweeps: With wins over Bishop Fenwick and Wilmington, including the program’s first-ever shutout, the co-op squad improved to 9-6 in dual meets. Captain Sam Lorusso is now 15-0 on the year in dual meets while Ana Felicio and Chris Dalton grabbed their first varsity wins.
BOYS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 4, North Middlesex 2: Down by a pair of goals entering the third period, Fenwick (3-8) found its offensive legs as captain Manny Alvarez-Segee scored twice, including an empty netter, to skate off with the victory. Freshman winger Colton Carpenter netted the game-winner for Fenwick, with Gerry Visconti also tallying.
Marblehead 7, Hopedale 4: Sophomore Kyle Hart erupted for a 5-point game, including two goals, as the Headers (6-3-2) picked up a non-league triumph on the road. Carter Laramie, James Caeran, Jacob Aizanman, and Crew Monaco were the other goal scorers for Marblehead, which got a career high three assists from Sean Dolan, two from Hogan Sedky, and one apiece from Cam Waldman, Monaco and Caeran. Griffin Winter stopped 24 shots in the win.
Swampscott 8, Peabody/Saugus 0: Captain Aidan Sprague finished with two goals and an assist while fellow senior Ronan Locke had one goal and three helpers as the Big Blue (6-4) rolled. Will Roddy had a goal and two helpers; Kody Langevain and Jackson Bartram had one of each; and Quinn Hitchcock also lit the lamp. Dom Pappalardo, a freshman, turned aside 15 saves for his second shutout.
Freshman Evan Tybinkowski stopped 26 shots for the Tanners (2-9), which also got a fine performance from Dante Mauro.
Essex Tech 9, Nashoba 1: Sophomore Jaydan Vargas had two goals and an assist and the Hawks (11-0-1) limited Nashoba to just 10 shots on net. Sophomore Brady Leonard (goal, 2 assists) and junior Logan Casey (goal, 2 assists) both netted the 50th points of their respective careers for Essex Tech, with Bryan Swaczyk, Larry Graffeo, Ted Tsoutsouris (plus an assist), Chris Maher (plus an assist) and Ben Prentiss also scoring. Additional assists went to Riley Sobezenski, Anthony Bisenti, Armani Booth, Mason Sutcliffe, Cam Doherty, and Michael Cann. Kyle Mahan (8 saves) and Dawson Keenan (2 saves) were stout in net.
Winthrop 4, Masconomet 3 (OT): Chris Sacco stopped 32 shots and James Whitman netted a pair of goals, but the Chieftains (6-5) fell in a battle for the top spot in the Northeastern Conference. Will Carey also tallied for Masconomet, with assists going to Will Shannon, Anthony Cerbone, Joe Young and Evan O’Heir.
Amesbury 3, Beverly 1: Junior winger Ethan Haight’s first career goal gave the Panthers a lead early in the second period, but Amesbury tied it before the second intermission before taking advantage of two BHS miscues in the third period to skate away with the win. Beverly (0-11), which had a lot of offensive pressure but couldn’t bury any rebounds, got a 22-save performance in net from captain Dylan Hunter.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Leominster 3, Marblehead 1: Junior Ava Vautour’s third period goal assisted by Maddie Graber made it a one goal game Sunday morning, but the Blue Devils added an insurance tally late in the period. Netminder Addie Lydon played well for the Lady Headers (3-9), who also lost to Pope Francis by a 2-0 score on the road Saturday.
Portsmouth Abbey 7, Pingree 1: Ashley Smail had the lone tally for the Highlanders (4-11-1), with Maddie Santosousso making 25 saves.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 84, Framingham State 69: Chris MacDonald had 23 points and all five starters scored in double digits to help the Vikings (6-13) grab a road conference win. Javier Osorio scored 15, Jaden Castillo scored 13 and brothers Jarret and Conner Bryne both scored 12 with 14 and 13 rebounds, respectively.
Suffolk 83, Endicott 77: Though the led at the break, the Gulls (11-5) were outscored by 10 in the second half and took their second CCC loss of the season. Jalen Echevarria poured in 35 points and Mark Barrett chipped in a dozen.
Nichols 89, Gordon 69: The Scots fell to 6-11 despite 20 points, including four 3-pointers, from Garrett Sattazahn. Bryce Smith added 16 and four triples of his own and Justin Yu chipped in with 11.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 57, Suffolk 49: Emily St. Thomas had 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and Kiley Drezek tied for the team lead with 13 points of her own in a nice road win for the Gulls (7-10). Tara Laugeni added 10 points and Libby Fleming played well down low with 10 rebounds.
Salem State 83, Framingham State 80: Abuk Teng scored 28 and made a jumper with 90 seconds to play to give Salem State (9-10) the lead for good. Kylie Gates also had a career night with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists with some key free throws in the last minute. Freshman Ernidia Goncalves was also immense with 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Gordon 96, Nichols 63: Isabella Rivera exploded for 28 points and the Scots (8-9) ran away with a CCC victory. Madison Wynbeek had 20 points along with 13 rebounds and Hannah Lomanaco also played well with 15 points, 10 boards plus seven assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Salve Regina 1: The No. 4 ranked team in Division 3 made it 14 straight wins by netting three unanswered goals in the third period. Primo Self scored the game-winner with just over 13 minutes left and Connor Amsley’s shorthanded goal provided some breathing room. Ryan Gaulin added a goal and an assist for the Gulls (15-1), and Ryan Wilson made 24 saves.
Worcester State 6, Salem State 2: Zach Dill connected on the power play and Skyler Miller scored at even strength but the Vikings dipped to 3-14 after falling behind 4-0 and 5-1 in the middle period.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
UMass Boston 6, Salem State 1: Gianna Beauclair broke up the Beacons’ shutout bid 1:50 into the third period but it was an otherwise tough night for the Vikings (3-12-1). Dana Smullen came up with 25 saves.
Salve Regina 3, Endicott 2 (OT): The Gulls (9-6-3) came up short a day after topping the same Salve team, 4-2. Cammi Ahern and Makenzie Villiard had the goals, with assists going to Maddie Hentosh, Payton Hansen, Teaghan Hall and Nicole Connor.