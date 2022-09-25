BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Panthers on the prowl: At the annual Frank Kelley Invitational, Riley McGoldrick finished ninth overall while Ronan Maloney placed 23rd, both earning medals as top 25 finishers as the Panthers took first overall. Senior captain Ryan Dunleavy (32nd) and juniors Christian Clairborne (38th) and Emanuele Geronimi (44th) helped Beverly defeat second place Masconomet by three points.
In the Freshman/Sophomore race, freshman Jason Provost broke the school record for ninth graders in a time of 10:04:1 to finish in second place while teammate Calvin Barrett came in third.
Masconomet finishes second: Also at the Frank Kelley Invitational, senior captain Drew Bartram (17th, 10:28) and junior Noah Demers (19th, 10:38) led the Chieftains to a second place finish among 25 teams. Juniors Cooper Ogden (28th, 10:51), Miles Darling (41st, 11:11) and Ryan Corcoran (50th, 11:19) also ran well.
In the 9th/10th grade division, sophomores Tyson Arnold (16th, 10:41) and Justin Dolansky (29th, 10:57) helped guide Masco to a fifth place showing out of 30 teams.
Marblehead shines: The Magicians took first place at the Ocean State Invitational at Goddard State Park in Rhode Island on Saturday, getting four top 20 finishes. Isaac Gross (16:49) was fifth overall, Ryan Thompson (16:54) finished eighth, Will Cerrutti (16:58) was 11th and Harrison Kee (17:09) was 17th.
In the freshman-2 race, Will Cruikshank led the team to a third place finish with his second place finish overall.
Prep takes second: In the Championship Division of the Ocean State Invitational in Rhode Island, the Eagles placed second overall behind Westford Academy as Nathan Lopez (15:22) finished fourth overall and teammate Paul Lovett (16:13) was 10th.
Danvers places fourth at Ocean State: Earning medals for the Falcons at the Ocean State Race were sophomore Will Conklin (21st, 17:14), junior captain Sean Moore (26th, 17:21), and sophomore Charlie Garlin (29th, 17:29) as the squad finished fourth out of 40 teams. Other strong contributions came from J.J. Rooney (18:37), Will Dumont (18:43), and Nate Tibbetts (19:40).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Eagan, Nemeskal shine for Danvers: Both of the Falcons’ senior captains, Emma Eagan (28th place, 20:35) and Shea Nemeskal (29th, 20:38), ran PRs at the Ocean State Invitational to pace their team in a highly competitive race.
GOLF
Danvers 38, Marblehead 34: Sunday at Rowley CC, the Falcons got wins from Bobby Fish (6 1/2 to 2 1/2), Trevor McNeill (5 1/2 to 3 1/2), Connor Harvey (6-3), and Anthony Giordano (5 1/2 to 3 1/2).
For the Magicians (6-3), medalist Charlie Grenier (7-2, shooting a 36), Marty Ryan (5-4), Jacob Aizanman (5-4), and Tobey Grenier (5-4) were winners.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peabody 3, Haverhill 0: Eva Joyce posted a shutout and the Tanners evened their record at 3-3-1. Ally Bettencourt had a goal and an assist to lead the offense while Jessica Stead and Mimi Batista also found the back of the net. Branae Craveiro and Gianna Sinibaldi handed out assists.
Danvers 2, Lynnfield 0: Freshman defenders Addi McCarty and Lily Delafano had amazing games to help senior keeper Emily Goddard earn her second straight shutout. Senior Mikayla Shaffaval also excelled defensively while Olivia St. Pierre (goal, assist), Ellie Anderson (goal) and Georgia Prouty (assist) took care of the offense.
Newburyport 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals (4-2) took a 1-0 loss for the second time in three games when the Clippers broke the scoreless tie with only three minutes left. Freshman defender Evie Bernard had a strong game and sophomore Annie Moynihan generated plenty of attacking chances.
Lynn Classical 3, Salem Academy 0: Keeper Cindy Shehu was under fire in the net, coming up with an astounding 30 saves.
Waring 0, Landmark 0: Waring senior keeper Olga Gadmer Langman made eight saves to secure the shutout while senior midfielder and captain Bella Fedele, as well as junior fullback and captain Mikaila Bennett, played well in the draw.
BB&N 2, Pingree 1: Taking on the No. 1 ranked team in New England and the defending Class A champs, the Highlanders (3-1) got within one before halftime on a goal by Lizzie Gaffney and played an excellent second half. Lauren Collins, Helena Crate and Maddie Landers were all solid for Pingree.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Shamrocks took it to the Crusaders (0-3-1) at Donaldson Field.
BOYS SOCCER
Pingree 1, Portsmouth Abbey 0: Danny Alepa scored the game’s lone goal to propel the Highlanders to victory. Keeper Charlie Lynch secured the shutout with three saves.
Newburyport 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals dropped a competitive, back and forth contest, getting a great defensive effort from junior center back Keenan Maguire in the loss.
Rockport 3, Ipswich 1: Despite the loss, Ipswich turned in a praiseworthy performance while playing without some key starters. Ned Buletza scored the lone Tigers goal, while Nate Pillis, Sam Sirois, Seth Woodbury, Will Harrington, Jack Totten, Nico Ivanov and Zane Norton all played well in defeat. On Thursday, Ipswich beat Amesbury 1-0 thanks to Buletza’s early goal.
Landmark 2, Waring 1: Ari Bloom, a junior, had 16 saves in the win while sophomore center back Colin Vellante had a strong game for the Wolfpack.
Waring (now 1-2) saw junior Charlie Pound score its goal, with sophomore Henry Carlson-Lier assisting.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Amesbury 0: The Generals got both goals from Marlee Flanagan with an assist going to Alle Benchoff.
Ipswich 4, Rockport 0: Halle Greenleaf dropped in three goals while Ashton Flather had another to help the Tigers roll. Natalie Whitten, Chloe Pszenny and Bella Bruno added assists while Abbie Allen had two saves for the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Portsmouth Abbey 3, Pingree 1: The Highlanders got strong play from captain Sam Jones (4 kills, 3 blocks) as well as fellow captain Cassie Smith in the setback. Pingree picked up a win Friday night, 3-0 over Penguin Hall, with Alanna Diaz, Lucy Grant and Lyla Campbell all playing well in that one.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 26, Norwich 13: Another stout effort by the defense, which has allowed a record 20 points through four games, allowed the Gulls (4-0) to double up the Cadets. QB Clayton Marengi and RB Tyler Bridge both scored two rushing touchdowns for Endicott, which got an impressive 14 total tackles from Matt Licciardi.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Roger Williams 2, Gordon 0: The Scots dipped to 1-5-2 on the season.
Salem State 1, Mass. Maritime 0: The Vikings improved to 4-3-1 thanks to Aaron O’Toole’s second half goal on an assist from Brendan Davis. Keeper Matt Hauntsman made five saves in net to secure the clean sheet.
Suffolk 1, Endicott 0: The Gulls fell to 5-3-1 with the competitive road setback on Saturday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 0, Suffolk 0: The Gulls (5-2-2) registered 15 shots on goal, including a team-high six from Riley Rischitelli, but they were unable to find the back of the net in the scoreless draw.
Roger Williams 4, Gordon 0: The Scots fell to 3-2-3 on the season despite six shots on goal and four saves from Tori Paine in net.
Salem State 1, Mass. Maritime 0: The Vikings (2-5) picked up their second straight win thanks to Brenna Paquette’s goal less than four minutes into action. Cassandra Harrington tallied the assist with Lily Pfefferle (4 saves) earning the shutout between the posts.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Nichols 5, Gordon 1: Gina Ouellette tied things at one goal apiece early in action, but the Scots were never able to muster up any more offense from there. Caroline Kelley had the assist on that lone goal.
Endicott 5, Husson 0: Lindsay Bruns scored twice while Maddy Dengler, Lily Farnham and Meaghan Hogan also found the back of the net as the Gulls (6-2) cruised. ASsists went to Meghan Lehouiller, Bruns and Dengler. Brianna Anslow had the shutout in net with five saves.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott takes two: The Gulls (7-3) picked up a 3-1 win over Suffolk on Saturday before topping UMass Boston 3-0 later in the day. Amanda Gilbert, Krystina Schueler, Colleen McAvoy and Alexandra Tecun were standouts for Endicott in the doubleheader.
Bridgewater State 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings fell to 3-7 on the season with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-19 setback. Abigail O’Connor had four kills in the loss.
Rivier 3, Gordon 0: The Scots (4-8) dropped a 27-25, 25-18, 25-20 decision on Saturday despite 11 kills and 11 digs from Annie Murphy.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 6, Nichols 3: The Gulls improved to 4-2 thanks to doubles wins from Lejla Guster/Ripley Uyeda, Olivia Martinelli/Ashley Keaveney and Olivia Berler/Shelby Henry. Uyeda, Keaveney and Martinelli all won their singles matches as well.
Springfield 8, Gordon 1: Annette Kim (6-4, 6-3) picked up the Scots lone win of the day as the team fell to 0-6 to start the season.
Salem State 5, Western Connecticut State 4: The Vikings (1-4) picked up their first win of the season behind doubles victories from Samantha Tenney/Alyssa Otero and Kenzie McLaren/Abbie Laliberte, as well as singles wins from Otero, Laliberte and Cassie Liu.