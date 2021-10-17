BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Crusaders 4th in Red Race: At the Catholic Memorial Invitational in Boston, Wyatt Burr placed third overall in a time of 17:47 as Fenwick placed fourth overall in the Red Race. Teammate Declan Smith had a strong sixth place showing (18:12), as did Andre Santos in 14th (19:04). Ethan Henshaw (28th, 20:37) and Matt Cinelli (30th, 20:45) also had fine races.
Panthers shine: Beverly’s underclassmen did well at the Catholic Memorial Invitational, with freshman Calvin Barrett running 3K in 11:01 for fourth overall. Fellow Panther Michah McManus was fifth in 11:08.
Meanwhile senior Liam Ouelette ran 16:02 at the McIntyre Twilight meet in Falmouth, good for 22nd place and tops among all North Shore boys in the field.
Masco youngsters excel: At the McIntrye Twilight in Falmouth, Masconomet’s sophomore crew was 11th as a team led by Ian Darling (18:41), Noah Demers (18:42) and Cooper Ogden (18:46) all in the top 40 of a field of more than 260 runners.
Young Eagles third: At the Catholic Memorial Invitational, St. John’s Prep was third as a team in the freshman 3K standings. Daniel Padley ran 11:09 for sixth overall while David Bussone was 16th, Joey Scherkenbach was 18th and Will Barry was 22nd.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick takes 6th place: Maria Ryan was the top finisher for the Crusaders at the Catholic Memorial Invitational, clocking in at 21:47, good for 23rd overall and helping her team finish sixth overall. Shannon Bresnahan (30th, 22:37), Natalia Kay (40th, 23:39), Sarah Fogarty (43rd, 24:47) and Catherine Carter (50th, 25:00) also ran well.
Panthers finish strong: Beverly’s unbeaten squad shad great results at the McIntyre Twilight. Under the lights, the Panthers were 11th in the varsity large school race led by Mia Kasperowicz finishing 27th (19:55) in a field of 287. Emily Young ran 20:27 and Hannah McCarthy clocked 20:46 with Olivia Young at 21:03. Sophomore Allison Prasse placed 14th overall in the 10th grade race at 21:24.
FIELD HOCKEY
Manchester Essex 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals again got strong play in net from goaltender Maeve Clark, who finished with 10 saves. The contest was scoreless going into the fourth quarter before Hamilton-Wenham (now 2-10-1) was assessed a green card and lost a field player. Sofia Montoya and Sophie Zerilli both played well in the setback for H-W.
GIRLS SOCCER
Swampscott 0, Haverhill 0: Lillian Gosselin stopped four shots to earn the stalemate for the Big Blue, who improved to 6-2-4.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Bishop Stang 1: Aisling Hinchey finished off a corner served by Ally Mitchell and the Crusaders (6-0-5) remained unbeaten on the season with a well played road draw.
BOYS SOCCER
Swampscott 3, Haverhill 3: Lucas Bereaud netted all three goals for the Big Blue in this non-league contest at home. Valerio Tatafiore picked up a pair of assists while Chris Urbano added one.
Bishop Stang 2, Bishop Fenwick 1: Keiron Murray had the lone goal for Fenwick (2-5-3) in its Catholic Central League defeat.
St. John’s Prep 3, North Andover 0: Junior Callum Rigby had two scores on free kicks and classmate Alex Borkland netted an early game-winner as the Eagles (8-3-3) handed the Knights their first loss of the season. Joey Waterman made four stops to collect his seventh shutout while sophomore Aithan Bezanson and senior Cam Whitney played well at midfield.
VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Fenwick 3, Bishop Stang 0: Senior captains Sophia Pregent and Jess Furtado both had excellent games to pace the Crusaders (8-2).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 24, Husson 17: Shane Aylward’s 16-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter snapped a tie once and for all and sparked the Gulls (6-0, 3-1 Commonwealth Coast Conference) to a road win at Bangor, Maine. Tyler Bridge (5-yard run) and Geoffrey Ingrando (27-yard reception) also had touchdowns for the winners, while got a 33-yard field goal from Ryan Smith as well. Bridge finished with 100 yards rushing while Tim Russell had 13 tackles (9 solo) and an interception.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 1, Suffolk 0: Riley Rischitelli’s first half marker stood up as Endicott (7-3-2) prevailed on Senior Day. Morgan Hubert assisted on the play, while Rosalina Caliri earned the shutout with five saves.
Worcester State 2, Salem State 0: On ‘Think Pink Day’, where proceeds from the game were donated to the North Shore Medical Cancer Center, Jasmin Moran came the closest to scoring for Salem State (3-9), but her header went off the crossbar.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 3, Worcester State 0: All three of freshman Kendy Prince’s goals came in the second half, giving him 17 for the season and pacing the Vikings (5-0 MASCAC, 9-5 overall) to victory. Aaron O’Toole assisted on two of those goals and Matt Hauntsman earned the shutout by making five saves in net.
Endicott 4, Suffolk 1: Cole Elgin, Joe Mepham, Joe Cusack and Cole Ferugsson had the goals while Austin Wickman and Elijah Wilson added assists in the win for Endicott. Kyle Rosa picked up the win by making eight saves.
Gordon 3, Salve Regina 0: Unassisted second half goals by Benji Wright, Casey Torres and Chase Gwynn helped the Scots (7-4-2) cruise to victory.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
UNE 5, Endicott 0: Danvers’ Taylor Farrin and fellow goalie Allison Wales both had four saves in net for the Gulls (8-4).
Roger Williams 5, Gordon 1: Cara Goudie’s second goal of the season, coming on a second half penalty stroke, was all the offense that the Scots (1-8) could muster.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott sweeps Roger Williams: The Gulls remained unbeaten in conference play at 5-0 and improved to 14-7 overall as middies Colleen McAvoy (12 kills) and Nicole Winkler (4 blocks) and setters Lauren McGrath (20 assists) and Danica Glover (16 assists) led the way.
Wheaton 3, Gordon 2: Valerie Nilan finished with 15 kills, 5 blocks and an ace in the Scots’ 23-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-8, 9-15 defeat. Annie Murphy added nine kills and four blocks while Macie Carroll had eight kills and four blocks. Emily Schneider chipped in with another seven kills and five aces.
MCLA 3, Salem State 0: Genevieve Kempster had five kills and five digs for the Vikings (now 4-16) while Eva Haralabatos added a dozen assists and eight digs. Pamela Diaz contributed nine digs as SSU fell, 25-7, 25-12, 25-16.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Endicott 7th, Gordon 11th at Suffolk Invitational: Cassandra Cosma finished 37th overall over the 6-kilometer course in 26:04 as the Gulls finished with 229 team points, good for seventh place. Michaela Kenney (40th, 26:14), Julia Adrian (46th, 26:26), Brianna am Ende (51st, 26:42) and Ella Aldrich (55th, 26:58) rounded out the scoring for Endicott.
Sophomore Rachel Brennan (20th place, 24:38) was the top Gordon runner to finish the race, followed by teammates Abigail Baier (25:59) and Carolyn Day (26:35).
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Gordon 11th, Endicott 13th at Suffolk Invitational: In a field of 23 teams and 225 runners, Colin McGinn had the top time for Gordon (28:17). Zachary Smith (28:25) and fellow Scots Alexander Cravens (28:39) and Evan Page (28:57) were close behind.
Colin Costa led the way for Endicott over the 8-kilometer course with a time of 28:01, good for 42nd place. Caleb Nye (54th, 28:24) and Cooper Downey (64th, 30:24) also contributed to Endicott’s showing.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Clark 6, Salem State 3: Anastasia Startseva (6-2, 6-2) and Alexandria Floyd (6-3, 6-0) won at first and second singles, respectively, for the Vikings while combining to capture an 84 pro set triumph at first doubles as well.
Assumption 4, Endicott 3: The Gulls got doubles wins by Justine Hoover/Fernanda Trevino and Ashley Keavenry/Shelby Henry but managed only one singles win from Olivia Berler in the narrow loss.
Gordon 7, Suffolk 2: The Scots earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming CCC playoffs with the win. Madison West/Kristen Kendall and Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim won in doubles play while West, Kim and Maddex all took singles bouts. Kendall and Abbigail Fournier also picked up singles victories.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Bentley 6 ,Endicott 1: Daniel Rinkert had the lone victory for Endicott at second singles, prevailing 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.