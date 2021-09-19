GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 3, East Bridgewater 2: Senior Kayleigh Crowell figured in all three goals with two scores and an assist on Izzy Sullivan's goal to help the Panthers improve to 2-1 Saturday. Mia Biolotti and Bella Jiminez also had great outings for Beverly.
Beverly 1, Bedford 0: Sunday, the Panthers (3-1) made it a perfect weekend with freshman Kayla Cimon getting her first career shutout and saving a breakaway. Grace Fitzgerald scored the only goal assisted by Izzy Sullivan and Carly Jones had a phenomenal game on defense.
Bishop Fenwick 0, Newburyport 0: Keeper Claudia Keith recorded her third straight shutout to begin the season and Fenwick (1-0-2) remained unbeaten against the CAL power. Sam Sharp, McKenna Gilligan, Ella Morgan and Haley Lawrence played well for the Crusaders.
Pingree 4, Brooks 0: Lexi Garcia had two goals and an assist to help the Highlanders (1-0) win their season debut. Erika Zenga and Alexis Donovan scored as well with Maddie Landers and Tori Farrell earning assists. Erin Baressi and Maggie Warner shared the clean sheet.
BOYS SOCCER
Needham 1, St. John's Prep 0: The Eagles (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season as Needham scored with a minute remaining in regulation to conclude what Prep coach Dave Crowell called "an excellent and evenly played high school soccer game." Sophomore center mid Jake Vanna, junior center back Will Minor and junior back Ben Bailey all played well in the loss.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Bishop Fenwick 1: Will Gern scored early in the second half to help the Generals (1-0-2) earn the draw. Hamilton-Wenham's defense played great all game, allowing just the one goal on a free kick from Fenwick that sailed into the net over a Generals' wall. Keeper Ben Wood made a couple of nice saves in net as well.
FIELD HOCKEY
Manchester Essex 2, Danvers 0: The Falcons (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season despite four saves in net from sophomore Megan McGinnity.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Catholic 32, Endicott 29: John Kenney ran into the end zone for a two-yard score with under two minutes to play, but the Gulls fell just short against a strong Catholic team, falling to 2-1 in the process. Kenney finished with 105 rushing yards and the touchdown while quarterback Clayton Marengi and Anthony Caggianelli added rushing scores as well. Geoffrey Ingrando led the receiving corps with three catches for 77 yards.
MEN'S SOCCER
Salem State 3, Bridgewater State 0: The Vikings improved to 4-3 on the season thanks to goals from Steven Lopez, Fabricio Torres and Kendy Prince. Assists went to Lucas Amaral and Arnold Orellana, while keeper Matt Hauntsman made one save in net to preserve the shutout.
Suffolk 1, Gordon 0: The Gulls (2-3) managed 16 total shots and five corner kicks but couldn't muster up a goal in the tight setback. Brody Veleber made three saves in net.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Endicott 2, Curry 0: Alexandra Dostie and Madeline Mucher both scored to send the Gulls (2-1-1) to another victory. Riley Rischitelli and Isabella Young added assists in the win while keeper Jacqueline Ruggiero made five saves for the clean slate.
Gordon 2, Suffolk 0: The Scots (3-1) got goals from Emily Rodriguez and Taylor Talesnick en route to the win. Assists went to Shelby Jones and Sarah Sierzenga; Tori Paine made three saves for the shutout.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Salem State 3, Fitchburg State 0: The Vikings improved to 3-2 on the year behind three goals from Mikayla Mason and two assists from Mackenzie Shmink. Molly Ryan (2 saves) and Kelli McCarthy (8 saves) combined for the shutout in net.
Gordon 2, Nichols 0: The Scots (1-4) picked up their first win of the season behind two goals from Anna Rathbun. Kalyn Oliveira assisted one of those goals, and goalie Katelyn Pelletier made six saves to preserve the clean slate.
Tufts 6, Endicott 1: The Gulls (2-3) ran into a buzzsaw, managing just one goal (courtesy of Olivia Lampasona) in the loss to No. 3 ranked Tufts.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Norwich 3, Salem State 0: The Vikings fell to 1-7 on the season with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-7 setback. Eve Haralabatos had 12 aces and eight digs for Salem while Danielle Sheehan had 12 digs.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Gordon 7, Salve Regina 2: The Scots (1-1) picked up their first win of the season behind doubles wins from Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim, Madison West/Kristin Kendall and Abbigail Fournier/Allyson Fournier. Maddex, Kim, West, Kendall and Abbigail Fournier won in singles action as well.
Roger Williams 9, Endicott 0: The Gulls were swept on Saturday without winning a set across the board.
MEN'S GOLF
Salem State 11th at Williams Invitational: The Vikings finished in a tie for 11th out of 18 teams in the Williams Invitational at Taconic Golf Club over the weekend with a combined score of 65-over par. Babason was far and away the winner, finishing a ridiculous 8-under par. Individually, Ethan Doyle fired a 76 and a 79 to lead Salem State, while Travis Ryan (80-77), Danny DiLisio (79-86) and Brian Cannata (77-82) also fared well.