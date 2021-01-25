Weekend area roundup: Beverly gymnasts soar past Essex Tech 

GYMNASTICS
Beverly 131.55, Essex Tech 126.85: Sydney Spencer finished in first place on bars (8.0), was second on floor exercises (8.8) and captured the all-around with a score of 32.75 as the Panthers won their second meet in as many tries Saturday afternoon at the Sterling Center YMCA.
Teammate Keegan Richardson was tied for first place on vault (9.1) and was also victorious on the floor (9.0) for the Orange-and-Black. The hosts also had a victory on the balance beam from Gabby Chirco (8.5), who added a third place showing on bars (7.5). Other Panthers with top three finishes included Olivia Giello on vault (9.0), Julia Kaszynski on beam (8.15), Linnea Avola on bars (2nd, 7.55) and Virginia Betts on beam (tied for 3rd, 8.1).
Taylor Howard was second for Essex Tech in the all-around (8.2), tying for the top spot on vault (9.1) as well as third on beam (8.1). Teammate Mia Finn, who took third in the all-around (31.8), placed third on vault (8.8) for the Hawks, with Emma Hathaway adding a third place showing on floor exercise (8.5).
Masconomet 144.95, Winthrop 136.15: Freshman Bella Misiura (37.25) and sophomore Bella Marques (36.80) and went 1-2 in the all-around to power the two-time defending state champs to yet another victory. Misiura took top honors on the vault (9.5), tied for first on beam (9.0) and floor (9.45), and was second on bars (8.75). Marques won the vault (9.6), tied for the top spot on beam and floor, and was second on bars (8.75).
In addition, Sarah Aylwin was third on vault (9.4) and bars 8.3) for the Chieftains, while teammates Greta Mowers (4th on vault, 9.3 and 4th on floor, 8.5); Emma Quirk (tied for 3rd on bars, 8.3), Lauren Mugge (3rd on beam, 8.8) and Emma Quirk (3rd on floor, 9.4) also had stellar performances.
SWIMMING
Gloucester 97, Danvers 89: The Keyes brothers, Spencer and Ethan, each won two events for the Falcons in a close setback Saturday afternoon. Spencer Keyes captured the 200 IM (2:26.54) and 100 backstroke (1:07.94), while Ethan Keyes took home the 50 (25.33) and 100 freestyles (56.15). Abigail DeAngelis was also a first place finisher in diving (161.48 points) for Danvers, which also saw its 200 free relay team of Griffin Butler, Major Adair, Alex Cotter and Nolan Hills (1:54.00).
Swampscott 115, Masconomet 68: For the second straight meet, the Big Blue (2-0) got a pair of first place finishes from both Brown and Caplan to swim away with a victory. Brown was a winner in the 200 (1:52.16) and 500 free (4:58.65), and Caplan recorded victories in the 100 fly (58.32) and 100 back (1:00.97). Addition Swampscott wins came from Elizabeth Dokina in the 200 IM (2:21.00), Alex Ianetta in the 50 free (24.69), Paul Flacke in the 100 free (53.70) and all three relays.
Dan Voner came in first place in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.40) for Masconomet, which also got a first place showing from Meghan Burr in diving (201.60 points).
Bishop Fenwick 85, St. Mary’s Lynn 59: Meredith won both the 200 IM (2:21.09) and the 100 backstroke (1:07.12) while Hannah English was victorious in the 500 free (6:37.38) and 100 breaststroke (1:31.64) to guide the Crusaders to victory. Captain Ryan O’Connor added a first in the 200 free (2:29.82), as did Audrey Waldinger in the 100 fly (1:07.07). Captain Emily DelBene, Waldinger, Madison Moseley and Yuhasz also gave Fenwick first place triumphs in both the 200 medley relay (2:10) and the 400 free relay (1:31.64).
BOYS HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Lynnfield 2 (OT): Captain Colby Guyer’s goal with 57.7 seconds left in regulation on Senior NIght as the Generals earned their second overtime tie with the Pioneers this season. Fellow senior Grant Landon stopped 23 shots in net and Lucas Hunt scored for Hamilton-Wenham (now 0-3-2) in the second period. Raffi Santomenna, Charlie Collins and James Horgan all earned assists.
Marblehead splits a pair with Winthrop: The Headers defeated host Winthrop, 3-2, on Saturday as Will Shull scored a pair of power play goals and Carter Laramie added a first period goal. Goalie Nick Peters (28 saves) and Eli Feingold had excellent games, with Chris Locke, Hogan Sedky and Ian Cody all adding assists.
Winthrop won the rematch on Sunday, 3-2, with Laramie and Cody scoring for Marblehead (now 2-1). Feingold and defensemen J.T. Monahan and Aidan Jalbert all had one assist.
Saugus 5, Swampscott 1: Zach Pierce scored with an assist from Aidan Sprague to give the Big Blue (0-3-1) an early 1-0 lead, but the host Sachems stormed back to take the win. Ian Roddie continues to play well in net, finishing with 20 saves.
Boston Latin Academy 2, Essex Tech 1: Center Nick LaConte tallied in the third period, with Bryan Swaczyk and Larry Graffeo assisting, but the Hawks couldn’t get the equalizer. Kyle Mahan had 24 stops in net for Essex Tech, surrendering only two power play goals. The Hawks also received strong games from sophomore defenseman Cam Doherty and senior right wing Tyler Geary, the latter of whom received the team’s ‘Hard Hat’ as its player of the game.
Lowell Catholic 5, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks (now 2-2) were blanked by the powerful Crusaders on the road. Kyle Mahan had 14 stops over two periods while freshman Garrett White finished with five over the last 15 minutes. Sophomore Cam Doherty (hard hat recipient) and freshmen Chris Maher and Armani Booth were all Essex Tech standouts.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Peabody 3, Medford 1: Senior defenseman Chloe Shapleigh’s second period tally stood up as the game-winner and Peabody (4-1) knocked Medford from the ranks of the unbeaten with three straight scores after falling behind 1-0. Senior captain Jen Flynn scored the tying goal, freshman Catie Kampersal added a insurance tally in the third, and Hannah Gromko handed out two assists. Caroline Burton also picked up a helper and Audrey Buckley had a strong game in net.
Bishop Fenwick 7, Bishop Feehan 3: Senior captain Gabby Davern had two goals and two assists to become the second Fenwick girl to ever reach 100 career points in the Saturday night victory. Sophomore Abi Bruner also scored twice, Abbey Millman had two scores and an assist and Catherine Salvo had the other tally. Lauren Dirarian and Grace Morey had two assists each.
TRACK
Tanners post PRs: At the second-to-last MSTCA event of the winter season, Peabody saw Savanna Vargas post a season best 7.7 seconds in the dash, Sarah DiVasta post a season best 1:49.5 in the 600 and Aaliyah Alleyne throw the shot 32-feet-4-inches while clocking 10.47 in the hurdles. Ashley Milne ran well in the hurdles, Chris Morales placed in both the dash (7.55) and 300 (36.93), Logan Traccia clock 1:29.6 in the 600 and Joel Lisoma run well in the hurdles. Brandon Glass threw shot shot 50-feet-2-inches for second place, Jolene Murphy was second in the 300 at 40.52 and Sadia Headley-Mawasi was fourth in 41.29.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 67, Lynnfield 55: Captains Ryan Hutchinson (19 points, 13 rebounds) and Carter Coffey (18 points, 12 rebounds) both had terrific games up front to send the Generals to their third win in four games this winter. Ryan Monahan (6 points, 14 rebounds), Markus Nordin (9 points, 14 rebounds) and junior Thomas Desimone (11 points) were other standouts in the victory.
