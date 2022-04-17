BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 11, Melrose 8: Will ten Hope had four goals and Gavin Lawrence chipped in two goals with three assists to power the Panthers (3-2) to a solid non-league win. Cam Cook added four points on two goals and two scores and Colby Vaccaro was a vacuum in net with seven stops. Cam Smith, Mason Simpson and James Silva also scored.
Acton Boxboro 8, St. John’s Prep 4: The defending state champs were knocked off the unbeaten perch as the Colonials dominated both ends of the field in the rain. Will Sawyer, Luke Kelly, Noah Brown and Chris Esposito (who also won eight faceoffs) scored for the Eagles.
Marblehead 17, Masconomet 9: Charlie Grenier had six goals and Conor Cronin had a monster effort with five scores and four assists to power the Magicians. Josh Robertson added a seven point outburst on four scores and three helpers for the winners (now 3-2) while Cooper Haas led the Chieftains (2-2) with a hat trick and two assists.
Wakefield 11, Ipswich 6: The Tigers dipped to 2-2 in a tough non-league battle.
BASEBALL
Peabody 8, Swampscott 4 (8 innings): Jacob Palahres hit a bases loaded double to break a 4-4 tie and help the Tanners (3-1) take a key NEC Lynch battle. Senior Branden Waite earned his first career win by holding previously unbeaten Swampscott to 1-hit in six innings while a RBI singles by Michael Krouse (3-for-4) and Joey Raymond erased a 4-2 Big Blue lead Ryan Brunet and Justin Powers had two hits each for Peabody and Sam Oliveiri had some outstanding catches in the outfield.
For the Big Blue, John Cuttle had two hits with an RBI and threw a solid 6 1/3 innings. tied it 4-4
Watertown 2, Essex Tech 1: Jacob Wells pitched very well in the low scoring battle for the Hawks (2-3) and sophomore Andrew Skory drove Harry Lynch for the Tech’s run.
BOYS TRACK
Chieftains shine: Masconomet had some outstanding performances at the Haverhill Invitational including Liam Gillespie’s winning time in the 110 high hurdles. Simon Berents came in third place in both the 400 low hurdles and the triple jump while Will Shannon was third in the long jump. The 4x400 relay of Simon Berents, Tim McGinley, Noah Demers and Nate Collins was also third and Demers was third in the freshman/sophomore mile.
Tim McGinley picked up a fifth in the mile, Matt Sheehan was fifth in the javelin and Owen Barrett was sixth in the 200.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Masconomet 13, Marblehead 2: Emmy Clark and Maggie Sturgis had four goals and two assists each and Bella Juliano had a hat trick to send the Chieftains to an impressive win. Kate Santeusanio had six saves for the Magicians (2-4) and Sydney Langton and Hadley Wales handled the scoring.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Western New England 9, Endicott 7: The Gulls (5-5) never led in the second half of a close game while taking their first CCC loss this spring. Dominic Russo had two goals to lead Endicott and Nick Pagliuso had a goal and two assists.
Curry 14, Gordon 6: Marco Fernandez provided the majority of the offense for Gordon (1-9) with four goals. Kobe Bui scored the other two.
Salem State 20, SUNY Cobleskill 14: Drew Worthley had three goals and an assist and Kevin Albert matched him with three goals and an assist of his own to help the Vikings even their record at 6-6. Marblehead’s Sam Cioffi added a goal and Aidan Hollingsworth also scored in the win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Worcester State 13, Salem State 6: Being blanked 4-0 in fourth quarter meant Salem State (4-7) couldn’t mount a comeback in search of its first league win of the year. Mackenzie Schmink scored three times for the Vikings, Suzanne Stefanik had a goal and two assists and Kaia Hollingsworth played very well in net with 20 stops.
Endicott 17, Western New England 13: A dominant 8-2 fourth quarter helped the Gulls (8-5) out distance the Bears on the road. Alex Palermo led a balanced attack with six goals and an assist, Kiana Napolitano had three scores and Katie Schenk notched four along with three draw controls.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 8, Western Conn. State 1: Andrew Muttiah and Cory Cherico won their singles matches and teamed for a doubles win to pace Salem State. Roni Bazile, Grant Bellino, Parker Andreoli and Adam Stenneck also had singles wins and Kevin Marino-Revis teamed with Andreoili for a third doubles point.
Gordon 7, Suffolk 2: Seniors Mark Noschese and Alex Ryzi both had a hand in doubles wins on their Senior Day to propel the Scots. Ryzi also won his singles point, Ezekial Hall got wins in both singles and doubles play and Nathan Gonzalez also earned a pair of victories.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott sweeps: The Gulls (17-7) pulled out a pair of one run wins against Western Conn., 2-1 and 4-3. Maria Hanchuk went the distance and allowed only four hits in the 2-1 game with Chrissy Marotto’s solo homer and an RBI double by Raven Comtois taking care of the offense. Jailyn Couto struck out nine to hold off the Bears in the other game and Comtois blasted a homer with two total RBI. Christina Nowicki and Keelin Spencer also knocked in runs.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gulls stay hot: A 10-3 and 6-0 sweep of Nichols gave Endicott (21-5) its sixth straight win and kept the Gulls unbeaten in CCC play. Nicholas Notrangelo clobbered yet another homer for Endicott and totaled three RBI, Caleb Shpur had three RBI and Matthew McKinley knocked home two n the 10-3 decision. Nicholas Canata threw the shutout and stuck out six over the nine innings with Peabody native John Mulready driving in a pair and Kyle Grabowski getting two hits.