BOYS SOCCER
Beverly 2, Marblehead 2: The two NEC rivals competed to a draw, with Beverly getting goals from sophomore Thomas O’Neil and freshman Connor Sullivan. Devin Kiloski and Owen McCarthy also had standout performances for the Panthers.
For Marblehead, captain Jack Burke scored both goals on assists from Kyle Hart and Max Dressel.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gulls drop two: The Gulls were swept by both No. 13 ranked MIT and also Ithaca in a double dip on Saturday. Savannah Campbell’s 20 assists highlighted the match against MIT while versus the Bombers, she added 26 more and Krystina Schueler had a team-high eight kills.
Salem State 3, Lesley 0: Haley Phillips had six kills to lead a balanced attack and the Vikings (3-1) cruised to a 25-7, 25-4, 25-7 sweep.
Scots win pair: Up in Standish Maine, Gordon beat St. Joseph’s and Maine Presque-Isle by identical 3-0 scores to improve to 5-1 on the season. Annie Murphy had 17 kills between the two matches and Joey Keltner totaled up 21 spikes.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 2, UMass Dartmouth 1: Vanilton Xavier buried the game-winning goal with under two minutes left in regulation to send the Vikings (3-1) to a thrilling home win. Walaeddine Hounane assisted on the winner and scored SSU’s other goal and Jonathan Chasse made eight saves without allowing goal in relief to earn the win.
Stevens 2, Endicott 1: Conor Rooney scored with 18 minutes to go to make it a one goal game but the Gulls (2-1) couldn’t get the equalizer against the No. 3 ranked team in the country. Masconomet product Kevin Pelletier made three saves in the net.
Gordon 3, Springfield 0: The unbeaten Scots (1-0-2) earned their first victory paced by a goal and an assist from Benji Wright. Henry McElroy and Luke Lindas also hit the back of the net for Gordon and the clean sheet went to Gunnar Lucuk (four saves).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 6, WPI 0: Tori Swanson and Lindsay Bruns had two goals each and the Gulls improved to 3-1 with a convincing win. Alexis DeMattia earned the shutout in net.
Salve Regina 3, Salem State 0: Izzy Mosley made 11 saves but the Vikings (1-3) only put one shot on goal in the road defeat.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Clark 7, Salem State 0: Lily Pfefferle was under fire the entire 90 minutes and made 11 saves but the Vikes dipped to 0-3-1.