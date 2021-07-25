LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 14, South Attleboro 0: Brayden Clark was dominant on the hill and Beverly/Salem supported him with plenty of runs in the opening game of the state tournament in Quincy. Beverly's offensive explosion was led by Tyler Petrosino (four hits) with Nick McIntyre, Logan Petrosino, Will Foglietta, Brennan Frost and Matt Ploszay also contributing to the avalanche of runs. Beverly/Salem was played its second game late Sunday night after the newspaper's deadline.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
New York 11, Marblehead 0: It was a tough opener for the Massachusetts state champions in the double-elimination tournament in Bristol on Sunday. New York scored six times in the first inning and never looked back while Marblehead was held hitless. Tessa Francis struck out four in her three innings pitching for the locals. Marblehead plays again in an elimination game Monday morning.
NECBL BASEBALL
North Shore 8, Sanford 3: Logan Bravo clubbed his 11th homer of the summer to send the Navs to victory Sunday night at Frasier Field. Aaron Groller fired a complete game seven-hitter with five strikeouts to earn the win while David Kale went 2-for-4 with three RBI and Peabody's Jake Gustin collected two RBI. Saturday night, the Navs fell to Upper Valley, 10-4, while being limited to five hits including a Jon Luders double.