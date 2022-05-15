BASEBALL
Beverly 10, Central Catholic 7 (8 innings): The Panthers (10-4) knocked off the No. 9 ranked team in Division 1 by scoring three runs on a succession of wild pitches in the top of the eighth. Anthony Mastroianni threw five scoreless in his varsity debut to earn the win, Sam Armbruster homered and totaled three RBI with three runs scored, Griffin Francis added three hits (one a bunt single to help tie it in the sixth) and Bradley McCafferty had two hits with two RBI.
St. John’s Prep 5, St. John’s Shrewsbury 4 (8 innings): Tucker Larson’s two out single in the bottom of the eighth plated Caleb Birchem (single) with the walk-off run as the Eagles (8-6) won an exciting one Sunday afternoon. The Prep fell behind by one and tied it on an Aidan Driscoll triple in the seventh that plated Larson, who had two hits and scored twice. Kyle Webster clobbered his first homer of the season and earned the win in relief.
Hamilton-Wenham 11, Rockport 2: Harrison Stein stayed hot at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort and an RBI as the Generals (9-6) won their third in a row. Will Cooke scored trice and had two RBI while Nick Freni drove in three runs and Adam Green added two hits and scored twice. Tate Fitzgibbons struck out a pair in four innings to earn the win and Drew Stewart pitched well in a three inning stint.
Bishop Fenwick 12, Archbishop Williams 2: Captain Chris Faraca had a pair of hits and three RBI and Nick Villano (3 hits) and Gianni Mercurio had two RBI each to lead the hit parade for Fenwick (8-9). Anthony Marino had two hits while Andrew McKenzie, Dan Reddick and Bryce Leaman all drove home runs. Michael Geissler picked up the win on the mound.
Lynn Tech 6, Salem Academy 3: Jacoby Casinelli Tarasuik had a solid game on the mound for the Navigators while Kegan LeClare had two hits and three RBI. Jacob Redican added a pair of hits for Salem Academy (5-9).
Masconomet 13, Winthrop 3: The Chieftains won their fourth straight to finally get back to .500 at 7-7 on Senior Day. Leading the way with strong performances were seniors Adam Kostos, Will Dempsey, Matt Golini, Kevin Pelletier, Erik Sibbach, Chris O’Grady and more. Sam Nadworny hit a grand slam for the winners while Tyler Feldberg also had a multi-hit game.
Georgetown 6, Ipswich 2: The Tigers dipped to 3-10 on Saturday morning.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 13, Methuen 10: Goalie Dylan Hunter made a career high 20 saves while Troy Morin paced the offense with a career-high five goals plus an assist as the Panthers (8-6) scored a big road victory. Matt Mezza and Will ten Hope both added a goal and four assists for the Orange-and-Black, with Cam Cook and Mason Simpson contributing two goals and a helper apiece. Gavin Lawrence and James Silva completed the attack with one goal and one assist each.
Danvers 12, Hamilton-Wenham 6: Jimmy Thibodeau (4 goals, assist), Colby Dunham (3 goals, assist) and Lucas Rotker (2 goals, assist) were the main offensive facilitators as the Falcons improved to 9-4. Brayden Holt stopped 11 shots in net to pick up the win, while teammates Brady Tersolo (goal, assist), Jack Murphy (goal, assist), Jake Ryan (goal, assist)and Max Gasinowski (assist) also got on the scoresheet.
Pingree 17, Tilton 9: Dylan Feeks erupted for a career high five goals while 15 different Highlanders reached the scoresheet in another runaway victory. His older brother, Jack Feeks, scored twice, as did faceoff specialist Colin McLoy. Mekhi Taylor, Quinn Donovan and Ryan Kavanaugh each had a goal and one assist, with Bodie Cannata, Charlie Faldi, Riley McClure, Cole Slimak and Nick Moulison adding single goals. Assists came from Max Kirianov, Max Guertin, Jack Broderick and Hudson Durant. Pingree is now 16-3 overall, having won 13 straight.
Grafton 19, Ipswich 7: The hosts jumped out on the Tigers quickly and never let up. Eliot Donovan had three goals to pace Ipswich offensively, with Henry Wright adding two goals and two assists. Single goals came from Griffin O’Brien and Becket Devoe, with Sam Pinsky adding an assist and Ryan Orroth stopping 13 shots in net.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 20, Winthrop 7: Lots of multiple point-getters helped the Tanners roll as Madi Barrett (5 goals, 3 assists), Brooke Lomansey (4 goals, 4 assists), Katie Amico (3 goals, 3 assists), Lauren Woods (2 goals, 3 assists), and Ally Bettencourt (3 goals, 2 assists) all sparked the victory. Emily McDonough, Kayla Landry, and Sam Rowe had one goal each; Siobhan Smith had an assist; goalie Caitlin Snow had five saves; and McDonough (4), Lomasney (4), Landry (2), Barrett (2), Ava Ruffing, Addi Higgins, Woods and Rowe all had caused turnovers for Peabody.
Pingree 11, Governors Academy 10: Schuyler Lloyd’s five goals and two assists sparked the Highlanders to victory. Cameron Traveis also had a big day offensively with four goals, while Waters Lloyd added two goals and two assists and Isabel Smail also scored twice.
Hamilton-Wenham 17, Essex Tech 11: Eight more goals from Haley Hamilton gave her an eye-popping 96 on the season as the Generals (8-5) won for the sixth time in their last seven contests. Kara O’Shea also exploded offensively with five goals and six assists. Riley Clarke (2 goals, assist) and Stewart Bernard (2 goals) were other contributors up front, with goalie Ava Vautour earning the win with eight saves.
SOFTBALL
{strong style=”font-size: 16px;”}Essex Tech 9, Marblehead 1{/strong}: Isa Bishop went 4-for-4 with three stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI as the Hawks won for the fourth time in their last five games. Sammi Chase threw a three-hitter with four punchouts to earn the victory, while Hailey Roach (2-for-3, SB, 2 RBI) was stellar behind her at shortstop, tagging a runner at second base and throwing home to nail another runner to end the ballgame. Zoe Kobus (2 RBI), Lily Zagoreos (SB, RBI), Ella Tucker (RBI), Ari Barrows (2-for-2, SB, 2 RBI) and Riley Michael all had hits for Essex Tech (now 4-9).
Salem Academy 12, Lynn Tech 0: Kaedynce Kauth spun a 5-inning no-hitter as the Navigators (now 13-2) won by the mercy rule. Cindy Shehu smashed a home run for the winners, while teammates Suheily Pimental, Kianny Mirabal-Nunez, Yadeli Espinal, and Lexi Walker each had two hits.
BOYS TRACK
Masco at Andover Boosters Meet: Nathan Molina won the bronze medal for the long jump to highlight the Chieftains’ showing at the Andover Boosters Meet. Simon Berents was fourth in the 400 hurdles, as was Sasha Kessel in the 100 meters. Kessel also placed sixth in the 200. Kessel, Molina, Owen Barrett and Will Shannon teamed up to finish fourth in the 4x100 relay as well.
Peabody places: Also at the Andover Boosters Meet, the Tanners saw Eli Batista win the freshman/sophomore 200 (23.1) with teammate Abou Kava in third (23.7). In varsity action, Peter Gardikas was second in the shot put (46-10 1/2) and third in the discus (126-4) while Matt Richards was fifth in the javelin (144-10). Batista and Kaba teamed with Alan Paulino and Colin Ridley to come in second in the 4x100 (44.25) while the sprint medley of Paulno, Justin Franco, Michael Perez and Shaun Conrad was second in 1:40:53.
Highlanders fourth: Pingree was fourth as a team at the Eastern Independent League championships with several athletes winning individual league titles. Bryan Marinelli won the 400 in 53.12, Mark Graubart won the 300 low hurdles in 45.18 and Chris Jiminez won the shot put. The 4x40 relay of Aryeh, Sam Graubart, Mark Graubart and Marinelli was also first in 3:41:43.
H-W does well: At the Andover Booster Meet, the Generals saw some outstanding performances from Clark Glidden in the mile, Cooper Blatz in the 800 and Micah Katz in the pole vault. The 4x100 squad of Max Almeida, Ben Mark, Leo Kagan and Peter Lager had a strong race and the 4x400 of Almeida, Mark, Eli Labelle and Blatz came in sixth overall against teams from all divisions.
Danvers shines: Kevin Rogers came in fifth overall in the mile with a personal best time of 4:28 and Mekennon Eon was second in the 2-mile in 10:02 to highlight a strong Andover Booster Meet for the Falcons. Freshman Chris McCrea had a strong mile (4:55) and classmate Will Conklin (4:56) did as well.
The Falcons’ 4x100 relay of Jacob Wescott, Colin Kelter, Owen Gasinowski and Aidan Smith was fifth in 45.22 seconds while Jake Ryan was fifth in the triple jump (39-7 1/4) and Mike Leon was fifth in the discus (122-7).
GIRLS TRACK
Tanners at Andover Booster Meet: Peabody’s Savanna Vargas came in second in the 200 (25.91) and also third in the long jump (16-7) at the competitive Andover meet. Lindsey Wilson was second in the high jump (5-4), Sarah DiVasta was sixth in the mile (5:16) and Alessandra Forgione was sixth in the discus. In relay races, the 4x100 (Vargas, Marissa Simmons, Sofia Schirripa, Yosmery Batista) was fifth (51.68) and the 4x800 (Simmons, Kyra Buckley, Cailyn Buckley, DiVasta) was fourth (10:32).
Pingree third: At the Eastern Independent League championships, Pingree was third as a team led by Clare O’Holleran, who won the league title in both the 100 high hurdles and the 300 low hurdles. Olivia Adelabu won the EIL gold in the 200 (27.10) and anchored the 4x100 relay with Allie Donovan, Erica Dowd and Lexi Garcia which won the league title and set both a school and meet record with a time of 51.27.
Generals post PR’s: In the Andover Booster Meet against squads from across all divisions, Hamilton-Wenham saw Caroline Monahan achieve a personal best in the 200 in addition to Ave Cote and Charlotte Madden in the mile and Annie Moynihan in the long jump. In the 4x100, both Monahans teamed with Gianna Randazza and Georgia Wilson to record a season best time.
Falcons soar: Also at the Andover Booster meet, Danvers High freshman Georgia Prouty was second overall in the 400 with a personal best of 59.21. The trio of Shea Nemeskal (5:33), Courtney Hinchion (5:35) and Emma Eagan (5:40) pushed each other in the mile and all ran outdoor best times.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls finish second: In NCAA regional play, Endicott beat Penn State-Berks, 5-1, to earn a chance to advance to the super regional but lost to host Salisbury, 5-2, to end the season 32-13. Jaylin Cuoto threw seven strong inning to keep Endicott’s season alive Sunday morning with Swampscott’s Katie Watts getting two hits and an RBI and Keelin Spencer driving home a pair. Needing to beat Salisbury twice, the Gulls got a 2-run homer from Raven Comtois for an early lead but couldn’t stave off the host’s powerful offense.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mass Maritime 6, Salem State 3: The Vikings’ quest for a MASCAC title came to an end in the league’s final three as Salem State stranded 10 on base and couldn’t take advantage of 12 hits. Traverse Briana went 3-for-5 for Salem while Zach Piroh and Christian Burt had two hits each with the Vikings ending the season 23-19.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
MIT 5, Endicott 0: Nationally ranked MIT ended the Gulls’ (14-8) in the second round of the NCAA Division 3 tournament, winning all three doubles matches and capturing two singles bouts in short order to clinch the win.