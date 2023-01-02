WRESTLING
Beverly wins three of four: At a Super-Quad at the Henry Cabot Lodge Fieldhouse, host Beverly High scored takedowns of Lynnfield/North Reading (52-15), Greater Lawrence (48-30), and Arlington (54-30) while dropping a close match to North Andover (40-36). Highlighting this strong showing for the Panthers were Bradan McNeil at 138 pounds, who went a perfect 4-0; Cooper Lang, who won all three of his matches at 106 pounds; and Mason Irwin, who went 3-1 on the day at 195 pounds.
Salem wins one: The Witches got solid performances in Beverly from a number of wrestlers while going 1-2 on the day, highlighted by a 57-24 triumph over Greater Lawrence. Javion Cruz (106 lbs.), Shane Field (182), and captains Brendan Dalton (145) and Yoniel Castillo (170) each won all three of their matches for Salem. Additionally, Kevin Spoon (113 lbs.) went 2-1, as did teammate Josean Castillo (195).
Prep wins three, stays unbeaten: The Eagles (now 13-0) made quick work of three Rhode Island foes in Lincoln (65-12), Central (57-20), and La Salle (71-3) as seven of their wrestlers won all three of their bouts. They were Alex Schaeublin (106 lbs.), Elias Hajali (126), Jayden D’Ambrosio (138), Ryan Lepore (152), Rawson Iwanicki (160), Marc Pineiro (195) and Charlie Smith (285).
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 5, Swampscott 2: Senior captain Larry Graffeo netted a pair of goals and junior Logan Casey finished with three assists as the Hawks (6-0-1) stayed unbeaten. Goalie Kyle Mahan earned the victory, with the captain stopping 18 shots. Brady Leonard added a goal and an assist; Bryan Swaczyk and Jaydan Vargas also had goals; and other assists went to Anthony Bisenti (2), Ted Tsoutsouris, Ben Rehal, Armani Booth, and Chris Maher.
Kody Langevain and Derek Faia had the goals for the Big Blue (now 4-2), with Ronan Locke assisting on both. Quinn Hitchcock added a helper on the Faia tally, with Jason Bouffard stepping up with 26 saves.
Triton 4, Beverly 1: The Panthers played a much more structurally sound game in their own game for much of the contest, trailing by one most of the way before host Triton scored a pair late. Freshman Logan Bowen scored his first career goal for Beverly (0-7), with Brad McAlpine assisting. Fellow freshmen Nate Wheeler on the first defensive pairing and forward Mikey O’Leary both had strong games for BHS, which got 26 saves from senior captain Dylan Hunter in net.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, Matignon 0: Sophomore Ella Tucker stopped all 23 shots that came her way and defenseman Ali Sprissler netted the game-winning goal, unassisted, in the first period as the Crusaders improved to 2-3-1. Penny Levine Stein also scored for Fenwick with an assist from senior captain Zoe Elwell.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Feehan 71, Bishop Fenwick 26: Junior captain Cecilia Kay had 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists while sophomore Caroline Perry played a strong all-around game for Fenwick (4-3).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Brandeis 77, Salem State 44: Abuk Teng ripped down 13 rebounds and tied for the team lead with nine points but the Vikings fell to 5-8. Kylie Gates also scored nine for Salem.
Babson 76, Endicott 51: Sarah Dempsey had 17 points with nine rebounds but the Gulls (3-7) struggled to keep pace with the nationally ranked Beavers. Cassie Caldwell was also in double figures with 13 points including three triples.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 85, Framingham State 65: Drew Brown had a career-high 18 points on a school record perfect 6-for-6 shooting from three point distance to help the Gulls improve to 7-3. Jalen Echevarria had 21 points to lead Endicott and Jeff Hill chipped in with 16.