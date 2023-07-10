NECBL
Navigators 2, Newport 0: Beverly’s Brayden Clark was brilliant Sunday night, allowing just three hits and no walks over eight innings while striking out six to help the Navigators (now 13-15) sweep the weekend. Clark threw 65 of his 85 pitches for strikes as the 21-year-old right-hander ran his record to 4-2 this season.
North Shore scored the only two runs it would need in the bottom of the third inning when Henry Kaczmar drove home Jake McElroy with an RBI single, and Brendan Jones subsequently scored on a foul pop out.
Navigators 12, Danbury 10: The visiting Navs scored in six of nine innings, pulling up five runs in the fourth and three more in the seventh to prevail in a Saturday slugfest. Four different players blasted home runs: Jake Berger (2 hits, 2 RBI), Evan Griffis (3 RBI), Jacob Jarrell (3 runs scored, 2 hits, 2 BB, 2 RBI), and Jackson Hornung (2 hits, 2 RBI). Henry Kaczmar added two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base, while Danvers native DJ Pacheco also scored twice for North Shore. Kaden Humphrey, the fourth of five hurlers the Navigators used, picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief work.
LEGION BASEBALL
Marblehead/Swampscott 12, Methuen 2: Ben Milner tossed five innings of four-hit ball to help the Mariners snag a District 8 win on Saturday. Quinn Hitchcock closed out the win and also drove home two runs at the plate while Drew Whitman (RBI) and Nick Berube (RBI) both hit doubles. Will Roddy also singles, scored twice and collected one RBI.
Beverly/Salem 6, Peabody/Middleton 5: Christian Rosa’s RBI single in the seventh made it a one run game and he reached third before being stranded there by Beverly/Salem’s Connor Francesconi in a down-to-the-wire bout Sunday at St. John’s Prep. Gavin Gold hit two doubles for Post 331 in a 4-for-4 effort, Josh Demers had two hits with an RBI, Casey Bellew had two RBI and Jordan O’Malley threw five innings for the win. Peabody/Middleton was led by Rosa (two RBI) and Mike McCarthy (two hits, three runs).
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Marblehead Seasiders 10, Manchester 0: Brennan Frost delivered two hits with four RBI to lead the Seasiders to a shutout win. Harry Lynch also had two RBI, as did Mike Mitchell and Brady Lavender. James Giugino tossed a four-hit shutout to pick up the decision.