GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 3, Marblehead 1: Scoring all three goals in the second half enabled the Panthers (1-1) to earn their first win of 2022 with Grace Fitzgerald’s goal and assist leading the way. Izzy Sullivan and Grace Williams also scored with Bella Jiminez and Sveta Piasecki playing well all-around. Ella Heckman added an assist and Kayla Cimon had a solid game in net.
Senior Nev Koughan netted her first varsity goal for the Magicians (1-1).
Peabody 1, North Andover 1: Some key saves by Eva Joyce and great defense by Branae Craveiro helper the Tanners (0-1-1) earn an important non-league point. Taylor Bettencourt had Peabody’s goal with an assist from Connie Patturelli.
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Rockport 0: Junior mid Lily Mark had her second hat trick in as many games to start the season and the Generals (2-0) cruised. Annie Moynihan, a sophomore, scored twice and senior Georgia Mazuzan scored her first varsity goal. Maddy Wood, Ella Schenker, Savannah Gauron, Tessa Hunt and Eleina Dent all had assists for H-W.
Essex Tech 1, Ipswich 1: Freshman defender Alex Silva netted the first goal of the season for the Hawks (0-0-1), who earned a solid draw against a CAL foe.
Covenant Christian splits: Covenant Christian fell to Lexington Christian Academy 5-1 before beating Rocky Hill 6-4 the following day. Liza Minogue had the lone goal in the loss and two more in the win, while Carys Walters had a hat trick in the win. Anne Jukanovich also scored in the Saturday victory.
BOYS SOCCER
Ipswich 9, Greater Lawrence 0: Following a scoreless draw against Georgetown on Thursday, the Tigers (2-0-1) cruised the following afternoon. Brian Milano had two goals and three assists to lead the charge; Nico Ivanov had two goals; Ned Buletza had two goals and an assist; Jack Totten had a goal and an assist; Josiah Scarano had a goal; Ollie York had a goal and Caleb Jorge had an assist. Theo Norton was strong defensively while Spencer McDavitt had an all-around great game.
Middlesex 4, Pingree 0: The Highlanders were shut out on Saturday against a strong Middlesex team.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick girls win 3-x-Mile relays: Held on their home course, the Crusaders won the 3-x-Mile Relays in a time of 19:45 behind senior captain Maria Ryan and freshmen Julia Davis and Marianna Kay. Teams were made up of three runners who ran one mile each in one of four divisions: girls, boys, and coed (2 boys/1 girl, as well as 2 girls/1 boy).
In addition, the Bishop Fenwick boys took fourth place, and Fenwick’s two coed teams took second and fourth place, respectively.
Danvers strong at Clipper Relays: Competing in the Clipper XC relays at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport on Saturday, the Falcons’ trio of Shea Nemeskal, Arianna McNulty and Emma Eagan placed 13th overall out of 91 teams with a time of 40:08.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers trio shines: The Falcons’ 3 x 2-mile relay team of Will Conklin, Charlie Garlin and Sean Moore ran a 32:19 at the Clipper XC relays on Saturday to finish in 14th place out of 128 teams.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WPI 3, Endicott 1: The Gulls fell to 2-2-1 on the season with their only goal coming from Tiago Frazao on an assist from Joe Akisik.
Springfield 1, Gordon 0: The Scots (1-3) were shut out on the road Saturday afternoon.
Salem State 1, UMass Dartmouth 1: Dylan Senra scored in the 46th minute from 25 yards outt o help the Vikings (2-1-2) earn the draw.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott takes two: The Gulls (4-1) picked up a pair of weekend wins over Hartwick, 4-1, and Oneonta, 2-0. Grace Jewett scored twice in the win over Hartwick while Gabrielle Klindtworth and Eliza Walker each tallied one. Ella Morgan also added an assist. Against Oneonta, it was Riley Rischitelli and Morgan Hubert who had the goals.
Gordon 3, Plymouth State 0: Sofia Gish netted two goals while Kristi Di rico added another as the Scots improved to 3-1 on the season. Assists went to Alexa Weindorf, Sarah Sierzenga and McKenna Feller.
Clark 8, Salem State 0: The Vikings failed to record a goal for the fourth straight game to open the season.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Worcester State 1, Salem State 0: Kaia Hollingsworth made 18 saves in net but it wasn’t enough to give the Vikings (0-2) their first win of the year.
Endicott 4, WPI 1: Olivia Lampasona scored twice while Meaghan Hogan and Reagan Hicks added single tallies to power the Gulls (2-2) to victory.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott sweeps doubleheader: The Gulls (5-0) remained unbeaten with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-14 sweep of Keene State and a 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 decision over MIT. Krystina Schueler had nine kills while Amanda Gilbert had eight kills and eight digs in the win over Keene. Against MIT, Gilbert had 17 kills and 11 digs while Kelsey Sanborn had 11 kills.
Gordon 3, Northern Vermont-Lyndon 0: The Scots improved to 2-5 with a 25-11, 25-5, 25-8 sweep on Saturday. Maggie Reimer had six kills and five digs in the win while Olivia Fleming notched 10 assists.
Salem State drops three: The Vikings (now 0-6) dropped 3-0 decisions to Colby-Sawyer, Northern Vermont-Johnson and Northern Vermont-Lyndon on Saturday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Stonehill 6, Endicott 3: The Gulls (1-1) suffered their first loss of the young season despite a doubles win from Olivia Martinelli/Kaitlin Fitzgibbons (8-4) and singles wins from Olivia Berler (7-5, 7-5) and Samantha Hartmann (6-1, 6-1).
Plymouth State 7, Salem State 2: Kenzie McLaren and Alyssa Otero secured a doubles win while Otero also won her singles match in the Vikings (0-2) setback.