COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 10, McDaniel 9: Peabody native Traverse Briana’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth sent Salem State (7-4) to victory in its last game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach. Briana also homered earlier and had five RBI on the day, Zach Piroh also launched a 2-run homer and Tim Catalano went 3-for-5 for the Vikings, who went 6-2 down south.
Colby 8, Endicott 7: Endicott (7-3) trailed 5-0 after three innings and 7-4 heading into the ninth when they scored three times to tie it up. However, the host Mules won it on a balk with two out in the bottom of the ninth. Nicolas Notarangelo had three hits, including a two-run double, to help pace Endicott while Matthew McKinley, Caleb Shpur and Jake Nardone also had run-scoring hits.
Gordon drops two: The Scots (4-10) lost both ends of a double header to Eastern Nazarene on Sunday, 15-8 and 5-3. Catcher Pat Tevenan had an RBI as Gordon build a 3-0 lead in the first game before Eastern rallied back. Tevenan had two more hits and added three RBI for in the nightcap and shortstop Jon McIntrye had five hits combined between the two games.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 18, Rhode Island College 4: The Fighting Scots (4-1) dominated from start to finish behind five goals and an assist each from Alexis Lapia and Kaitlyn Mini. Hailey Beling added four scores and Janelle Maxwell shined in goal with nine stops.
Wesleyan 13, Endicott 6: The Gulls (3-2) played the No. 11 ranked team in the country even in the second half but dug too deep a hole in the first. Katie Schenk had two goals and two assists to lead the ledger for Endicott and Alex Palermo added a goal and an assist.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Concordia Wisconsin 1: Rafa Robert spiked 18 kills and picked up 11 digs to help Endicott (12-4) win its fourth straight 25-23, 25-22, 24-26, 25-17. Mason Mallory also had a big offensive day with 15 kills and Gavin Emenaker ran the offense to the tune of 47 assists.