NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Pub splits: Second seeded Peabody and No. 3 North Shore Phillies are even after two games in the NSBL semifinals after the Phils took Game 2 on Sunday, 6-2. Payton Palladino led Champions with three hits, including a double, and Nolan Hills hit a solo homer but North Shore scored three in the sixth to pull away. Kio Lugo homered twice for the Phils and Kyle Devin had two hits with a double.
In Saturday’s Game 1, Nathan Ing (five innings, six strikeouts) and Jacob Sherf (two innings) combined for a 2-hit shutout and Peabody scored all five of its runs in the fifth. Shane Keough and Jon Cahill had two hits each and drove home runs to help the offense come alive while James McCarthy, Hills and Liam McIlroy (RBI) also scored.
Game 3 in the best-of-five set is slated for Monday night at Twi Field (7:30).
Swampscott trails by two: The NSBL regular season champion Northeast Tide won the first two games of the semifinal series including a 12-3 decision on Sunday. Saturday, the Sox fell victim in Game 1 as Northeast posted a tidy 2-1 victory at home in Exeter, NH. Dimitri Boulos pitched admirably for the Sox with six innings of work, conceding only two runs in the third. Eric Maria knocked home Jorge Burgos (two hits) in the second to give the Sox a brief 1-0 lead.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 5, Rowley 4: Pat Horgan’s RBI double with two outs in the sixth plated the go-ahead run as the Generals rallied to take Game One of the ITL semifinals. Larry Saggese knocked in the tying run earlier in the sixth and Hunter Wilichoski polished off a complete game effort on the mound to hold off the Rams. Nick Freni had two hits for Hamilton, Luke McClintock doubled and Carter Coffey knocked home a pair.