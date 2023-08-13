NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 6, Northeast Tide 2: Chris Mansour’s 2-run blast in the fourth helped Pub break open Game 2 of the North Shore League finals to even the series at 1-1 on Sunday. Liam McIlroy also launched an early solo homer and totaled up four RBI on the day with Jon Cahill chipping in a double.
Zach Begin continued his dominance out of the bullpen with a scoreless seventh and Ty Fitzgerald was also strong with a scoreless frame. Bobby Jellison earned the win, giving Peabody five innings while working around eight hits and five strikeouts. Jack Marshall homered for the Tide.
Northeast Tide 4, Peabody Champions 3: The Tide won their first even NSBL finals game, riding six innings of solid work by Matt Bergeron to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven set on Saturday. Northeast, the top-seed, scored two in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead and Peabody plated one in the top of the seventh while stranding the tying run on third.
Mike Giardi, Shane Keough and Jack Doyle had two hits each for Peabody and Nathan Ing drove home two runs and Payton Palladino collected one RBI.