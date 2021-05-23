BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 9, Masconomet 8 (OT): Nick Cole doubled his season goal total Saturday by tallying three times, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Panthers (3-3) upset Masconomet. Quinn Fidler got the victory in net, stopping 13 shots. Kyle Oliphant also had three goals for the Orange-and-Black, who got single strikes from D.J. Bachini, Matt Mezza and Gavin Lawrence. Jaxon Thomas, James Silva and Lawrence all had one assist.
The Chieftains (3-3), which rallied from a three-goal deficit in the fourth period to send it to OT, got five goals and two assists from Andrew Aylwin. Keo Kiriakos had his team’s 9ther three goals as well as two assists, Ryan Kirchner and Rich Guarino had single assists, and Max Rosenbaum stopped 11 shots between the pipes.
Danvers 14, Gloucester 4: Christian Harvey exploded for a season high seven goals and picked up one assist as the Falcons (4-3) climbed back over .500. Lucas Rotker also had a big day with a goal and four assists for the Blue-and-White, with Nick Tavares and Colby Dunham each finishing with two goals and two assists. Christian Burke (assist) and Dillon Driscoll had solo scores, Jack Murphy had one assist, and Donovan Biersteker stopped three shots in net.
Pingree 14, Milton Academy 8: Securing a last-minute game earlier in the day Saturday, Pingree (6-4) was rewarded with a win as Jack Savoie finished with three goals and two assists while Hazen Pike (assist) and Hudson Durant also tallied three times. Mehki Taylor added two goals and one helper, and Enzo Caruso and Charlie Faldi both finished the day with a goal and two assists. Bodie Cannata had a solo goal, Riley McClure and Hogan Rose had single assists, and Clayton Smith stopped a dozen shots in front of a strong defensive showing.
Bishop Fenwick 9, Bishop Stang 7: Liam Hill scored three more goals while Anthony Sasso had one goal and three assists to propel Fenwick (3-3) to its third straight victory. Manny Alvarez (2 goals, assist), Connor Sturnolio (goal, assist), Aiden Anthony (goal, assist) and Brady McClung (goal) all factored into the scoring for the Crusaders as well.
BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 5, North Reading 0: Coach Reggie Maidment earned his 100th career victory courtesy of Luke McClintock’s 1-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts. Carter Coffey had a huge day at the the plate, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and Ryan Monahan had three hits and two RBI. James Horgan and Matt Botelho also had RBI and Nick Freni added a base hit.
Pingree 9, MacDuffie 4: Caleb Clark went 3-for-4, scored twice and drove one in as Pingree (3-12) won its second straight. Drew Botta struck out four in five innings to earn the win while Jaylon Richardson scored twice. Jeff Arthur and Paul Larrabbee had RBI and Hudson Weidman delivered a booming triple.
Fenwick splits: Senior Scott Emerson had two hits and drove in two as Fenwick (6-4) toppled Bishop Feehan 8-1 on Sunday. Senior Christian Loescher earned his third win of the year with only one hit allowed over 6 1/3 and Dan Reddick also had two RBI. Senior Alex Gonzalez went 3-for-3 and scored three times.
Saturday, the Crusaders fell to Bishop Stang 8-2 with Gonzalez driving in a pair of runs with one of his team’s four hits.
Salem Academy drops two: At the Christie Serino Tournament, the ‘Gators fell to Malden 12-2 and Somerville 17-7. Riley Fenerty, Danny Silk and Waldy Sanchez battled on the mound and Kegan LeClare had two hits and two RBI against the Highlanders.
Ipswich 9, Pentucket 8: The Tigers rallied with five runs in the top of the seventh to score their first win of the season.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Marblehead 10, Peabody 5: The Magicians earned a marquee win under the lights with Fehr Gillett netting a hat trick and Maddie Erskins, Molly Forbes and Sydney Langton all scoring twice. Elizabeth Driscoll had a tremendous showing in net with 13 saves to hold off the powerful Tanners, who were led by Haliee Lomasney’s two goals. Olivia Lavalle made 10 saves for Peabody (4-3).
Masconomet 16, Beverly 2: Morgan Bovardi had four goals and three assists to help the Chieftains earn another convincing victory. Captain Emma Flynn and sophomore Emmy Clark had two goals each while single tallies came from Gabby O’Connell, Sarah Bernier, Maggie Sturgis, captain Robin Seymour, Jolie Dalton, Izzy Verrier, Taylor Bovardi and Bella Juliano.
Bishop Fenwick 19, Bishop Stang 7: Brynn Bertucci posted seven goals with two assists and Hanna Goodreau scored five with one helper as the Crusaders moved to 6-1. Lucy O’Flynn and Ella Morgan had two each while Kayla Carlin and Ava Molineaux had one. Elani Gikas, Paige Littlehale, sam sharp and Eve Watson led a stellar defensive effort.
Pingree 14, Winsor 12: The Highlanders avenged Friday’s loss to Dexter Southfield with a narrow Saturday victory.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Stang 11, Bishop Fenwick 8: Down went the Crusaders in a high scoring matchup.
Salem 18, Lynn English 6: Cassadi O’Leary went 4-for-4 and finished a homer run shy of the cycle with two RBI to lead the Witches. Skylar Sverker doubled twice and knocked in a pair and Christin Napierkowski ended things by striking out out all five batters she faced in a relief appearance.
Pingree 18, Winsor 5: Maddie Massicotte hit for the cycle in the Highlanders impressive victory. Lucy Ciaciarelli and Shannon Conte also hit home runs and Massicotte earned the win in the circle for Pingree, now 8-2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls win one, get eliminated: Endicott finished the season 20-4 after losing an elimination game to Eastern Conn. State, 7-4, at the NCAA’s Division 3 Bangor Regional. The Gulls walked off with a 2-1 win over Babson to stay alive with catcher Meghan Connor’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh breaking a 1-1 tie. Maria Hanchuk earned that win and Michela Hamil pitched well. In the season finale, Lauren Misiaszek and Katie Terban had RBI and the Gulls one had three hits despite manufacturing four runs.