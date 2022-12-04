BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 54, Groton 46: Ray Cuevas and Hudson Weidman had 14 points each to lead the Highlanders to an opening night victory. Charlie Lynch also chipped in with a dozen.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree runners-up: At the annual two-day holiday tournament at Johnson Rink, host Pingree finished second overall after falling to Austin Prep in the championship game, 3-0. Sadie Canelli was named to the All-Tournament team after leading Pingree to wins over Beverly (3-2) and Masconomet (5-0) with a combined four goals and two assists. AP’s Madison Vittands was named tournament MVP while the other All-Tournament honorees were Bitsy King (Masco), McKenzie Cerrato (AP), Megan McGinnity (Beverly), Teagan Wilson (Newburyport) and Hannah Tsouvalas (Marblehead).
BOYS HOCKEY
Holderness 5, Pingree 1: Ryan Kavanaugh had the solo tally for the Highlanders (2-1) and goaltender Luke Marinelli had a solid game under heavy pressure. Ryan Clark also picked up an assist.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Wentworth 0: The No. 11 ranked Gulls (9-1) blanked Wentworth for a weekend sweep and their eighth straight win. Jack Ring’s empty netter was shorthanded and Endicott stayed hot on the power play with goals by Connor Beatty and Jackson Sterrett, who also assisted on Andrew Kurapov’s even strength marker. Atticus Kelly stopped 33 shots for the shutout, the first of his college career.
Plymouth State 6, Salem State 2: A first period power play goal by Zach Dill and a second stanza snipe from Connor Woolley weren’t enough to lift the Vikings (1-7). Richard Coyle assisted on both goals for Salem State, which finished 1-for-9 with the man advantage.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 1, Wesleyan 1 (OT): Samantha Fantasia’s power play goal in the second period tied the score, and goalie Michaela O’Brien’s 24-save effort earned the 13th ranked Gulls (6-3-1) a point. Peabody’s Madi Hentosh earned a helper on the Fantastia tally.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 87, Nichols 81: Madison Wynbeek erupted for 32 points and 15 rebounds, enabling the Scots (3-5) to claim a stirring home win. Heather Lomonaco also had a double-double for the winners with 21 points and 10 rebounds, with Ami Rivera also in double figures scoring-wise with 14.
Wheaton 64, Salem State 45: The Vikings (now 3-6) led by four at intermission, but scored only 18 points in the second half to fall on the road. Ernidia Goncalves was a shining light for Salem State with 19 points, nine rebounds (7 offensive) and seven steals, with Abuk Teng chipping in with seven points and 10 boards.
Suffolk 80, Endicott 65: The visitors outscored the Gulls (3-3) by 16 points in the second quarter to take a lead they’d never relinquish. Guard Emily St. Thomas had 17 points and eight rebounds for Endicott, which also saw Sarah Dempsey (14), Tara Laugeni (13), and Libby Fleming (11) finish in double figure scoring.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 85, Suffolk 70: Jalen Echevarria of Lynn poured in 32 points with a game-high five assists as the Gulls improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in league play. Jeff Hill contributed 16 points and Mark Barrett finished with 14 for the winners, who also got six points and 11 rebounds off the bench from Parker McLaren.
Nichols 103, Gordon 63: Sixteen points from Garrett Sattazahn and 15 more from Michael Makiej weren’t enough as the Scots fell to 4-4.
Eastern Nazarene 83, Salem State 79 (OT): Jarret Byrne was one of three Vikings with 16 points and added a game-high 14 rebounds, but the hosts dropped to 3-6 with the overtime setback. Conner Byrne and Jared Castillo each dropped in 16 as well for Salem State, with Josiah Green adding 11 points.