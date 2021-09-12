BOYS SOCCER
Danvers 4, Tewksbury 3: Junior Chance Prouty and classmate Marcelo Caixeta each had two goals and one assist to power the Falcons (1-1) to their first win. Junior Danny Molina had a strong outing on defense for the winners.
Beverly 4, Concord-Carlisle 2: Nick Braganca scored twice and Ian Visnick had a goal and an assist as the Panthers got a quality win to begin the 2021 season. Edward Reynolds opened the scoring with a first half tally and Leo Stepaniuk had an assist. Senior Nick Fox had a strong game defensively for the Panthers.
St. Joseph Prep 1, Salem Academy 0: Ivan Paredes made a number of good saves in net for Salem Academy (0-1) and Lenin Anutebeh had a solid game all-around.
GIRLS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Beverly 2: Taylor Bovardi’s two second half scores helped snap a halftime tie and send the Chieftains to victory. Abby Moore and Samantha Schena had the assists on the Bovardi strikes, coming at the 48 and 78-minute marks, respectively. Alexandra Woodland also scored for the winners off a free kick, as did Lauren Boughner off a Woodland assist.
For the Panthers, Grace Fitzgerald and Mia Bilotti had the tallies with Kayleigh Crowell earning an assist and freshman keeper Kayla Cimon make eight stops in her varsity debut.
St. Joseph Prep 2, Salem Academy 0: Cindy Shehu, Mackenzie Russell, Lexi Walker, Cynthia Esterlin, Kylie Lundin, Evie Bennett and Becca Ulcena all played well in defeat for the Navigators.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Haverhill 0: Ava Vautour scored in the third quarter off a corner with Sofia Montoya assisting, to give the Generals an opening day victory. Captains Riley Clarke and Brynn Mckechnie were key to creating offense for Hamilton-Wenham, which controlled play with nine corners. Riley Campbell and goalie Maeve Clark (4 saves) led a staunch defensive effort.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers shines: At the Clipper Relay in Newburyport, Danvers’ 2-mile relay of Mekonnen Eon, Luke Llewellyn and Kevin Rogers played sixth out of over 117 teams with a combined time of 31:30.
Eagles first: The St. John’s Prep trio of Nathan Lopez, Charlie Tuttle and Paul Lovett combined for a time of 30:23 to win the Clipper Relays up in Newburyport. The Eagles’ second came also came in 12th in 32:05.
Fenwick places 15th at MSTCA Relays: At Highland Park in Attleboro, the Crusaders’ team of Matt Cinelli, Andre Santos and Declan Smith placed 15th overall out of 70 teams on the 4.6 mile relay. The trio of Ethan Henshaw, Patrick O’Neil, and Matt Szpak placed 53.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick places 19th: Catherine Carter, Shannon Bresnahan and Maria Ryan finished in 19th place out of 69 teams in the 4.6 mile relay at the MSTCa Relays. Norah Pasquarelli, Sarah Fogarty and Natalia Kay placed 38th, while Maddy Leary, Elizabeth Gauthier, and Emily Elliott placed 43rd.
Beverly 4th: The top threesome for the Panthers came in third at the Clipper Relays as Emily Young, Olivia Young and Mia Kasperowicz ran 38:11. The trio of Savannah Petchelt, Allison Prasse and Hannah McCarthy was 14th overall in 40:38.
VOLLEYBALL
Salem Academy 3, St. Joseph Prep 0: Makenzie Atkinson had five kills while Yadeli Espinal and Sintia Nunez both served well in the clean sweep by the Navs.
Arlington Catholic 3, Danvers 0: The Falcons, who begin Northeastern Conference play this week, fell to 0-2 with the loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 5, Lesley 0: Kendy Prince had a four goal explosion to power the Vikings (2-3) as they stopped a three-game slide. Jaylin Cordes also scored and Aaron O’Toole had a pair of assists with Leith Kahn earned the clean sheet.
Gordon 6, Fitchburg State 0: Chase Gwynn found the back of the opposing net three times and Thomas Reardon needed to make just one save to propel the Scots to an easy home triumph. Roddy Ngolomingi, Julis Swaim and Cole Lewis added single tallies off the bench for Gordon (now 1-1).
WPI 2, Endicott 0: The Gulls (0-2-1) were blanked on the road after conceding two first half goals. Zach Regulbuto made four stops in the net for Endicott.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 7, Eastern Nazarene 0: Shelby Jones had three goals and an assist while goalies Karinne Walthers and Tori Paine shared the shutout without facing a single shot in the Scots’ blowout triumph. Kristi Di Rico added two goals, Calla Ashley scored another and Casey Miller came off the bench to also pop one into the Eastern Nazarene cage.
Endicott 1, UMass Boston 1 (2 OT): Lindsey Papa scored 80 minutes in from Gillian Mangier and goalie Jacqueline Ruggiero made a career high 10 saves to help the Gulls (1-0-1) grab a point on the road.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Salem State drops pair: The Vikings fell to Elms (3-0) and Northern Vermont Johnson (3-1) to dip to 0-5 on the season. Abigail O’Connor totaled 12 kills between the two matches and Miranda Quinlan had a baker’s dozen.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Trinity 2, Endicott 1: Meaghan Hogan’s first goal of the season tied the game in the first half, but the Gulls weren’t able to score again and fell to the 19th ranked team in the nation Sunday afternoon.
Worcester State 3, Salem State 1: Allison Couillard’s goal assisted by Mikayla Mason tied the game in the first half but the Lancers got the game’s last two goals to win. Kelli McCarthy made nine saves in net for SSU (2-3).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Plymouth State 6, Salem State 3: Anastasia Startserve and Alexandra Floyd each won their singles matches in straight sets and teamed up to win at first doubles to account for all of Salem State’s points.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY:
Endicott wins its own Invitational: Behind a first place finish from Colin Costa (26.41.63 over 8 kilometers), the Gulls took first place at the third annual Endicott Invitational at Bradley Palmer State Park. With five first place finishes, Endicott’s 25 points topped second place Gordon (38), Emerson (89) and Clark (112). Caleb Nye (26:45.33) was second for the winning squad, with Cooper Downey (5th, 27:27.63), Shane Cataloni (8th, 28:18.56), and Andrew Lauzon (9th, 28:36.67) also running well for the Blue-and-Green.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY:
Endicott places third: The Gulls finished with 68 points, 11 back of front-runningi Suffolk at the Endicott Invitationaln. Cassandra (22:10), Ella Aldrich (22:15) and Michaela Kenney (21:19) finished 11th, 12th and 13th, respective, over the 5K course.