BOYS LACROSSE
Danvers 14, Salem 2: Christian Harvey (assist) and Christian Burke both scored three goals as the Falcons (3-1) got back on the winning side of the ledger. Jake Ryan and Nick Taveras each had a pair of tallies for the winners, who got solo goals from Jaxson Vogel, Jack Murphy (2 assists), Dillon Driscoll and Colby Dunham (2 assists). Goalies Donovan Biersteker had two saves and Dan Vatouisios one in net, with other assists going to Jimmy Thibodeau, Sean Riva and Lucas Rotker.
Pingree 14, Worcester Academy 6: Bodie Cannata scored a career high five goals and Mike Mabius stopped five shots for his first varsity win as the Highlanders (4-4) evened their record with a satisfying triumph. Sean Stevens scored four goals, Jack Savoie had a goal and three assists, and Ryan Kavanaugh dished out three helpers to spearhead the offense. Other scorers included Mike Pratt (goal, assist), Riley McClure, Jamie Book, Mehki Taylor, Jack Feeks and Enzo Caruso (assist). Additionally, Ryan Clark had a terrific game at the faceoff X for Pingree.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Pingree 16, Lawrence Academy 4: Kendall Traveis powered the offense with five goals and three assists as well as four draw controls for the winners. Cami Traveis added three goals and an assist plus three draw controls for Pingree, which also received a goal, an assist and a team-high five draw controls from Schuyler Lloyd.
Masconomet 19, Marblehead 4: The Chieftains continued to roll early on in the season, building a big first half advantage and cruising to the finish line from there. Emma Flynn scored six goals in the win, Sarah Bernier added three, and Issy Verrier, Morgan Bovardi, Jolie Dalton and Bella Juliano each had one goal.
For Marblehead (2-1), Maddie Erskine had a hat trick while Hadley Wales scored a goal and had an assist. Elizabeth Driscoll was terrific in net despite the loss, making 19 saves on the day.
Pingree 16, St. George’s 9: The Highlanders rolled to another victory on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Winthrop 18, Salem Academy 6: Cindy Shehu had a pair of hits, including a two-run homer, to pace the Navigators offensively. Kaeydynce Kauth, Yadeli Espinal and Angie Jiminez all had extra base hits as well, while Hannah Leonard threw three strong innings on the mound.
Boston Latin 8, Bishop Fenwick 5: Mia Mercurio hit a 3-run homer in the seventh inning for Fenwick, but it wasn’t enough in the weekend setback.
BASEBALL
Essex Tech 7, Whittier 1: The Hawks earned their first win of the season behind brilliant pitching performances from Jacob Wells and Chris Itz (0 earned runs, 3 Ks, 1 hit, 3 walks). Offensively, Essex Tech scored six of its runs with two outs in the first inning to break things open early. Senior Dan Masta had two hits with a double, Jaden Dussault had two hits and a pair of RBI, Nate Clement had two RBI, Harry Parker and Itz each had one RBI and Wells had a hit, a walk and scored twice.
Winthrop 20, Salem Academy 2: Relief pitcher Waldy Sanchez helped to cool down Winthrop’s bats in the latter innings as Salem Academy fell to 3-2 on the year.
Pingree drops pair: Worcester Academy recorded a pair of 9-2 wins over Pingree (1-11). The Highlanders got a standout double dip from Jaylon Richardson, who was 4-for-6 combined. Owen Cootey had three hits while Caleb Clark and Jeff Arthur had two each. Drew Botta fanned seven in a quality start in Game 2.
Lynnfield 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Luke McClintock had a great pitching day and struck out ten, but the Generals (3-1) stranded too many men on base and took their first loss this year. Ryan Hutchinson drove in a run for H-W and sophomore shortstop Will Cooke had a strong day overall with two walks, a hit and a run scored.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Swampscott 4: Tucker Destino had two hits and two RBI, Chris Faraca broke out with a pair of hits and Giovanni Merucrio had an RBI to help the Crusaders (3-3) earn a narrow victory. Defensively, Anthony Marino and Brandon Bloom combined for the win on the mound.
For Swampscott (2-3), catcher Connor Correnti had two hits, Alex Greenfield drove in a pair and John Cuttle fanned six in a quality start.
GIRLS TRACK
Masconomet 83, Danvers 53: Senior captain Sarah Aylwin finished first overall in the long jump and 100 high hurdles to lead the Chieftains to victory. Other first place winners for Masco included Charlotte Losee in the triple jump, Bryn Cohen in the high jump, Cali Haberland in the javelin, Greta Mowers in the 100 and Jenna DiPietro in the 200. Both relays, the 4x100 (Olivia Guerriero, Mowers, Lauren Boughner and Losee) and 4x400 (Ellie Green, Jenna Lindsay, Maddy Demers and Cecily Paglierani) also came out on top. Masco’s depth truly earned them the victory, as they snared 20 of the 28 second and thir places available in the meet.
For the Falcons (1-1), Haley Murphy was a double-winner in the 400 hurdles and 400, Cali Abbatessa won both the shot put and discus, Katie Walfield took home the 800, Courtney Hinchion crossed first in the mile and Olivia Viel won the 2-mile.
Pingree 69, Worcester Academy 66: The Highlanders improved to 4-1 and set 10 personal bests in the process. First place finishers included Clare O’Holleran in the 100 high hurdles (19.1) and 300 intermediate hurdles (53.8), Emily Norton in the 800 (2:47), Olivia Abelabu in the 200 (28.21) and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. Pingree also garnered 11 second places and seven third places.
Bishop Fenwick splits: The Crusaders (now 2-1) topped St. Joseph’s, 90-6, but fell to Arlington Catholic, 72-50. Breanna Benoit took first in the 100 (13.2) and 200 (28.0), Julia Loescher won the javelin (79-6) and discus (90-0), and Eliza Powers won the 100 hurdles (18.4).
BOYS TRACK
Pingree 71, Worcester Academy 69: The Highlanders (2-2) set eight new personal bests en route to a narrow victory over the weekend. First place finishes went to Max Graubart in the 300 intermediate hurdles (45.4) and 110 high hurdles (19.5), Xavier Yepez in the 800 (2:19.33) and 3000 (11:19.95), Jack Moulison in the 1500 (4:54), Bryan Marinelli in the 400 (54.4) and Chris Colby in the 100 (11.5) and high jump (5-8). The 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams also came out on top, while Pingree also got five second places and six third places.
Danvers 97, Masco 39: The Falcons moved to 2-0 on the year behind double wins from Aidan Drislane (shot put and 4x400 relay), Ryan McHale (high hurdles and long jump) and Will Sheehan (low hurdles and 400). In addition, Aidan Smith (200), Mack Eon (800), TJ Glowik (2-mile), Colin Kelter (triple jump), Richard Poussard (high jump), Jonathan Leventhal (javelin) and Nick Homze (discus) all picked up wins as well. The race of the day came in the 800, as Luke Llewellyn (2:00.5) and Sebastian Gilligan (2:00.6) both turned in speedy finishes.
For Masco, Sasha Kessel won the 100 in 11.4 seconds while the 4x4100 relay team also prevailed.
Fenwick takes two: The Crusaders (3-0) remained unbeaten with wins over Arlington Catholic, 94-28, and St. Joseph’s, 93-32. Winners included Wyatt Burr in the 2-mile (11:38.2) and 800 (2:10.8), Colby Browne in the 400 (53.2), Max Corson in the long jump (19-0.25), Aidan Dwyer in the triple jump (38-0.25), Ethan Tran in the 200 (23.7), Franklin Quintin in the discus (104-8) and Matt Juneau in the shot put (37-6).
GIRLS TENNIS
Pingree 5, Worcester Academy 0: The Highlanders picked up an impressive sweep at Bass River in Beverly, as several players rallied from 0-3 deficits to come out on top. Winners were Katherine Silacci (6-3, 6-1), Catherine Curry (2-6, 6-4, 10-8) and Phoebe Thorne (6-4, 6-4) in singles action, and Ann Souter/Ella Comparato (6-3, 6-2) and Kelly Blundini/Melena Kaniclides (6-3, 6-2) in doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick 3, Cardinal Spellman 2: The Crusaders (3-0) got singles wins from Ryan Stolarz (6-1, 6-1), Rinniel Jabonillo (6-4, 3-6, 7-5) and Leo Schroeder (6-1, 6-0) en route to victory.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Tufts 5, Endicott 0: In the second round of the Division 3 NCAA tournament at Johns Hopkins, the Gulls were swept by the Jumbos, who are ranked 11th in the country. Endicott finished its season 10-1.