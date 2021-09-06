FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 3, WPI 0: Danvers native Taylor Farrin stopped a pair of shots to earn her 53rd collegiate victory and teamed with fellow keeper Allison Wales to earn a shutout in the Gulls' season opener. Sydney Poulin's goal was not only the game-winner, but also the 24th of her career. Jenna Seibold scored the first two goals of her collegiate career as well in the triumph.
Salem State 2, Gordon 0: Second quarter tallies from Mikayla Mason and Mackenzie Schmink (off a pass from Mason) enabled the visiting Vikings to prevail in Wenham. Kelli McCarthy stopped a half-dozen shots for Salem State (now 2-0), while Sophea Zaskoda had one for Gordon (now 0-2).
MEN'S SOCCER
Eastern Nazarene 1, Salem State 0: The winners scored the game's only goal Saturday with less than 10 seconds left in the opening half, sending Salem State to 1-1 on the young season. Jake Howard stopped four shots for the Vikings after replacing starter Leith Khan (1 save) in the first half.
Western Conn. State 3, Salem State 1: Sunday, the Vikings (1-2) lost their second straight at the North Adams tournament at MCLA. Damon Deocleciano got Salem on the board in the the 87th minute but by that point the Vikes trailed by three. Salem employed three keepers - Leith Kahn, Adal Barragan and Jake Howard - who combined for five stops.
Wheaton 4, Endicott 1: Joe Mepham scored his first of the year midway through the first half to level the score at 1-1, but Wheaton totally controlled the action from there and the Gulls fell to 0-1-1. Keeper Kyler Rosa made six saves and Endicott only forced his counterpart in the Lyon net to make one.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Endicott 1, Springfield 0: Jacqueline Ruggiero made two saves to earn her first collegiate win as the Gulls won their season opener at home. Two freshmen combined for the game's lone tally as Riley Rischitelli converted a cross from Morgan Hubert in the 38th minute of play.
UMass Dartmouth 5, Salem State 0: The Vikings fell to 0-3 after the visitors scored three times in the game's opening half and netted all five of their tallies before intermission. Cheyenne Frazier (12 saves) and Lily Pfefferle (6 saves, no goals allowed) were busy between the pipes for Salem State.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Gordon wins one at Invitational: On Day 2 of the Gordon College Invitational Saturday, the host Scots took care of business against Bard (3-1) before falling to New England College (3-0) later in the afternoon. Valerie Nilan had 22 kills, five aces and seven blocks between the two matches for Gordon (now 1-2). Jordan Shaduk added 16 kills and a pair of aces, while teammates Joey Keltner (12 kills, 4 blocks) and Eden Bailey (8 kills, block) were also stellar.
Endicott splits: Playing a pair of matches in Springfield, the Gulls split a pair of 3-1 contests. They lost to the hosts, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14, but rallied to take down Skidmore College, 25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15. Colleen McAvoy (an 11-1-20 line), Amanda Gilbert (12 kills, 11 digs) and Danica Glover (25 assists) were standouts for Endicott in its opening match setback, while Carley Gagnon (11-2-17 line, plus 7 digs), Krystina Schueler (10 kills, one error on 18 attempts) and Nicole Winkler (7 kills, 3 blocks and hitting a match high .778) were among the stars in their win over Skidmore.
Mitchell 3, Salem State 1: Beverly's Ella Speidel delivered a kill to give the hosts a 20-17 lead in Game 4, but visiting Mitchell rallied to take both the set and the match. Salem State (now 0-2) was led by Danielle Sheehan (8 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces), Michelle Le (21 digs) and Evan Haralabatos (23 assists, 10 digs).
