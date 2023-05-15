GIRLS TRACK
New standard in Danvers: Sophomore Georgia Prouty clocked a 58.31 in the 400 for third place at the Andover Booster Meet to break one of the oldest outdoor track records at Danvers High. The previous mark in the 400 was set in 1978 by Jackie Richards; Prouty’s 58.31 is one of the fastest times in the event in the state this year and is more impressive for being a Fully Automatic Time (as opposed to stopwatch).
Cali Abbatessa, a senior, took second in the discus (110-05) and fourth in the shot put (34-3), while freshman Addison Lamar was sixsth in the freshman girls mile in a PR time of 5:54.32. Additionally, Courtney Hinchion (5:30.43) and Emma Eagan (5:31.14) also ran well in the mile.
Forgione breaks mark: Peabody’s Alessandra Forgione broke the Andover Booster meet record and Peabody’s school record in the javelin with a toss of 137-feet while in the shot put Aaliyah Callahan set a new PHS standard with a throw of 41-feet-5 inches. Callahan was also first in the discus.
The Tanner 4x100 relay of Savanna Vargas, Marissa Simmons, Tamara Kemigisha and Yosmery Batista was second with Vargas coming in third in the 100 and Batista sixth in the 400. Lindsay Wilson finished third in both the high jump and triple jump with a fourth in the high hurdles.
Baker sets school record for Essex Tech: Jen Baker achieved a new school record in the 100 meters at the Henry Sheldon Invitational, finishing in 13.01 seconds to place third overall. With that time, she not only set a personal best but also automatically qualified for the upcoming Division 4 state championships. Teammate Nore Kiesel placed fourth in the same event at 13.22 seconds. Maci Abbatessa won the shot put (34 feet, 2 inches), adding to her personal best, while Brookie Medico added to her own PB in the triple jump (30-6) with a sixth place showing, and Kennedy Moyle had a PR in the long jump (15-1), good for seventh place.
Masco fares well: At the Andover Boosters Meet, Piper Testa scored a sixth place finish in the 200, while the 4x400 relay team of Amanda Schneider, Lilly Podgurski, Teagen Kane and Jenna Lindsay also came in sixth. Other top 10 finishers for Masco included Cali Haberland (javelin), Sophie Doumas (shot put), Ella Alberta (freshman/sophomore mile), Ellie Green (800), Lauren Boughner (200), the 800 sprint medley relay team of Maeve Keenan, Lillian Kearney, Nora Duval and Raquel Rave, and the 4x100 relay quartet of Caroline Losee, Boughner, Brooke Appelstein and Greta Mowers.
Prouty sets record for Hamilton-Wenham: Georgia Prouty’s leap of 17 feet 8 inches in the long jump not only saw her earn fourth place at the Andover Boosters Meet, but also set a new school record in the process. That jump automatically qualified her for All-States and the New Balance and Nike Championships. Charlotte Madden, a sophomore, placed fifth in the freshman/sophomore mile (5:48), while the 4x100 relay team of Annie Moynihan, Caroline Moynihan, Tessa Hunt and Georgia Wilson also ran well (53.19).
Pingree finishes third at EIL: Clare O’Holleran ran the 100 high hurdles in a personal best time of 17.7 seconds while teammate Ashra Odiase set a new school record in the shot put (28-7 1/2) as Pingree placed third at the Eastern Independent League Championships. Avery DePiero (400, 1:02.94) and the 4x4 relay team of Nora Pierce, Lyda Cabot, Sidney Reno, and DePiero (4:25.94) earned second place finishes, with Casie Smith earning thirds in both the shot put (28 feet) and discus (69-7). Emily Norton (javelin, 75-2), Reno (300 hurdles, 53.23), and Allie Donovan (200, 28.63) also claimed third place medals as Pingree finished with 99 team points.
BOYS TRACK
Essex Tech’s Stacchia earns two PBs: Kyle Stacchia of Essex Tech had personal bests in both the javelin (136-11) and 100 meter dash (11.47 seconds) at the Henry Sheldon Invitational, finishing fourth in the latter.
Another record for Jackson: Peabody sophomore Alex Jackson broke the school record in the discus with a throw of 163-feet-2 inches to win the event at the Andover Booster Meet, where he was also first in the shot put. The Tanner 4x100 relay was also second overall with a national qualifying time sparked by Colin Ridley, Justin Franco, Jayce Dooley and Eli Batista. Dom Scalele finished second in the javelin (152-11), Evan Bedard was second in the triple jump (44-2 1/2), Franco was third in the 100 (11.36), Brian Stevens fourth in the 400 (52.57) and Logan Tracia third in the mile (4:28).
Medals for Panthers: At the Andover Booster Meet, Beverly’s Ray Kwiatek was second in the 400 (52.12) while Leo Sheriff placed in the high hurdles at 15.40 and the sprint medley relay of Danny Conant, Sheriff, Devon Smalls and Kwiatek clocked an impressive 1:38.33 that was good for second overall.
Hamilton-Wenham fares well: Tim Seaward had a personal best in the discus (108-6) while Clark Glidden took fifth place in the freshman/sophomore mile (4:47) and Adam Jones was close behind (4:59) for the Generals at the Andover Meet. James Regan was fifth in the 2-mile (10:08), the same time that Ben Rich finished in. H-W’s 4x800 relay of Glidden, Regan, Jack Creilsen and Rich was also a fifth place finisher.
Pingree has three champions: At the EIL Championships, the Highlanders got first place triumphs from Sam Graubart in the 400 (52.41, a new school record), Aakash Nandipaku in the long jump (19-8) and the 4x4 relay team of Mark Graubart, Nandipaku, Chris Colby, and Sam Graubart (3:34.9, also a new school record). Second place showings went nto Juan Veloz in the discus (101-10), Nandipaku in the 400 (53.3) and Mark Graubart in the 300 hurdles (43.55), while teammates Kai Roberge (1500, 4:37.15) and Colby (100 dash, 11.89) grabbed thirds.
BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 13, Rockport 0: Connor McClintock went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored to power the Generals (9-5). Drew Stewart threw a 4-hit shutout on the hill with a pair of strikeouts while James Day provided a double, Gavin Clark Goldfeld collected two RBI and Aiden Clarke also drove home a pair as H-W scored multiple runs in every inning of the contest.
Masconomet 16, Winthrop 4: Senior captain Braeden O’Connell had five RBI on three hits and lefthander Paul Donnelly struck out six in a complete game win that officially qualified the Chieftains (10-4) for the state playoffs.
Central Catholic 17, Beverly 2: Senior captain Anthony Mastroianni’s pinch-hit triple was the only hit of the day for the Panthers (11-4). Central book-ended the game with four runs in the top of the first and then pulled away with seven in the top of the seventh. Drew Sadoski drove home a run for Beverly and Casey McGrath scored the other.
Georgetown 2, Ipswich 1: The CAL Baker leading Royals shaded the Tigers (2-9) despite a terrific pitching outing from Dylan York, who allowed four hits and no earned runs. Matt McGowan added two hits for the Tigers.
Marianapolis 7, Pingree 2: The Highlanders (11-8) fell on the road despite some solid performances from Hudson Weidman (1-for-2, run scored, stolen base), Nick Hubbard (ground rule double) and Jaylon Richardson (1-for-2, two steals).
Bishop Fenwick 16, Archbishop Williams 1: Mike Williams fanned five in the five inning win and Costa Beechin had a double and three RBI to spark the Crusaders (11-4) at home. Chris D’Angelo and Josh Scali both drove in a pair of runs while Carter McFadden, Nick Villano, Marco Carrillo, Andrew McKenzie and Cormac Heney all had key hits.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 13, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Estelle Gromko had four goals and an assist, including her 100th career point, to lead the Tigers to a resounding victory on the road. Kayden Flather (3), Halle Greenleaf (2), Lucy Winthrop (2), Allie Wile and Lyla Greenleaf all added goals of their own for the winners, while goaltender Ashton Flather was on top of her game by stopping nine of 10 shots.
BOYS LACROSSE
Pingree 14, Tilton 5: Bodie Cannata and Teddy Whipple each produced two tallies as the Highlanders (now 19-1) had a dozen different goal scorers in claiming their 13trh straight win. Sean Stevens, Dylan Feeks, Matt Tersolo, Ryan Kavanaugh, and Quinn Donovan had one goal and one assist apiece, while single lamplighters came from Mekhi Taylor, Jake Hiltz, Colin McLoy, Joe Gaffney, and Chris Kagan. Max Becker picked up another victory in net, with the sophomore goalie making four saves.
Bishop Feehan 18, Bishop Fenwick 9: Joey Marshall had a goal and four assists and captain Manny Alvarez-Segee had two of each, but the Crusaders (7-7) couldn’t slow down a potent Shamrocks attack. Aidan Byrne and Nathan Ricciuti both contributed two goals of their own while Anthony Sasso had one plus three assists and Tyler Mullen scored once. Goaltender Will Gibbs was busy throughout, turning aside 21 shots.
Pentucket 18, Swampscott 2: The host Panthers were disciplined and capitalized on every mistake that Swampscott (now 6-9) made in a resounding triumph. Jason Rothwell and Jason Codispoti had the Big Blue goals, with Christian Urbano and Liam Keaney assisting. Goalkeeper Timmy Sheehan finished the day with 13 saves.