BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep wins: The Eagles topped the field at the Bay State Invitational with four of the top 15 runners. Nathan Lopez won the race of 177 runners with a time of 15:36 and teammate Charlie Tuttle was second in 15:57. Jack Stein and Paul Lowett each ran 16:40 to finish 12th and 13th, respectively.
Marblehead came in 5th place out of 17 teams led by Peter Clifford’s seventh place overall showing of 16:17. Will Lamb came in 20th at 16:54. Hamilton-Wenham’s top two runners were Eli Labelle (17:51) and Cooper Blatz (18:01).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Generals place: Hamilton-Wenham’s Ava Cote had a great showing at the Bay State Invitational, coming in tenth overall in a field of 120 runners with a time of 19:43. Senior Alexis Donovan was next across the line for H-W in 23:06.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Rockport 0: Sophomore Ava Vautour finished with a hat trick while Sophie Zerilli also netted a goal as the Generals blanked their Cape Ann League rivals. In the process, they captured their first Cape Ann League victory since 2019.
Sofia Montoya, Marley Shea, and Riley Clarke all had strong games for Hamilton-Wenham (now 2-4), which got a one-save shutout from netminder Maeve Clarke.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Bishop Stang 0: Rayne Millett and Emma Perry both scored two goals while captain Grace Morey had three assists as the Crusaders (6-1-2) rolled to an easy win. Sedona Lawson had one save, Emily McPhail added a goal, Arianna Costello had one assist, and both Tess Keenan and Kailey Silva were standouts for the winners.
Pingree 2, Holdnerness 2: The Highlanders (2-1-1) had to settle for a tie on the road despite goals from Annie Smith (assisted by Olivia Donahue) and Cameron Traveis. Sadie Canelli made 10 saves for Pingree, which battled through a 10-minute, 7-on-7 overtime with their hosts but remained deadlocked.
BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Rockport 0: On Friday, the Generals earned an impressive shut out victory behind goals from Liam Roe, Jackson Contois, Lucas Groberio, Ethan Minster and Harrison Stein. Rafi Santomenna had three assists, while Will Cooke and Will Gern each had one. Defensively, H-W got great play from Keenan Maguire, Sam Coues and Conor McClintock, while Liam Heney earned the clean slate in net.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Rockport 0: Kara O’Shea, Claire Nistl, Jane Maguire, Ella Schenker and Lily Mark all scored for the Generals to help the team improve to 6-1. Assists went to Shenker, Maguire and Leah Coffey, while sophomore Stewart Bernard and senior Christa Coffey combined for the shut out in goal.
Masconomet 1, Andover 0: Taylor Bovardi scored the game’s lone goal on an assist from Kara Lindonen in the 38th minute to propel the Chieftains to victory. Natale Nolan saved a shot off the goal line during a last minute Andover corner to help preserve the win. Marcy Clapp earned the shut out in net with several key saves in traffic, while Lilly Podgurski and Kylie DuMont led the defensive effort at center back.
Swampscott 1, Essex Tech 0: Lily Raymond scored the game’s lone goal on an assist by Sophie Digrande to move the Big Blue to 4-2-2 on the season. Lily Gosselin made two saves in net for the clean slate.
North Andover 2, Beverly 1: The Panthers (4-4) played one of their best games of the season despite the loss. Izzy Sullivan scored assisted by Maddy Young and Kayla Cimon played well between the pipes. Meghan Block had a strong outing as did the defensive group of Sami Fogarty, Emma Fitzgerald, Carly Jones and Claire Brean.
GOLF
Danvers 36.5, Lynn Classical 35.5: The Falcons picked up a weekend win behind match play victories from Connor Horn (5.5-3.5), Bryson Clark (6.5-2.5) and Braden Coyne (7.5-1.5).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Bishop Fenwick 3, Swampscott 0: The Crusaders rolled to a sweep over the weekend.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 1, Framingham State 0: Kendy Prince netted the game’s only goal in the 20th minute with an assist from Peabody’s Lucas Amaral as the Vikings (6-5) stayed unbeaten in MASCAC action. Matt Hauntsman made eight saves to keep the sheet clean.
Endicott 2, Roger Williams 0: Jason Brodeur got both goals for the Gulls (3-4-2) with each coming in the first half. Zach Regulbuto made six saves to earn the shutout in front of his home fans.
Gordon 6, Nichols 1: Two more goals from Chase Gwynn, who has 11 on the year, and two from Ben Mollenhauer helped the Scots (6-3) cruise at home.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Framingham State 1, Salem State 0: The Vikings (1-7) couldn’t muster up a goal despite five shots on net. Lily Pfefferle made six saves in net in the setback.
Gordon 6, Nichols 0: The Scots (6-2) rolled behind two goals from Calla Ashley and individual tallies from Kristi Dirico, Kendra Wentling and Alex Weindorf. Gordon also scored on an own goal by Nichols. Assists went to Abbey Engle, Taylor Talesnick, Sarah Sierzenga and Shelby Jones, while keepers Karinne Walther and Tori Paine each made one save to preserve the shut out.
Endicott 3, Roger Williams 1: Jaymie Caponigro, Alexandra Dostie and Grace Jewett each scored to propel the Gulls (4-2-2) to victory. Jewett also had an assist in the win.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Gordon 1: It was the third straight game with seven goals for the surging Gulls (6-3). Sydney Poulin and Jenna Seibold had two scores each with Blake Braman and Claire Boncek adding others. Macy Balmer broke up the shutout bid for Gordon (1-5).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott drop two: The Gulls’ dropped both of Saturday’s double-header at Middlebury, falling to Middlebury, 3-1, and Clarkson, 3-0. In the first setback, Colleen McAvoy had seven kills, as did Carley Gagnon. Danica Glover added 10 aces while Alexandra Tecun had 10 digs. In the loss to Clarkson, Riley Donahue had 11 kills and nine digs.
Salem State splits doubleheader: The Vikings (2-11) beat Castleton, 3-2, before falling to Western Connecticut State, 0-3, on Saturday. In the win, Genevieve Kempster had nine kills and 15 digs, Pamela Diaz had five assists and 27 digs, and Eva Haralabatos had 26 assists and 20 digs.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UMass Boston 6, Salem State 3: Picking up wins for the Vikings was the doubles team of Anastasia Startseva and Alexandria Floyd (8-6), as well as Startseva (6-2, 6-1) and Cassie Liu (6-4) in singles.