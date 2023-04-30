BOYS TRACK
Prep three-peats: St. John’s Prep outdoor track team made it three consecutive spring state relay championships with 87 points on Saturday in Braintree. The Eagles won gold in the 4x100 (42.73) and in the 4xMile (17:57), triple jump led by Tireni Asenuga and Aithan Bezanson and the high jump (17-09).
SJP was also second in the shuttle hurdles (65.01), fifth in the 4x200 (1:32.82), seventh in the 4x400, second in the 4x800 (8:01.39), third in the distance medley (10:37.37) and second in the shot put.
Peabody finishes fifth: At the D1 state relay meet, the Tanners were fifth among all teams with Alex Jackson’s top shot put throw leading his relay team with Adam Farhat and Daniel Davila to a gold medal. Evan Bedard was also first in the triple jump with the relay team second overall,
Also for Peabody, the long jump relay was fourth, the javelin squad third, the discus crew third, the shuttle hurdle seventh and the 4x800 ninth.
Panthers earn medals: At the D2 state relay meet, Beverly’s 4xMile squad came in fifth place while the 4x200 squad also made the podium in sixth place. Beverly’s shuttle hurdle also finished 10th and the 4x100 placed 12th.
Generals set two records: At the D4 state relay meet, Hamilton-Wenham set new meet records in the 4x1 mile and 4x800 relays. Both teams consisted of Clark Glidden, James Regan, Jack Creilsen and Ben Rich. Those four also placed sixth in the 4x400 relay. Other medal winners for the Generals included Robert Baum, Tim Seaward and Brynijar Reid in the javelin relay (3rd), John Strzepek, Robert Baum, Isaac Jones and Cole Regan in the distance medley relay (3rd), and McLaren Cook, William Broughton, Cole Regan and Jones in the sprint medley relay (6th).
Pingree fourth: The Highlanders finished fourth in an eight-team meet with 67 points. Sam Graubert took first in the 400 (53.62) while brother Mark won the 300 hurdles (44.14). The 4x400 relay team of Graubert, Aakash Nandipaku and Fletcher Wilson also placed first in 3:47.2. Chris Colby was second in the 100 (11.54) and third in the 200 (24.24); Kai Roberge was second with a PR in the 3000 (10:24.1) and took sixth in 1500 (4:57.4); the 4x100 relay team of Mike Mariani, Wilson and Colby placed third (47.7); Teo Mahon was third in the shot put (33-2.5); Noe Aguilar was fourth in the high jump and Jack Moulidon was fourth in the 800; Carlos Hernandez was fifth in discus, Nandipaku fifth in long jump and Mariani sixth in the 200.
GIRLS TRACK
Tanners fifth: Peabody had 38 team points at the D2 state relays led by a gold medal win from shot putters Aaliyah Callahan, Jess Richards and Trinity Cabrera, who had a combined 30.82 meters and saw Callahan win the day individually. The high jump relay was also second overall.
The sprint medley was third in 4:25.82, the 4x100 was fifth in 51.66, the shuttle hurdle relay seventh, the 4x800 finished ninth. The discus relay was third overall, the javelin relay was fifth and Allessandra Forgione had the day’s longest individual throw and the triple jump was fourth.
Magicians earn gold: Marblehead’s 4x100 relay was first overall and the 4x200 was also first to make it a sprint sweep in D3 state competition and the Magicians were third as a team. The sprint medley was third and the distance medley fifth to highlight an excellent showing by the Magicians, who also got a silver in the long jump and also third in the triple jump.
Masconomet second: At the D3 state relays, the Chieftains were an impressive second in the team standings thanks to two silver medal winning efforts by the 4x400 and 4x200 relays. Masco’s 4x800 placed third while the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle were both sixth. Masco got a lot of points in the jumps with the long jump trio or Greta Mowers, Lauren Boughner and Jenna Lindsay third and the triple jumpers of Kenna Miyazaki, Brooklyn Odoardi and Charlotte Loesse winning a gold medal.
Panthers place: Beverly’s 4x400 was eighth at the D2 state relays while the 4x100 finished tenth overall and the 4x800 came in at 12th at the D2 state relay meet.
Big Blue medal: At the Division 5 state relays, Swampscott’s throwers took home third in the discus led by Anastasia Hayes, Sofia Alvarado and Harriet Reilly. In the shot put, Ana Tarason teamed up with Alvarado and Allessandra Zavala to also finish third overall.
Crusaders place: Bishop Fenwick’s distance medley of Maria Ryan, Marianna Kay, Shannon Bresnahan and Julia Davie was fourth at the D5 state relay meet in 13:31.83. The sprint medley of Alex Morgan, Ceila Krouse, Irene Caron and Jillian Chinchillo was sixth (4:36.14) while the 4x20 of Danielle Atkinson, Ava Dinitto, Caron and Krouse placed 15th (1:59.05).
Generals strong: Hamilton Wenham set the D4 state relay meet record in the long jump relay, with Greta Baird, Annie Moynihan and Georgia Wilson teaming up for a first place finish. The sprint team of Moynihan, Caroline Moynahan, Tessa Hunt and Wilson was also first in both the 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay.
Pingree takes third: The Highlanders finished with 86.5 points in Saturday’s eight-team meet, trailing only Winsor (151.5) and Concord Academy (135). The 4x400 relay team of Nora Pierce, Lyda Cabot, Sidney Reno and Maddie O’Connor took first (4:30); Simone Brooks was first in the 3000, shattering her PR with a time of 11:44.1, while also placing third in the 1500 (5:50.2). Cassie Smith was second in the shot put (25’), Avery DePiero was third in the 400 (1:06.6), Piuerce was fourth in the 400 (1:07.52), Donovan was fourth in the 200 (29.64) and Reno fourth in the 300 hurdles (55.44). DePiero added a fifth place finish in the high jump, Emily Norton was sixth in the javelin and O’Connor was sixth in the 300 hurdles. The 4x100 relay team added a third place finish as well.
BASEBALL
Pingree 6, Wheeler 1: Jaylon Richardson retired the first 11 batters of the game and finished with seven strikeouts in four innings to lift the Highlanders (8-4). Hudson Weidman (two innings) and Drew Mullaney shutdown Wheeler the rest of the way while Mullaney collected four RBI, Chris Giordano drove home a pair and Jimmy Keck scored twice.
Essex Tech 5, Arlington Catholic 4: Senior Harry Lynch had a 3-for-3 day at the plate and James Levesque fanned six batters in five innings of work to help the Hawks improve to 4-5. Cole Waterman drove home three runs and also shut down the Cougars on the hill for the last two innings. Shawn O’Keefe, Xavier Parsons and Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik also had big hits for Essex Tech.
Gloucester 5, Beverly 1: The Panthers (7-3) had baserunners in every inning but Fisherman ace Zach Morris (11 strikeouts) escaped the trouble each time. Noah Staffier doubled home Beverly’s lone run while Logan Petrosino and Devin Koloski also had base hits.
Lynn Tech 15, Salem Academy 1: Kegan LeClare had two hits including an RBI for the Gators (7-3) and Jordan Libby threw a scoreless inning in relief.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 16, Lynnfield 1: The Tigers rolled behind three goals and an assist from both Halle Greenleaf and Allie Wile. Estelle Gromko added two goals and three assists, Carolyn Bailey had a goal and two helpers, Kayden Flather added a goal and one assist and Jade Wilcox did the same. Tayrn Desmond, Ella Stein, Keira McPartlin, Jayne Krause and Lyla Greenleaf each added one goal while Ashton Flather made five saves in net.
Pingree 20, Wheeler 5: The Highlanders cruised behind five goals, one assist and two ground balls from Annie Smith. Cami Traveis added 4 goals, 2 assists and eight draw controls, Schuyler Lloyd had a hat trick with four assists and four draw controls, and Waters Lloyd had three goals and one assist.
Masconomet 12, West Springfield 4: Senior goalie Elisabeth King made 15 saves, including eight on free position shots, on 19 shots to help the Chieftains earn a big win. King held a shutout going into halftime. Offensively, Emmy Clark had six goals and two assists while Bella Juliano, Taylor Bovardi and Sarah Bernier each had two goals. Bovardi added six assists in the win.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 15, La Salle Academy 14 (OT): Trailing by four goals in the final quarter, the Eagles (now 10-1) rallied and got the game-tying goal from captain Jimmy Ayers with six seconds left in regulation, then the overtime winner from junior middie Jake Vana to prevail over their hosts from Rhode Island. Lucas Verrier (2 assists), Will Sawyer (assist), Ayers (assist), Nate Jones, Matt Morrow and Harlan Graber each had two goals for St. John’s, with Cam McCarthy (assist) and Luke Kelly adding solo tallies and Vana contributing three assists. Gavin Kornitsky made 12 saves in net and faceoff man Chris Esposito excelled in going 29-for-33.
Pingree 15, Dexter 11: Riley McClure continued his recent scoring barrage with five goals and four assists and goalie Max Becker stopped 11 shots as the Highlanders ran their record to 12-1. Mekhi Taylor (2 assists) and Bodie Cannata (assist) each added three goals, with Dylan Feeks scoring twice and assisting on two others. Quinn Donovan (assist) and Matt Tersolo contributed solo tallies, and Colin McLoy was successful on 16-of-29 draws.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 5, Rhode Island College 1: Little East tournament MVP Andrew Muttiah rolled at first singles and also teamed with Hamilton’s Quentin Wilkins to win at doubles as the Vikings (11-2) claimed their first conference title in five years at Bass River. Wilkins also won his singles match with the team of Roni Bazile and Cory Cherico prevailing in doubles play.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 15, Mass. Maritime 10: Jenna Wells exploded for six goals and the Vikings improved to 6-10 with the victory. Aislinn Bennett added three scores and Taylor Sujko scored three with two assists to help power Salem State.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott sweeps: The Gulls (26-7) made it eight straight wins by getting by Wentworth, 1-0 and 3-1. The 1-0 decision was a shutout tossed by Maria Hanchuk with a mere three hits allowed the run coming home on a Lauren Misiaszek RBI. The 3-1 bout saw Jaylin Cuoto go the distance and Emma DiSilva break the game open with a 2-run triple.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gulls pick up two: Endicott improved to 30-5 with a league sweep of Wentworth, 12-2 and 3-0. The 12-2 affair saw Danny MacDougall go 3-for-3 and seven batters earn RBI including T.J. Liponis (3), Nic Notarangelo (2) and Kyle Grabowski (2). Ace Gabe Van Emon threw all nine innings with 14 strikeouts and only two hits allowed in the shutout win while MacDougall doubled twice and drove home a run.
COLLEGE GOLF
Endicott wins CCC Championship: The Gulls finished in first place out of four teams with a cumulative total of 33-over par at the Commonwealth Coast Championship held at Raceway Golf Club in Connecticut. Endicott’s Tyler Baker took the individual title with a 1-over par 145 for the two days (71-74) while Will Pierce was tied for fifth (8-over, 76-76-152). Frank Mahoney added an eight place finish at 10-over par (78-76-154) and Brady Burke was 13th at 14-over par (82-76-158).