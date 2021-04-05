GIRLS SOCCER
Salem Academy 8, Roxbury Prep 0: Samiayh El-Ashkar scored five goals, including her 100th career tally, to power the Navigators to a resounding victory. In doing so, El-Ashkar became the second player in school history to reach 100 goals in her career.
Salem Academy (now 2-0) also got a pair of goals from Cindy Shehu and one from Mackenzie Russell.
VOLLEYBALL
Salem Academy 3, Pioneer Charter 1: The Navigators prevailed in their first home match of the season, rallying from a Game 1 loss to take consecutive 25-16, 25-23, 25-16 victories. Darling Vicioso, Emely Foe and Morgan Hill had some outstanding serving for Salem Academy, which gave coaches Devyn Ryan and Sarah Mullarkey their first win.
Essex Tech 3, Shawsheen 0: Julia Ahern had a school record 15 aces Friday night as the Hawks (10-0) remained perfect on the season with a 25-1, 25-14, 25-14 sweep. Molly Wetherbee had 10 kills while Ali Tkach had six kills and two aces, Ariana Magee served up six aces and Gracie Dailey had three kills along with three aces.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State sweeps: In their opening series Friday, Salem State (2-0) beat Worcester State 5-3 and 4-0. Grace DuBois threw a complete game shutout with six strikeouts in the 4-0 decision while Sydney Chiasson, Gracie Hogan and Peabody’s Mikayla Porcaro drove in runs as Salem came from two runs down in the sixth to win the second bout.
Endicott takes two: The Gulls (4-0) took down Suffolk 9-0 and 13-6 on Saturday. Michaela Hamil went the distance in the shutout win while Katie Watts homered and racked up eight RBI between the two games. Raven Comtois, Meghan Connor and Lauren Misiaszek also jumped the yard for Endicott.
Gordon splits: The Scots (3-5) topped Nichols 6-3 before falling 7-5 to split a Saturday double dip. Ariana Ramsaran and Mara Little both hit home runs to key the victory with Little’s helping her own cause as she threw all seven innings to earn the win. Kristen Brown drove in a pair in the nightcap and Little added another RBI but Nichols scored three in the top of the seventh to salvage their split.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Worcester State 13, Salem State 3: Salem High grad Angela Berry scored the first goal of the season for the Vikings but the Lancers went on a 5-1 run and never looked back. Fellow Salemite Madison White also scored, as did Tara McLaughlin.
Gordon 20, Curry 14: The Scots improved to 3-3 thanks to seven goals from Katelyn Dyer and six more from Lena Larson. Abigail Mansfield added five goals in the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 15, Roger Williams 11: Brendan Croston’s man-up goal started a run of five straight in the fourth quarter as Endicott (4-2) pulled away to remain unbeaten in league play. Sam DesMarias had five goals and an assist to lead the Gulls, Dom Russo and Nick Pagluiso had three each and Beverly’s Sam Abate scored once.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Nichols 12, Endicott 6: Kyle Grabowski homered to give Endicott (4-2) the lead after two, but Nichols scored in almost every middle inning to roar back. St. John’s Prep grad Jack Arend scored four times and doubled for the visiting Bison while Grabowski, Jake Nardone, Joe Millar and Caleb Shpur all had two hits apiece for Endicott.
Scots drop pair: Losing both ends of a doubleheader with Wentworth, 5-4 and 7-3, dropped the Scots to 2-6 on the year. Shane Demers clobbered a 3-run homer in the eighth of the first outing to give Gordon the lead but Wentworth tied in the bottom half and walked off in the ninth. Leadoff man Cody Dalton collected three RBI in the second game.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Eastern Nazarene 9, Salem State 0: Beverly’s Peter Coletti teamed with Roni Brazile for Salem State’s most competitive match, an 8-6 loss at first doubles.
Endicott 8, Curry 1: Straight set singles wins by Nick Brennan, Daniel Rinkert, Julian Richtarich and Colin Dinardo helped the Gulls fly away victorious. Brennan teamed with Richtarcih and Dinardo with Rinkert in 8-0 doubles wins.
Wentworth 5, Gordon 4: Doubles wins by Will Jeffreys/John Marineau and Matt McEathron/Alex Ryzi gave Gordon (2-2) an early lead but Wentworth took four of the six singles matches to win it.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 9, Curry 0: Greta Hartman and Justine Hoover teamed to win first doubles and also each won singles matches to key Endicott’s sweep. Olivia Berler and Ashley Keaveney did the same at second doubles.
Gordon 8, Wentworth 1: Annette Kim took second singles and teamed with Jordyn Maddex for a first doubles win to send the Scots (1-2) to their first win. Madison West and Kristin Kendall each earned both singles and doubles points and Abbigal Fournier won her singles match in straight sets.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott grabs pair: The Gulls (7-3) took down Northern Vermont Johnson by identical 3-0 scores in a double header sweep. Erich Roman had a team-high 11 kills in the first match and Gavin Emenaker had 10 assists with three aces to key the second victory.
