COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gulls advance: Endicott (15-6) punched its ticket to next weekend’s CCC Championship Series by smashing Suffolk, 21-5, after toppling the Rams 5-4 in Game 1 Saturday. Joe Millar’s homer tied Game 1 in the bottom of the seventh, Michael Bonollo’s RBI put the Gulls ahead and Max Tarlin nailed down the save. There wasn’t much doubt in Game 2 with Kyle Brennan (4 RBI), Justin Bailey (3 RBI) and Bradley Baldinger all homering and Millar driving in three more runs.
Salem State sweeps: The Vikings climbed over .500 for the first time this spring by beating Framingham State, 9-3 and 8-6. Jake Boucher drove in four runs and Peabody’s Jordan Anzuoni drove one home in the nightcap with Zach Piroh going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Piroh was 3-for-3 with two more RBI in the other game and Traverse Briana and Christian Burt both doubled. Jack Sefrino fanned eight and went the distance in that win.
BASEBALL
Pingree battles: The Highlanders lost both ends of a doubleheader with Phillips Exeter, 6-1 and 9-1. Sophomore Jaylon Richardson led Pingree with three hits on the day while Caleb Clark, Tejas Prakash and Quinn Moses had two each and senior Owen Cootey had an RBI. Freshman Cole Perkin pitched well in relief with one earned over three frames and Richardson also threw two scoreless.
GIRLS TRACK
Pingree splits: The Highlanders topped Winsor, 90-37, but fell to Phillips Exeter, 95-34, on Saturday despite 16 new personal records. The win over Winsor was Pingree’s first every in team history (in seven tries). Second place finishers included Jacquelyn Elward in the shot put (21-7) and discus (81-6), Nancy Norton in the javelin (74-8), Erica Dowd in the long jump (14-5), Una Carroll in the 1,500 (5:40.79) and 3,000 (12:05.43) and Claire O’Holleran in the 300 intermediate hurdles (54.27). O’Holleran also grabbed third in the 100 high hurdles, while Nora Pierce (400), Olivia Adelabu (100), Emily Norton (3,000) and Phoebe Kellogg (300 intermediate hurdles) also snared third places.
BOYS TRACK
Phillips Exeter 114, Pingree 22: The Highlanders set nine personal records in the loss, led by Kyle Collins win in the triple jump (34-10.75) and Mark Graubart’s win in the 110 high hurdles (19.93). Second place finishes went to Jack Moulison in the 1,500 (4:44.68), Nico Mangano in the shot put (38-3) and Aryeh Andriola in the triple jump (31-11.25). Third place finishes were snared by Billy Stevens in the 100 (11.89), Mangano in the discus (93-9) and Graubart in the 300 intermediate hurdles (47.5).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Phillips Exeter 14, Pingree 7: The Highlanders fell short in the weekend contest.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vikings sputter: Salem State (2-14) nearly halted its losing streak but fell to Framingham State 2-1 after being outslugged by the Rams 6-0. The closer decision was highlighted by Emily Carter’s 5-hit effort in the circle and two hits by Shyanne Green. In the 6-0 loss, Siera Ricci fanned six and only allowed on earned run while Rebecca Walker had two hits.
Endicott finals bound: Keelin Spencer’s walkoff hit send the Gulls (17-2) by UNE, 9-8, in extra innings in Game 1 of the CCC playoffs and Endicott swept its way into the finals with a 13-0 win in Game 2. Endicott trailed Game 1, 6-4, before rallying with a homer by Lauren Misiaszek, among other clutch knocks. Maria Hanchuk fanned seven in a 1-hit shutout in Game 2 with round trippers by Misiaszek, Spencer and Adrianna Favreau (3 RBI).
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 6, Bridgewater State 3: Beverly native Peter Colletti won his singles match and teamed with Roni Bazile to win first double to help the Vikings prevail on Senior Day to finish their brief season 2-1. Andrew Mattiah and Cory Cherico also each won both singles and doubles points for Salem State.
Gordon 7, Curry 2: The Scots moved to 7-3 on the year behind a clean sweep in singles action. Will Jeffreys, John Marineau, Matt McEathron, Richard Ryzi and Alex Ryzi all won, as did the doubles tandem of Richard Ryzi and Mark Noschese.
Wentworth 5, Endicott 4: The doubles tandems of Daniel Rinkert/Collin Dinardo and Julian Richtarich/Brennan Nick both won their matches, as did singles players Rinkert and Richtarich. With the loss, Endicott dipped to .500 at 5-5 on the year.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 9, Wentworth 0: The Gulls remained unbeaten at 7-0 with a clean sweep. Singles winners included Justine Hoover, Gretta Hartman, Ashley Keaveney, Shelby Henry, Frenada Trevino and Clare O’Keefe. Doubles wins were earned by the duos of Hartman/Trevino, Hoover/Keaveney and Henry/Olivia Berler.
Gordon 7, Curry 2: The Scots (5-3) got doubles wins from Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim and Madison West/Kristin Kendall en route to victory. Singles wins came from Maddex, Kim, West, Kendal and Abbigail Fournier.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Roger Williams 14, Endicott 8: Maya Feigenbaum’s goal with 19:50 left squared the CCC title game but the Hawks scored seven of the game’s final eight goals to win the conference crown. Morgan Pike and Kiana Napolitano led the Gulls with two goals each and Katie Wagner had a goal and two assists and Endicott finishes up the spring season 7-2.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 19, Nichols 5: Remaining perfect in CCC play, the Gulls moved to 10-2 overall paced by Dom Russo’s five goals and Jack Sutherland’s three goals and two assists. Brendan Croston also scored twice for the winners.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, Wester New England 0: The Scots earned a 25-18, 25-22, 25-21 sweep to improve to 3-3 on the season. Jordyn Shaduk had 10 kills and eight digs in the win while Ashlyn Gergins had 24 assists and three aces. Hayley Robinson added 20 digs in the win.