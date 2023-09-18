COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 27, SUNY Maritime 0: The Gulls (2-1) bounced back in a big way, getting out to a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter and never looking back. Quarterback Clayton Marengi completed 13 of 21 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown pass to Jacob Ward. Anthony Caggianelli added two scores on the ground with Ryan Smith nailing two field goals (28 and 38 yards, respectively). Eight Gulls had at least one catch in the win, and defensively, Jackson DeAngelo had a team-high 10 tackles while Joseph Pagett snared an interception.
BOYS SOCCER
St. John’s Prep 3, Silver Lake 0: The Eagles (3-1-1) bounced back from their first loss in over a calendar year, with all three of their goals coming in the second half. Graham Kramer, Drew Fitzgerald and Shamus Flaherty had the scores, with assists going to Garrison Murphy and Andrew Dunbar. Sophomore goalkeeper Matt Droggitis made one save to secure the shutout.
Covenant Christian 2, Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall 0: Bennett Plosker and Dimitrie Farcas both scored to send Covenant to victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 3, Methuen 0: The Panthers (2-2) earned a shutout win behind two goals from Samantha Fogarty and another from Grace Galbreath. Clara Kostro made two saves in net for the clean sheet, with Ava Freitas and Avery Fogarty both playing well.
Covenant Christian 5, Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall 0: The Cougars rolled behind two goals from Novalee Jones and individual tallies from Greta Baird, Jocelyn Shimansky and Haley Nelson.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Nichols 2, Endicott 1: The Gulls (2-3-1) got a goal from Keeven Delgado on an assist from Tiago Frazao just 20 minutes in, but they surrendered the final two goals of the afternoon in the loss.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: Ella Morgan, Elizabeth Healy and Riley Rischitelli each scored a goal to power the Gulls (5-1) to another victory. Grace Jewett added two assists in the win while keeper Rosalina Caliri stopped two shots in net for the clean sheet.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 10, Nichols 0: Tori Swanson and Reagan Hicks each scored twice with Hicks adding an assist in the Gulls (5-1) dominant victory. Adding individual tallies was Natalia Arjona, Brooke Yabroudy (assist), Gracie Bolduc, Abby Antonelli (assist), Maddy Dengler (assist) and Emma Wilichoski. Taylor Stone dished out three assists in the win.
Western New England 7, Gordon 0: The Scots (0-4) remained winless with the setback.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott splits pair: The Gulls (3-6) beat Curry, 3-0, before falling to No. 18 ranked Wesleyan by the same score. In the 25-6, 25-8, 25-11 win, Krystina Schueler had 13 kills and a dig to lead the charge. Haley Weiner added 13 assists and two digs.
Gordon splits pair: The Scots (7-2) beat Maine Maritime, 3-2, on Saturday after losing to Wellesley, 1-3, earlier in the day. In the win, a 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-8 decision, Annie Murphy had 19 kills and three blocks while Annie Zimmerman added 11 kills, four blocks and three assists. Kate Howe had a team-high 32 assists and Nikki Batson added 12 digs and two aces.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Western Connecticut 8, Salem State 1: Samantha Tenney and Kenzie McLaren snared the Vikings (0-4) only win with a 9-7 decision at No. 2 doubles.