COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 42, Salve Regina 10: After a pair of defensive touchdowns by Johnny Carreiro and Colin Meropoulos the rout was on and No. 23 ranked Endicott remained unbeaten on the season at 9-0. An early trick play saw Everett Knowlton throw a 79 yard TD pass to Shane Aylward and the Gulls got rushing scores from QB Clayton Marengi, Yaiver Cosme-Diaz and Anthony Caggielnelli. Marblehead native Ryan Friebeger had a nice day with three catches for 31 yards as well.
FOOTBALL
St. Paul’s 33, Pingree 20: Despite a seven catch, 177 yard performance from wide receiver Chris Colby, the Highlanders (5-2) took their second loss of the season on the road. St. Paul’s notched three unanswered touchdowns in the middle stages of the game to pull away, leading 33-13 after it had been a 14-13 bout early in the second quarter. QB Hudson Weidman threw for 263 yards and captain Jaylon Richardson played well with six receptions for 73 yards.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Stoneham 1: The defending Division 4 state champion Tigers (17-2), the No. 1 seed, got 11 kills, seven digs and a pair of aces from Claire Buletza to topple the Spartans, 25-10, 25-15, 22-25, 25-12. Ella Stein also had a big day with five kills, seven aces and eight digs for the winners, with Sophie DeGrappo adding five kills on nine swings. Emily Hannibal chipped in with 14 digs and three assists for Ipswich, while Tess O’Flynn was steady throughout with seven assists and three aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ipswich 3, Notre Dame Worcester 2 (OT): Ava Baroglino tied things up with a late goal in regulation before netting the game-winner with about five minutes left in overtime to send the Tigers to victory. Ally Wile had the other Ipswich goal. Also playing well was Lilly Harper, who played three different positions in the win, as well as Olivia Novello, Brooke Soininen, Izzy Wetter, Jade Wilcox, Jane O’Connell, Lucy Thompson, Taylor Walsh, Nina Galanis and keeper Elin Roberts. Ipswich (4-12-3) moves on to take on No. 4 Hampshire Regional on Wednesday.
King Philip 6, Beverly 0: The No. 10 seed in Division 1 with one of the highest scoring offenses in Eastern Mass (70 goals in the regular season) was too much for the Panthers to handle on the road. Beverly hung in there with some solid efforts across the board but wrapped up the season at 8-5-5.
Masconomet 4, Dartmouth 0: Taylor Bovardi scored two goals and dished out an assist to help the Chieftains secure a shutout win in the Division 2 Round of 32. Amanda Schneider and Kara Lindonen also scored, with Sam Schena adding an assist. Marcy Clapp had the shutout in net in front of some strong defense by Lilly Podgurski and Kylie DuMont. Masco (16-0-2) advances to take on No. 18 Melrose in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday at 6:30 at Bishop Fenwick.
Hamilton-Wenham 7, Sturgis Charter West 0: The Generals (12-5) cruised in their Division 4 playoff opener and will move on to take host No. 12 Wahconah Regional on Wednesday in the Sweet 16. Tessa Hunt and Annie Moynihan each scored twice in the win, with Chloe Gern, Lily Mark and Georgia Wilson each adding single tallies. Assists went to Ella Schenker (2), Sadie Gamber, Gern, Caroline Monahan, Hunt and Moynihan. Junior goalie Stewart Bernard secured the shutout in net.
Swampscott 1, Lynnfield 0: Mia Schena scored in the final minutes on an assist from Jess Ford to send the Big Blue (11-5-3) to a Division 3 playoff win. Swampscott advances to take on top-seeded South Hadley in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday at 6:30.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 8, South High Community 2: The Tanners rolled in their Division 1 opener behind two goals and an assist from John Arruda, who’s now just one goal shy of tying the program record for goals in a season at 30. Ryan Alves also scored twice and dished out an assist, while Bruno Correia (goal, assist), Stephen Brown (goal), Kyle Lobao (goal), Vitor Soster (goal, assist) and Eduardo Ferreira (assist) all contributed offensively. Also playing well in the win was Eli Loring, Yanni Pappas and Jaiden Fils-Aime. Peabody advances to take on No. 8 Newton South on Monday at 6 p.m.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Littleton 0: The Generals (9-4-4) picked up a nice road win in the Division 4 Round of 32 on Sunday afternoon. Nick Stein had the first goal on an assist from Charlie Mack, with Jackson Contois netting the other on a helper from Will Gern. Keeper Henney saved a PK in the first half en route to the shutout. Hamilton-Wenham advances to take on No. 2 seed Pope Francis in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
Falmouth 4, Marblehead 0: The Magicians saw their season come to an end at 9-7-3 in a Division 2 preliminary round road setback.
Blackstone Valley 3, Ipswich 2: The Tigers (8-7-5) made a valiant comeback attempt, scoring two second half goals to crawl within one, but were ultimately unable to get over the hump in the Division 4 playoff setback. Tyler Rafferty and Jack Totten had the goals with Brian Milano adding an assist. Also playing well was Alex Barlow, Spencer McDavitt, Ned Buletza, Theo Norton, Seth Woodbury, Will Harrington, Sam Sirois and Caleb Jorge. Keeper Nate Kobouszewski saved a penalty kick goal and played solid overall for an Ipswich squad that lost just two games over their final 10 contests this season.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick second at MSTCA Invitational: Bishop Fenwick finished second overall in the small school division at the MSTCA Mooney Invitational over the weekend, getting a 13th place finish from Sam Appleyard (11:15) to lead the way. Doron Appleyard was next up in 24th (11:31), followed by Brayden Pouliot in 26th (11:33), Nondas Lagonakis in 64th (12:42) and Timmy Ronningen in 82nd (13:20). All five runners set personal best times.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY Fenwick strong at MSTCA: Bishop Fenwick ran well at the MSTCA Mooney Invitational, getting strong performances from Madelynn Leary (23:47), Avalon Donlon (25:24) and Elizabeth Gauthier (26:22) in the junior/senior race. Nora Pasquarelli was the top performer in the sophomore race (24:09) with Mirielle Climenson (15:00), Nora Bonner (15:42) and Kelsey Boe (15:45) all running well in the freshmen race.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Gordon 0: The Gulls (22-8) made it three consecutive CCC championships by spiking their top-seeded local rivals in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22. Amanda Gilbert had 14 kills and 11 digs and Sophie Breitenbach added 10 kills of her own to power Endicott with Lauren McGrath adding 35 assists. Gordon (16-14) was led by Valerie Nilan’s 13 kills plus 29 assists from Kate Howe.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
UNE 3, Endicott 2 (OT): Lindsay Burns scored her tenth goal of the year to give the Gulls a brief lead in the CCC final but UNE tied it up in the third quarter and netted the only goal of overtime. Lily Farnham also scored for Endicott (15-5), assisted by Burns.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Nichols 1: Kaylee Liberty notched a pair of goals and teammate Bailey Thieben stopped eight shots as the nation’s ninth ranked team, the Gulls, improved to 3-1. Teaghan Hall sandwiched a goal of her own in between the two tallied by Liberty.
Elmira 9, Salem State 0: The Vikings (0-2) were under siege most of the game with goalie Hannah Aveni facing 50 shots (and stopping 42 of them).
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Nichols 2: Derek Contessa found the back of the net twice while teammates Zach Mazur and Cam Speck also lit the lamp, helping Endicott improve to 3-1. Goalie Ryan Wilson came up with 19 saves to earn the win.