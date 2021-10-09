COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Endicott 45, Western New England 21: The Gulls (5-1) scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter en route to an easy win. Quarterback Mike Ingraffia went 20-for-25 for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 68 more yards to boot. John Kenney was a monster on the ground, rushing 14 times for 105 yards and three scores, while Kobe Gaudette caught six passes for 109 yards and two TDs. Kicker Ryan Smith hit one field goal while connecting on all of his six extra point tries, and James Day had an interception in the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Danvers 5, Salem 1: The Falcons got two goals from Chance Prouty, who now has seven markers on the season. Senior winger Adam Mentzer added a goal and two assists, senior forward Amr El Assawi had a goal, as did freshman Nate Flint. Chris Pierre had the lone goal for Salem.
Hamilton-Wenham 9, Triton 1: The Generals (3-3-3) cruised on Friday behind eight different goal scorers. Ethan Minster had two goals, while Rafi Santomenna, Will Cooke, Finn Tratnyek, Jackson Contois, Lucas Groberio, Easton Lowther and Will Gern all scored once. Harry Stein and Santomenna each added two assists, while Lucas Graberio, Andrew Graberio and Sam Coues had one assist apiece.
St. John's Prep 0, Revere 0: The Eagles (6-2-3) secured their third draw of the season as Joey Waterman made four saves for his sixth shutout. Junior midfielder Callum Rigby was a standout in the tie.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 1, Central Catholic 0: Claudia Keith recorded yet another shutout in net while Ally Mitchell had the goal to power the unbeaten Crusaders (5-0-4) to victory. Aisling Hinchey had the assist and both McKenna Gilligan and Keira Morgan played well defensively in the win.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Fenwick 3, Essex Tech 2: The Crusaders handed Essex Tech its first loss of the season with a 25-19, 25-15, 11-25, 23-25, 15-9 triumph.
For Essex Tech (11-1), Ali Tkach had 15 kills, nine aces, one block and 19 digs. Gracie Dailey added 15 kills, five aces and 13 digs, while Brooklynne McFadden had 28 assists.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 2, Gordon 1 (2 OT): The Gulls (4-5) pulled out a double overtime win over their rivals thanks to a game-winner from Joe Mepham in the 108th minute. Max Karkos had that assist, while Matthew Cronin had the other goal for Endicott. For Gordon, Chase Gwynn had the goal on an assist from Luckson Dambo.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Salem State 3, Fitchburg State 1: The Vikings (2-8) picked up a win against winless Fitchburg behind goals from Micaela Peysere, Allie Vaillancourt and Lyndsey Martins. Assists went to Vaillancourt and Jasmine Moran.
Gordon 1, Endicott 0: Calla Ashley scored in the 70th minute on an assist from McKenna Feller to power the Scots (9-2) to victory over Endicott (5-3-2). Tori Paine had the shutout in net, making five saves.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
University of New England 2, Gordon 0: The Scots (1-7) were shutout, managing just three shots in the contest. Goalie Sophea Zaskoda made 26 saves in the setback.
Endicott 3, Western New England 0: Blake Braman, Olivia Lampasona and Kathleen Reissfelder each scored once to power the Gulls (7-3). Jenna Seibold added an assist in the win, while Taylor Farrin had the shutout in net with 10 saves.
Salem State 3, Bridgewater State 1: The Vikings (6-5) climbed over .500 on the season thanks to individual goals from Julia Paulino, Mikayla Mason and Mackenzie Schmink. Assists went to Melanie Mason, Marissa Laganas and Allison Couillard.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Salem State splits: The Vikings moved to 4-13 with an easy 25-7, 25-9, 25-12 over winless Lesley. Abigail O'Connor had 11 kills while Danielle Sheehan had eight digs. Earlier in the day, Salem State fell to Curry, 3-0.
Gordon splits: The Scots (9-7) topped Westfield State, 3-2, before falling to WPI later in the day on Saturday by the same score. In the win, Valerie Nilan had 17 kills, Annie Murphy had 13 kills and seven blocks, Kate Howe had 50 assists and an ace, and Hayley Robinson had 30 digs, five assists and an ace.
Endicott sweeps: The Gulls topped Babson and Brandeis, both by 3-2 scores, to improve to 10-6 on the year. Amanda Gilbert had 16 kills and 15 digs in the win over No. 22 Babson, while Lauren McGrath had 28 assists and nine digs. Against Brandeis, Colleen McAvoy had 15 kills and five digs and McGrath had 30 more assists and 10 digs. Emma Ruel added 21 digs to boot.