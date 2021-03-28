COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott sweeps: The Gulls (2-1) topped Wentworth 4-3 and 8-2 in a doubleheader on Saturday. In the first triumph, a three-run fourth inning was the trick, as Matthew Robida, Matthew McKinley and Kyle Brennan all registered RBI hits. In Game 2, McKinley had three hits and a run, while Brennan and Caleb Shpur each had two hits. Knocking in RBI in that one was Connor Blandini (2), Brennan (2), Shpur (2), John Mulready and Vincent Walker.
Gordon takes two: The Scots improved to 2-2 on the season thanks to a pair of wins over Suffolk (12-4 and 5-2) on Saturday. Patrick Tevenan had a four-RBI day on two hits in the big win, while Joe Pedulla went the distance on the mound, allowing just six hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts.
In the closer win, Gordon scored one run in each of the final three innings to pull away. Dalton Cody, Connor Hatrman, Shane Demers, Evan Paquette and Jale Martinez-Coyne each had RBI in that one, while Mark Gadaleta (seven innings, six hits, tow runs, four Ks) picked up the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 6, Endicott 3: The Scots got singles wins from Richard Ryzi, Mark Noschese, Alex Ryzi (forfeit) and Matt McEathron (forfeit), as well as doubles victories from Noschese/Richard Ryzi and Alex Ryzi/McEathron (forfeit) en route to the team win. Winning for Endicott was the doubles tandem of Brennan Nick/Julian Richtarich, and singles players Nick and Richtarich.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 5, Gordon 4: The Gulls earned a doubles win from Jennifer Stone/Angelina Ciardi (8-4) and singles wins from Justine Hoover (6-4, 6-1), Shelby Henry (6-0, 6-1), Clara O’Keefe (6-1, 6-7, 6-1) and Stone (6-2, 6-7, 6-4) to edge out a team triumph over their rivals. For Gordon, the doubles tandems of Madison West/Kristin Kendall and Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim both won, as did Kim in singles and Shelby Henry in singles.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 24, Salve Regina 6: The Gulls (1-1) rolled to their first victory of the season behind four goals from Maya Feigenbaum and hat tricks from both Morgan Pike and Kiana Napolitano. Katie Wagner tallied a team-high four assists as well.
Gordon 18, Nichols 6: The Scots moved to 2-2 on the season with a dominant victory. Abigail Mansfield had six goals, Katelyn Dyer had five, Lena Larson had four and Cara Goudie had two in the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 17, Salve Regina 12: Endicott (1-1) registered its first win of the season thanks to five goals from Sam DesMarais. Craig Claflin and Jack Sutherland each added two markers in what was a balanced scoring attack.
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 49, Austin Prep 49: In a rare tie, the Crusaders got first place performances from Sam Sharpe (hurdles, 10.4), Kaliegh Cooke (mile, 6:19), Catherine Carter (600, 1:58), Shannon Bresnahan (1000, 3:26), Irene Caron (100, 14.2) and Julia Loescher (shot put, 28-1).
BOYS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 50, Austin Prep 46: The 4x400 relay team won in 3:56 to seal an exciting meet win for the Crusaders. Matt Gerdenich won the 600 in 1:34.9, Tyler Mullen took the 100 in 12.2 seconds, Wyatt Burr topped the 2-mile in 10:35, Max Corson won the long jump at 17-6 and Max Gibbs was first in the shot put at 32-11.