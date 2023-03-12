MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott takes two: The Gulls (5-7) won their conference opener Saturday in straight sets over Northern Vermont Johnson, before topping Sage by the same score on Sunday. Dean Warner’s 11 kills led a balanced offensive attack and Gavin Emenaker and Gade DeBenedetto each had ten assists in the first win. Against Sage, Warner added 11 more kills and three digs while Emenaker had 12 assists.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Plymouth State 18, Salem State 0: Goalie Carson Reidy faced down 34 shots and Salem State (0-2) managed only two shots on goal of its own in a forgettable afternoon on the road.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clark 10, Gordon 0: The Scots dipped to 2-8 in Florida while being held to one hit, which came off the bat of shortstop Cody Dalton. Gloucester native Brett Moore started on the mound for Gordon and went five frames and Fenwick grad Brandon Bloom threw an inning in relief.
Endicott 7, Pomona-Pitzer 2: Nicholas Notarangelo and Kyle Grabowski each mashed homers to help the Gulls (4-0) remain unbeaten. Chris Jenkins got the win with 3.1 innings of relief work, allowing just three hits with two Ks. Max Tarlin got the save.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls split: Endicott opened their season with a 10-1 win over Franklin & Marshall (5 innings) before losing to No. 20 Babson, 4-3, later in the day. Katie Watts, Chloe Shapleigh and Emma DaSilva each had two RBI in the big win, with pitcher Maria Hanchuk (7 Ks) snaring the win with four strong innings.
FDU-Florham 15, Salem State 0: Dawn Eisnor, Sydney Rodriguez and Payton Jeffers had the only hits for the Vikings in the season opening defeat.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Cabrini 11, Endicott 5: The No. 18 ranked team in D3 took care of the Gulls (3-2) on the road in Pennsylvania. Goals by Dom Valera and Nate Cuttitta had it 4-2 after one but Cabrini had a 4-0 second quarter to pull away. Tim Luciano made 14 saves for Endicott and Max Kesicki scooped up four grounders.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Gulls bageled: Both the Endicott men’s and women’s tennis teams were felled by identical 9-0 scores against NYU.