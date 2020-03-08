WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Chris. Newport 74, Endicott 71: With a spot in the Division 3 NCAA Sweet Sixteen up for grabs, the Gulls and No. 24 ranked CNU went back-and-forth in a game with 20 lead changes and 12 ties before Newport took the lead for good with 2:36 to play. Emily Pratt had a game-high 26 points and ripped down 12 rebounds to lead Endicott, which had a narrow lead at halftime and had won its first-ever game against a ranked opponent a night prior in the first round.Mikaela Rogers had 16 points and five rebounds for the Gulls and Kaleigh Putnam added 14 points. Endicott wraps up a season that included its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance at 19-11.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 16, Vermont Lydon 0: A smothering midfield effort meant goalies Jack Ganter and Jonathan Crutchfield needed only three saves combined for the shutout win. Kevin Albert was the main scorer for Salem State (2-1) with three goals and five assists while Preston Dougherty and Drew Worthley each netted three goals of his own.
Endicott 12, Skidmore 7: Mike Sudora and Jack Sutherland each had three goals plus one assist to help the Gulls even their record a 2-2. Endicott seized control with a 4-1 third quarter spurt and got two goals from Nick Arcadipane plus a tremendous 21-save effort from Austin Fournier.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
UMass Dartmouth 9, Salem State 8: Amanda Bradley’s goal with 13:20 to play gave Salem State (1-2) its last lead as the Corsairs scored three unanswered before the final horn to snag a narrow win. Melissa McClellan scored three times to lead the Vikings and Tara McLaughlin netted a pair.
Smith 16, Gordon 0: The Fighting Scots (0-4) were blitzed with four goals in the opening ten minutes and never recovered. Goalie Rebecca Resnick made seven saves and Cara Goudie led the squad with four ground balls.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon swept: In Florida, the Scots (0-2) were battered by Olivet 16-1 and then lost a slugfest against Marian, Wisconsin 11-10. Lily Rivera hit her first home run of the season for Gordon while Kristen Brown drove in three runs and Karissa Hatchell had three hits with a triple.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon splits: Mark Gadaleta went the distance and allowed only four hits and one earned to get Gordon (4-1) a split with Anna Maria down in Florida, 5-2, after the Scots lost the opener of a double dip 2-1. John Lagerfeldt drove in a pair in the victory and Erik Gauer blasted his first round tripper of the spring. In the loss, righty Joe Pedulla had a great game with six strikeouts and just the two runs allowed over all seven frames.
Scots swept: Sunday, Gordon was dropped by Illinois Wesleyan 17-4 and 13-1 to fall to 4-3 on the year. Erik Grauer went 3-for-3 in the second game and Gordon was limited to only four hits in the opening setback. Mike Oley did fan six over four innings.
Endicott 12, MIT 7: Exploding for nine runs in the bottom of the fifth on Saturday, Endicott’s monster inning was paced by a Jordan Carvalho 2-run homer plus run-scoring triples from Ryan Prosser and John Duffy. Kyle Brennan added another RBI triple in the sixth and Kevin Gould settled in on the mound for the win with eight strikeouts over 6 2/3.
Gulls split: Playing three games in two days, Endicott split with Bates on Sunday by winning 7-0 and losing 9-3. Rian Schwede threw a nine-inning shutout and scattered eight hits to pace the victory by the Gulls (4-4 overall) with shortstop Matt McKinley falling a double shy of the cycle with a homer, triple and single on his day. Matt Bald also plated a pair.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
St. John Fisher 3, Endicott 1: In a battle of top ten teams, the No. 9 Gulls were bested by the No. 7 club, 25-20, 21-25, 19-25, 14-25. Bryn Lipton led Endicott with 14 kills but the Gulls were limited to only a .368 conversion rate. Endicott got seven kills each from Donovan Dey, Gabe Felicetti and Nik Kasprzak.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 8, Cornell College 1: The Scots (1-0) began the season in South Carolina with singles wins by Ezekial Hall (6-4, 6-4), Jonathan Frink (2-6, 6-4, 10-8), Will Jeffreys (6-1, 6-3), John Marineau (6-0, 6-3), Patrick Monahan (6-2, 6-0) and Richard Ryzi (6-2, 6-2). Gordon also won two of the three doubles matches.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Babson 9, Endicott 0: It was a tough start to the spring for the Gulls, who were shut out by the Beavers.
