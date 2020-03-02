Weekend area roundup: Endicott women's hoop captures first ever CCC crown

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 74, UNE 57: For the first time in history, the Gulls (17-10) are Commonwealth Coast Conference champions after a wire-to-wire win in which they only trailed after the opening bucket.
Senior Kaleigh Putnam had a huge game in the historic win with 21 points while classmates Emily Pratt (17 points, 6 rebounds) and Mikaela Rogers (10 points, 10 rebounds) were also outstanding. Endicott will now await its seed for the upcoming Division 3 NCAA playoffs.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Nichols 76, Endicott 75: In the CCC championship game, the Gulls got within a point several times in the final two minutes but could never snake the lead away from the Bison. Kieth Brown led Endicott with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists and freshman Jalen Echevarria added 21. Billy Arensault chipped in with 13 points and Matt McDevitt added 11 for the Gulls, now 19-8.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 3, Nichols 2 (OT): Zach Mazur’s 15th goal of the year came early in OT to send the Gulls to the CCC championship game, which they’ll host next weekend against Wentworth. Noah Strawn’s goal tied this semifinal at 8:02 of the third period and Eric Manokian also scored as Endicott erased a 2-0 hole. Goalie Conor O’Brien made 28 sasves for the Gulls, now 21-5 and winners of 14 in a row.
Westfield State 3, Salem State 2: Luca Ragosta scored twice in the opening period to give the Vikings a big lead in the MASCAC playoffs but the Owls rallied for three straight to end a frustrating season for Salem State (4-15-7). Goalie Sean Cleary was under siege for much of the game and finished with 48 saves on 51 shots.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Salve Regina 0: Beverly native Maddy Jalbert made 50 saves in the Salve net but Endicott (24-2) still cruised into the CCC finals to defend their title. Courtney Sullivan and Kaylee Liberty scored even strength and Ashlie Jones and Jacy Kuhlman added scores on the power play with goalie Alyssa Peterson making 22 stops for the playoff shutout.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chelsmford 29, Masconomet 27: The Chieftains held a 21-12 lead going into the fourth quarter of a low scoring affair, but struggled down the stretch as their season came to a close in the Division 1 North quarterfinals.
Beaver Country Day 45, Pingree 31: The Highlanders battled valiantly in the Eastern Independent League tournament championship bout, but ultimately fell short.
INDOOR TRACK
New England championships: At the Reggie Lewis Center, Beverly senior India Ingemi came in third in the region in the 300 with a time of 39.73 seconds and also ran a leg of the 4x400 relay which was eighth in 4:03.67. Among other local placers was Marblehead’s Godot Gaskins in the boys 300 (9th, 35.92 seconds) and the St. John’s Prep 4x400 relay (11th in 3:32.87).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State splits: Jimmy Burton threw six innings of 3-hit shutout ball to get Salem State (1-2) its first win, 8-0, over Husson. Madoc Fisher blasted a home run and had three RBI and Peabody’s Ryan Collins clubbed a double. Husson came back to win the second game, 11-7, despite Zach Piroh driving in a pair and Sean Rebello hitting a triple.
Endicott 9, Stevens 8: Kyle Brennan’s solo homer in the bottom of the ninth gave Endicott (1-3) a thrilling win in its home opener on a balmy Sunday afternoon. Justin Wardwell drove the offense with three RBI and Anthony Macchia plated a pair while Joe Brown saved the day by working 3 1/3 innings with one run allowed and five strikeouts out of the bullpen.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Worcester State 14, Gordon 3: Sabrina Jandreau had two of her team’s three goals but it was never particularly close as the Scots dipped to 0-2.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Eastern Conn. State 12, Gordon 6: Xander Miller and Dan Arthur had a pair of goals each but Gordon fell to 0-3.
Endicott 13, Nazareth 7: Beverly’s Sam Abate netted a hat trick to power the Gulls (1-1) to their first win of the year. Jack Sutherland added two scores and two assists while Ben Clark and Mike Sudora also potted two each.
