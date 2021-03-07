Weekend area roundup: Endicott women's hockey sweeps season opening series 

WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Endicott sweeps Suffolk: Meaghan Francis' goal late in the second period, on a feed from Courtney Sullivan, gave the Gulls a 2-1 road victory on Sunday to sweep a season-opening series from the Rams. Jacy Kuhlman's goal had tied the game for Endicott in the previous stanza, assisted by Kaylee Liberty and Tabitha Franceshini. Bailey Thieben's 25 saves earned her the win between the pipes.
On Saturday, Endicott opened up with a 4-2 win to give head coach Andrew McPhee his 100th career victory. Catherine Miles, Ashlie Jones, Liberty and Kuhlman singed the strings for goals, while Franceshini added two assists. Goaltender Michaela O'Brien earned the win after stopping 17 shots.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Endicott 95, Suffolk 91: Five players scored in double figures as the host Gulls outscored their opponents 31-14 down the homestretch on Sunday to split a season-opening weekend series with Suffolk. Matt McDevitt buried six 3-pointers en route to scoring a game high 26 points with 10 rebounds. Ty Vitko added 19 points, six assists and four rebounds, while Jordan Pettway, Jalen Echevarria and Cameron Ray all dropped in 10 points.
In its opener Saturday at Suffolk, Endicott dropped a 95-84 decision despite 23 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from Billy Arsenault, as well as 19 points from Echevarria and 18 more from Vitko.
Gordon 90, Curry 67: Zach Quinaco came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points in just 17 minutes of play, canning four 3-pointers as the Scots improved to 2-0. Justin Yu also connected four times from international waters en route to 14 points, with Josh Crutchfield adding a dozen. Big man Parker Omslaer scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds (7 offensive) and blocked two shots in the win.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Gordon 73, Curry 43: The Scots improved to 3-1 as Caroline Sikkink's 21 points, five assists and four steals led the way. Megan Hasty finished with a dozen points and four steals for the winners, who got 11 points apiece from Abby Vampatella (6 rebounds) and Cara Andreotti, as well as 10 points, six caroms and three thefts from Madison Wynbeek.
Endicott swept by Suffolk: The Gulls dropped an opening home-and-home series, falling 61-54 at home on Saturday and 61-48 on the road Sunday. Emily St. Thomas had a career high 15 points to go with six rebounds, three steals, and two assists Saturday, while senior guard Shannon Gilbert added 11 points, five boards, three assists and a theft, and classmate Olivia Valente added a career-high 10 rebounds on Senior Day.
In Sunday's setback, St. Thomas was again her team's high scorer with 13 points. Guard Olivia Duncan added team highs in rebounds (8) and assists (5).