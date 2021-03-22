WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Suffolk 1: The Gulls moved to 6-0 Sunday, scoring two goals in the third period after falling behind 1-0 early. Meaghan Francis and Kat Keith had the goals, both coming unassisted. Defensively, Michaela O’Brien made 25 saves to earn her third win of the season.
Endicott 6, Suffolk 4: The Gulls remained unbeaten Saturday thanks to a pair of goals from Jacy Kuhlman and single tallies from Catherine Miles, Kaylee Liberty, Lauren Ferriauolo and Ashley Keaveney. Assists went to Keaveney (2), Ferraiuolo, Peabody’s Mady Hentosh (2), Aurora Devereaux, Ashlie Jones and Kaylee Liberty.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Curry 2: The Gulls (3-0) rolled on Saturday behind first period goals from Mitch Shaheen, Elliott Clemmons and Connor Beatty. Beatty added another score in the third, while Zach Mazur, Campbell Balk and Noah Strawn also scored in the win. Assists went to Clemmons, Eric Johansson, Eric Manoukian, Connor Amsley (2), Mazur, Jake Simons, Shaheen, Cam Speck, Kevin Craig and Steve Kuchynski.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 88, Curry 62: The Gulls improved to 5-1 behind a balanced scoring attack. Matt McDevitt led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Jalen Echevarria (16 points, 4 steals) and Billy Arseneault (14 points, 11 assists) both played well.
Gordon 84, Nichols 83: Josh Crutchfield made a triple with 28 seconds left to give Gordon a four point lead and ultimately a big time win. Crutchfield finished with a team-high 19 points to go with three assists, while Drew Thibeault had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Justin Ye (12 points), Garrett Sattazahn (11) and Michael Makiej (11) all reached double figures in the scoring column as well.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 75, Nichols 53: Abby Vampatella had 22 points to help the Fighting Scots improve to 5-3 on the young season. Serianna Anderson added 14 points and seven boards while Caleigh Williams had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.
Curry 55, Endicott 42: Shannon Gilbert had 13 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals, but it wasn’t enough as Endicott dipped to 3-3 on the year. Olivia Duncan added 10 points, four rebounds and five steals in the setback.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Gordon 25, Mitchell 2: The Scots (1-2) earned their first win in dominant fashion, getting seven goals from Katelyn Dyer, six from Abigail Mansfield and three apiece from Lauren Oliver and Lena Larson. Paige Blake (2), Alexandra Abaunza (2), Abbie Zorrilla and Eleanor Brown rounded out the goal scoring.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: The No. 8 ranked Gulls made quick work of Nichols, 25-16, 25-14, 25-16. Bryn Lipton and Rafa Robert tied for a team-high in kills with nine each and Gabe DeBenedetto had 15 assists.
BOYS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 64, Arlington Catholic 13: Max Corson’s personal best of 18-feet-6-inches won the long jump and the Crusaders (2-0) got other personal best wins from Wyatt Burr (2:48, 1000) and Max Gibbs (shot put, 34-1 1/2). Christian Stacco also won the 100 in 12.6 seconds.
GIRLS TRACK
Arlington Catholic 45, Bishop Fenwick 37: Captain Breanna Benoit won both the dash (13.5) and the 200 (27.3) but the Crusaders dipped to 1-1 overall. Shannon Bresnahan took the 2-mile in 13:04 and Catherine Carter came in first in the 600 at 1:55.
