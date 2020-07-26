ESSEX COUNTY BASEBALL LEAGUE
Middleton-Peabody 8, Saugus 0: Ryan Knight hit a pair of triples and Scott Emerson had a three hit outing on Friday night as the Middleton-Peabody squad made it seven straight wins to stay tied atop the standings at 7-2. Christian Loescher also had a couple of hits and contributed to the shutout on the hill, shared with Alex Gonzalez, Derek DeLisi, Brandon Bloom and Trent Ballian.
Beverly-Salem 4, Andover 3: Tyler Petrosino slammed the door with a save in the ninth to send league co-leading Beverly-Salem (8-2) to another win. Jake Miano threw 4 2/3 strong frames and Shane Cassidy was solid in relief. Petrosino, Brayden Clark and Will Foglietta had two hits each to lead the offense and Austin Foglietta made a run-saving running catch in the outfield to help preserve the lead.
FUTURES LEAGUES
Navigators lose two: An overtime loss Saturday and a home setback Sunday dropped North Shore to 8-10 on the summer. Nashua's 7-0 decision at Fraser Field Sunday saw the Navs limited to five hits while falling behind 4-0 after three proved to deep a hole to climb out of.
Saturday, North Shore lost the home run derby to Brockton 5-0 after rallying to tie the game at 5-5 after ten innings. Ben Malgeri triples and drove in a run and Logan Bravo had two RBI in the bottom of the eighth to square the game.
