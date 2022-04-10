GIRLS LACROSSE
Danvers 14, Hamilton-Wenham 13: Jordan Turcotte scored four goals with an assist, five draws and two caused turnovers as the Falcons outlasted visiting Hamilton-Wenham in a wild contest. Katherine Purcell finished with three goals and two helpers for the winners, who also got three goals, five loose balls controlled, four draw controls and three caused turnovers from Eliana Anderson. Savannah Bolthof added two goals for Danvers while Sabrina Auciello (plus an assist) and Kaylee Rich also scored. Megan McGinnity made some huge saves in net, finishing with 18.
Haley Hamilton had an amazing 10-goal performance to pace the Generals in this high scoring affair. Kara O’Shea added a pair of goals while Riley Clarke also scored.
Pingree 18, New Hampton 10: Cameron Traveis collected seven goals while Schuyler Lloyd and Mia Shuman both added three tallies and one assist to pace the Highlanders to a home win. Waters Lloyd also had three goals, with Meghan Collins and Mackenzie Taylor scoring once and captain Isabel Smail dishing out five assists. Elena McCloskey, another team captain, earned the win in net by making seven saves.
BASEBALL
Swampscott 9, Salem 0: Senior righty John Cuttle went the distance with 13 strikeouts and only three hits allowed to power the Big Blue (2-0). Jonah Cadorette blasted his first homer of the season and totaled three RBI while Harry Riddell had a pair of hits and two RBI and Matt Schroeder had two hits and one RBI.
Danvers 2, Saugus 0: Sophomore Mike Moroney fanned seven in a 2-hit shutout to win a pitcher’s duel and keep the Falcons (3-0) unbeaten on the year. Evan Currie’s RBI single broke a 0-0 tie in the bottom of the sixth, scoring pinch runner Ryan Barthelmess and Liam Brooks came in behind on an error for an insurance run. Currie had two hits and Tyler O’Neil also singled.
Gloucester 3, Masconomet 2: The Chieftains (0-2) had a 2-0 lead with Chris O’Grady (3-for-3) scoring both runs on RBI by Sam Nadworny and Tyler Feldberg but the Fisherman battled back to win. Senior pitcher Erik Sibbach fired five strong innings for Masco, retiring 10 straight with runners on base and fanning four over five frames.
BOYS LACROSSE
Masconomet 12, Wayland 8: Colin Dillon made 14 saves in net while Cooper Hass led the offense with three goals and three assists to push the Chieftains (2-0) to victory. Andrew Saumsiegle also had three goals and one assist, with Andrew Aylwin (assist) and Mike Rossi scoring twice each and Aidan Gauvain and Cooper Easley contributing one apiece.
Gloucester 7, Hamilton-Wenham 3: Ben Woods had 14 saves while captain Peter Gourdeau had eight caused turnovers, but the Generals (1-2) were unable to posses the ball consistently and wound up on the wrong end of this non-league tilt. Luke Domoracki had three caused turnovers, Chris Twomey and fellow senior Jack Safford had two apiece, and Will Moroney went 10-for-13 on faceoffs while also scoring. Zack Walles and Lucas Hunt had the other H-W tallies.
Brewster 10, Pingree 8: Riley McClure and Jack Feeks both had two goals and an assist, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Highlanders from falling to 3-3 on the season. Charlie Faldi also scored twice while Sean Stevens and Mehki Taylor had solo tallies, with Max Becker making eight saves in net.
SOFTBALL
Ipswich 11, Georgetown 5: Caroline Spencer went 2-for-4, including a 3-run triple to break the game open while Emma Cambell added two base knocks in the victory. Hadley Carlton (5 innings) and fellow junior Cambell (2 IP) shut down the Royals with their pitching, while senior captain Lexi James had some excellent plays for IHS at shortstop.
GIRLS TENNIS
Phillips Andover 5, Pingree 4: The Highlanders got singles victories from Catherine Curry (8-2, pro set), Phoebe Thorne (8-2) and Ella Comparato (8-3), as well as an 8-4 triumph from Curry and Thorne in doubles.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Nichols 1: Capturing their third straight New England Collegiate Conference title and ensuing NCAA Division 3 playoff berth that comes with it, the Gulls saw tournament MVP Rafa Robert finish with a match-high 15 kills, four block assists and three digs. Gavin Emenaker added a match-high 32 assists, seven digs and a block assist; he, like Robert, made the All-NECC Tournament Team. Ian Smith (8 kills, 7 digs, block assist, 31-for-33 on serve receive) also had a big day for Endicott (now 18-6), which registered 15 blocks as a team.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 13, Roger Williams 9: Five unanswered snipes starting late in the third quarter turned a one-goal deficit into a comfortable lead for the Gulls (4-4) in winning their first home game of the season. Domenic Russo led the offense with a hat trick; Beverly’s Sam Abate, as well as teammates Michael Hauptman, Nick Pagliuso, and Domenic Valera all added two scores; and Max Kesicki and Craig Claflin also ripped the RW net.
Castleton 24, Salem State 16: Luke Fleming scored four times with two assists and Kevin Albert had four scores with three helpers but the Vikings (5-5) fell in a high scoring affair. Marblehead native Sam Cioffi added three more goals and Pat Guinee had a productive day with three goals and three assists.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 7, Gordon 2: Brennan Nick and Daniel Rinkert (8-5) and Janith Madhok/Collin Dinardo (8-2) helped the Gulls get out to an early lead with doubles wins. The hosts then took all but the top singles match, getting wins from Rinkert at No. 2 (6-1, 7-5), Oliver Pope at No. 3 (6-3, 6-0), Julian Richtarich at No. 4 (6-0, 6-0), Dinardo at No. 5 (6-2, 6-1), and George Danes at No. 6 (6-2, 6-3).
Rhode Island College 5, Salem State 4: The Vikings (1-4) won four of the six singles matches but came up empty in doubles play in the narrow loss. Andrew Muttiah (6-0, 6-2), Roni Bazile (6-3, 6-0), Giacomo Graziani (7-5, 6-1) and Adam Stanneck (6-2, 7-5) were the victors for SSU.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Westfield State 13, Salem State 1: It was a tough day at the office for Salem State (3-6), which was shutout for the first three quarters before Jenna Wells broke the seal in the fourth.
Roger Williams 20, Endicott 15: The Gulls dropped to 6-5 on the season despite four goals apiece from Morgan Pike and Alex Palmero and three additional goals from Katie Schenk. Lydia Akins added 15 saves in net.
Gordon 10, New England College 5: Abigail Mansfield scored five goals while Kaitlyn Mini netted a hat trick to power the Scots (6-5) to victory. Alexis Lapia had the other two goals for Gordon.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vikings drop two: Fitchburg State took both ends of a doubleheader with Salem State, 4-3 and 6-0. Jack Boucher’s seventh inning RBI got Salem (11-9) within in the first game but the Vikings stranded the tying and winning runs on base. Brahiam Ortega tripled and added an RBI in that bout while Boucher had two of SSU’s three hits in the nightcap with Salem’s Bobby Jellison getting the other (a double).
Gulls sweep: Endicott (17-5) stayed hot with a 3-2 and 6-1 sweep of Roger Williams to remain unbeaten in CCC play. Trailing 2-0 in the last inning of the first bout, Caleb Shpur (3-for-4) tied it with a 2-run single and Nick Notarangelo plated him to win it. Dylan Pacheco hit a solo homer in the nightcap while Kyle Grabowski went 3-for-3 and Nicholas Cannata and Gabe Vav Emon combined for nine strikeouts on the mound.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott splits with UNE: Maria Hanchuk struck out a career high 14 in a complete game 6-hitter as the Gulls took down the Nor’Easters, to take Game 1 by a 5-2 score. Chloe Shapleigh, Carly Marchitto, and Caitlyn Romero all had RBI during Endicott’s 4-run sixth inning, with Marchitto also scoring on a wild pitch. They dropped the nightcap, however, 6-1, despite an RBI double by Emma DaSilva.
Endicott sweeps Curry: On Sunday, the Gulls (14-6) topped Curry by scores of 8-0 and 9-1 in shortened six and five inning games, respectively. Raven Comtois hit a homer in the win and knocked in five runs off three total hits while Maria Hanchuk tossed a no-hitter in the six innings while striking out 12. Comtois continued to mash in the second game, registering four hits and two RBI to once again lead the offense. Riley Gamache added three hits and three RBI while Jaylin Couto struck out seven in four innings of relief to get the win.
Gordon splits with Salve: The Scots (12-13-1) dropped the first half of a doubleheader against Salve Regina on Saturday, 0-2, but rallied to take the second game, 3-1. Emma DuBois had two hits including a double and two RBI in the win while Sierra Ricci went the distance in the circle, striking out three while allowing just one hit in seven innings.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TRACK
Endicott wins Gordon Invitational: The Gulls came in first place out of nine teams at the Gordon Invitational at Gordon College on Saturday, finishing with 156 points to beat out second placed UNE (134 points) and host Gordon (117). The Gulls 4x100 relay team of Sarah Aylwin, Ava Esmay, Kinneal Dickens and Nicole DAngelo won in a time of 52.94 seconds; Bianca DelMaestro won the 100 hurdles in 16.77; Riley Rischitelli won the 400 in 1:20.38; Gates MacPherson won the discus (33.66m); and Aylwin won the pole vault (2.75m).
For third place Gordon, winners included Rachel Brennan in the 1500 (4:52.35), Emma Shearer in the 400 hurdles (1:11.28), Anna Keyes in the 5000 (22:57.00) and Abigail Wirling in the shot put (10.35m).
MEN’S COLLEGE TRACK
Gordon wins Invitational: The Scots won their own event on Saturday, scoring 149 team points in the Gordon Invitational to edge out runner-up Wentworth (145). Gordon took first in the 4x100 relay with the team of Joseph Tibbles, Henry Lonstein, Daniel Erikson and Alexander Ferris and won the 4x400 relay with the team of Jacob Smith, Tibbles, Joshua Backert and Alexander Ferris. Individual winners included Backert in the 400 (50.01), Smith in the 800 (1:56.92) and Ferris in the 400 hurdles (1:00.95).