BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 10, Matignon 0: Scott Emerson, Alex Gonzalez, Chris Faraca and Mike Faragi each had two-hit outings, while Gonzalez, Faragi and Tucker Destino all knocked in two runs in the Crusaders’ big win. Defensively, Emerson, Christian Loescher, Brandon Bloom (W) and Anthony Marino combined for a one-hit shut out with seven Ks.
Shawsheen 2, Essex Tech 1: Harry Lynch had a great outing in his first varsity pitching appearance for the Hawks (0-2) but the Rams won the pitcher’s duel.
Georgetown 3, Ipswich 1: The Tigers fell to 0-2 with the weekend setback.
SOFTBALL
Ipswich 6, Georgetown 5: Caroline Spencer’s double scored Kate Bekeritis as the Tigers earned the first win under new coach Paul James with a walk-off comeback. Senior captain Maddy Richard’s pinch hit single to start the seventh ignited the rally while fellow captain Rowan Galanis went 3-for-3 and freshman Bekeritis doubled and tripled. Freshman Annabel Morris threw six solid innings and Lexi James made some nice defensive plays at shortstop.
Peabody 6, Danvers 1: Avery Greico struck out 11 in a tremendous 4-hit effort to help the Tanners move to 2-0. Penny Spack went 2-for-3 offensively while freshman Logan Lomasney had a pair of hits and Emma Bloom, Isabel Bettencourt and Greico all had hits. Abby Bettencourt also shined, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
BOYS LACROSSE
Phillips Andover 14, Pingree: The Highlanders fell to 2-4 by dropping a close decision to the Big Blue for the second time in as many days. Jack Savoie had a big game for Pingree with four goals and a pair of assists, while Jack Feeks added three scores and two more assists. Hogan Rose (2 goals, assist), Mekhi Taylor (goal, assist) and Hudson Durant (goal) also scored while Charlie Faldi dished out a pair of helpers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bishop Fenwick 17, Matignon 4: Karina Gyllenhall scored six goals and dished out two assists to help her squad roll to victory. Sam Montecalvo added a hat trick with an assist, Brynn Bertucci had two goals and two assists and Mia Tsarparlis had two goals and an assist in the win.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Stang 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders dropped a competitive, three tie-breaker match despite a comeback win from Kristina Rush and Julianna Camozzi at first doubles. The two senior captains lost the first set, 4-6, before winning the second in a tie breaker and taking the third 15-13.
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 90, St. Mary’s 30: Senior captains Julia Loescher (javelin, 88-8, and discus, 98-8) and Brenna Benoit (100,13.7 and 200, 28.6) each won two events to pace the Crusaders. Eliza Powers also picked up a win in the hurdles at 18.6.
BOYS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 85, St. Mary’s 46: Senior Matt Juneau doubled up to take the shot put (36-9) and discus (99-10) to spark the Crusaders. Colby Browne won the 400 in a quick 54.8, Matt Gerdenich topped the 80 in 2:11 and Aidan Dwyer won the triple jump by clearing 35-feet-5 1/2 inches.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vikings win two: Salem State improved to 10-7 by topping Westfield State twice Saturday, 5-2 and 6-0. The shutout win saw Jack Sefrino go the distance and allow only one hit with four strikeouts and Zach Piroh strike a 2-run homer. Piroh also homered in the first game and Traverse Briana jumped the yard as well with Nick Rector picking up the win with 6 1/3 strong innings.
Vikings split: On Sunday, Salem State lost to Westfield State, 9-4, before beating them in the nightcap, 3-1. John Palardy and Wilbur Roasario Morel each had an RBI in the win, while pitcher Matthew Enos (1-1) went 4-plus innings on the mound and allowed just two hits and struck out four.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State sweeps: Emily Carter threw a shutout to help Salem State (4-14) sweep Westfield State with a 6-0 decision that was preceded by a 4-1 triumph. Sydney Chiasson, Mikayla Porcaro and Payton Jeffers all had two RBI on the day for the Vikings and Sierra Ricci fanned seven in the circle to win game one.
Vikings split: On Sunday, Salem State beat Westfield State 10-2 before falling 5-3 in the second game of a doubleheader. In the win, Rebecca Walker (2), Emily Carter (2), Mikayla Porcaro, Gracie Hogan and Alexandria Sheehan all had RBI. The Vikings had 10 total hits in the victory.