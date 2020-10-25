BOYS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 1, Dexter Southfield 0: Jack Andrews netted the game’s lone goal on a feed from Aidan Dwyer, and the Crusaders (7-1-1) were able to hang on from there for a Senior Day win. Liam Foley was once again excellent in net, making four saves and commanding the box en route to his sixth shutout of the season. TJ Genzale stepped into the center back position alongside Aidan Dwyer and both guys played terrific games as well. Ryan Noci and Keiron Murray added strong efforts in the midfield, while senior Andrew Perry also turned in a strong performance.
North Reading 4, Ipswich 0: Jake Scruton, Cade Wetter, Spencer Johnson, Thatch Phypers and Brian Milano all played strong games for the Tigers, but it wasn’t enough in the Saturday setback.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 4, Dexter Southfield 4: Ella Morgan scored all four goals as the Crusaders (6-1-2) earned a well played draw against a top prep school side on the road. Jenna Durkin, Molly Jenkins, Kate Dunne and Bella DelVecchio all had outstanding games for the Crusaders.
Ipswich 1, North Reading 1: Olivia Novello’s deflection goal from a Lauren Waters feed tied the game in the 79th minute as the Tigers (3-3-1) came from behind to earn a point. Maddy Farris had an outstanding game in goal for Ipswich and Carter King played well up top.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Pentucket 0: On Senior Day Saturday, keeper Elle Carter collected her sixth shutout of the year with classmates Olivia Currier, Caroline Doane, Molly Doane, Audrey Fusco, Abbie Hogan, Maddy Rostad and Abby Sturim playing very well in front of her. Junior Jane Maguire converted a free kick for the game’s only goal in the 47th minute to keep the Generals (5-0-2) undefeated atop the Cape Ann League.
GOLF
Bishop Fenwick 202, Bishop Feehan 189: The Crusaders (12-2) wrapped up a phenomenal season, finishing unbeaten on their home course of The Meadow at Peabody and going over 200 points for the first time in the process. Cade Buckley once again led the charge with 34 points; Tony Novak was close behind with 31; Leo Schroeder and John Bennett each chipped in a solid 28; Jason Romans had 27; Gavin Belt had 26 and Connor Cunningham had 24 in the 10th slot to round out the great team effort.
Essex Tech 132, Lowell Catholic 115: The Hawks got 32 points from Patrick Chasse en route to a solid win.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Tanners run in Mayors Cup: Peabody ran in the BAA sponsored Mayor’s Cup at Franklin Park on Saturday and finished eighth among all teams, including high school and beyond. Logan Tracia ran 16:57 to finish 26th among the 74 runners with Adam Abdulghani in 32nd at 17:11, alum Drew Fossa 37th at 17:30, Grabeil Gitonga 47th in 18:17 and Luke Buckley 54th at 20:14. Lucas Castro also had a nice time of 20:24.
Masconomet 15, Peabody 48: The Chieftains took each of the top six spots at Brooksby Farm, led by Sebastian Gilligan’s first place time of 18:09. Ian Darling (18:38), Liam Quinlan (18:54), Nolan Dickinson (19:29), Cam Colannino (19:35) and Will Caron (19:31) rounded out the top six for Masco (now 2-1).
Austin Prep 25, Bishop Fenwick 32: The Crusaders’ got a first place finish from Wyatt Burr (18:11) but it wasn’t enough to earn the team win. Colby Browne finished fifth in 19:23, Matt Cinelli was sixth in 19:32 and Matt Gerdenich was eighth in 19:42.
Manchester Essex 25, Ipswich 31: Finn Russell grabbed a second place finish in 17:30 while Jonah Orroth was fourth in 18:46, but it wasn’t enough in the tight setback.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Masconomet 26, Peabody 33: Sarah Di Vasta of Peabody finished in first place with a time of 21:13, while Masconomet took second place with Sara Bernier (22:27). Other top five finishers were Peabody’s Leah O’Neal in third (22:42), Masco’s Amber Goudrerau in fourth (22:45) and Masco’s Sarah McVey in fifth (22:53).
Bishop Fenwick 25, Austin Prep 30: The Crusaders improved to 2-1 behind a first place finish from Shannon Bresnahan (21:56) and a fifth place finish from Catherine Carter (23:16). Maria Ryan was sixth in 23:34, while Aubree Lemieux (24:26) and Sarah Fogart (23:34) finished eighth and tenth, respectively.
Ipswich 22, Manchester Essex 37: The Tigers took first and second as sophomore Amelia Stacy (22:20) earned the win and Carina Jones (23:20) was close behind. Millie Cormier was fifth overall in 26:14 for Ipswich, While Caroline Jespen, Chloe Doonan and Teagan Duff went 8-9-10, respectively.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 1, Bishop Stang 1: For the second time this season, the Crusaders (4-2-2) earned a tie against Stang, this time down in North Dartmouth. Rayne Millett assisted on Grace Morey’s team-leading 10th goal for Fenwick, with goalkeeper Cat Elias making four saves. Midfielder Paige Littlehale also had a strong game for the locals.
Ipswich 0, Triton 0: Morgan Bodwell made three saves to earn her fourth shutout of the season as the Tigers (5-1-1) bounced back from their first loss the day before to earn a road tie. Defenders Riley Daly, Sam Orroth and Julia Moseley all had strong games, as did sophomore Courtney Stevens off the bench. Junior Lexi James and sophomore Chloe Pszenny had some excellent offensive chances for Ipswich, with all-around great efforts and hustle from sophomore Ashton Flather and junior Faith Deboer as well.