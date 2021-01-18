GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 62, Bishop Feehan 56: Junior Olivia Found had 19 points and came up with seven steals as the Crusaders took home a satisfying road win from Attleboro. Senior captains Liz Gonzalez (18 points, 6 rebounds) and Veronica Tache (12 points) also had big games for the winners.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Feehan 61, Bishop Fenwick 36: Jason Romans went for a near triple-double with 14 points, eight rebounds and a whopping nine steals, but it wasn't enough as the Crusaders fell to 2-2 on the year.
Newburyport 60, Hamilton-Wenham 52: Despite missing two key players, including versatile starter Markus Nordin, the Generals hung tough with unbeaten Newburyport. Carter Coffey (18 points and 12 rebounds) and Ryan Monahan (16 points, 19 rebounds) were both huge, while Ryan Hutchinson chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds to boot. The Generals shot themselves in the foot with 17 turnovers and low shooting percentages from the line (1-for-7) and 3-point land (5-for-21).
SWIMMING
Matignon 95, Bishop Fenwick 75: In a virtual meet where Fenwick swam at the Beverly YMCA pool, the team received first place finishes from Hannah English in the 200 freestyle (2:21.19), Meredith Yuhasz in the 500 free (5:17.60), and the 400 free relay team of captain Emily DelBene, Audrey Waldinger, Madison Moseley and Yuhasz (4:17.33).
On Saturday, Bishop Fenwick diver Isabella Forte took first place in the Northeastern Conference diving meet with 229.88 points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Masconomet 4, Gloucester 4: Sage Smith stuffed one home with a mere 0.3 seconds left in the second period to square the game at 4-4 and that's how it stayed as Masco (0-1-1) got its first point of the year. Bitsy King scored twice and assists on Smith's tally, Eliza Shannon scored her first varsity goal and Lauren Dillon, Maddie Kenny and Charlotte Leiss had helpers. Freshman Mackenzie Cronin made 16 saves in her first varsity appearance in net.
Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 1: Senior captain Gabby Davern made it a one-goal game in the third period, but the Cougars netted an empty netter in the waning moments. Abby Millman and Emma Perry had assists on the Fenwick tally and Sedona Lawson was strong in net with 17 saves. The Crusaders (2-2) got outstanding blue line play from Allison Countie and Catherine Salvo.
Winthrop 3, Peabody 1: Senior winger Paige Thibedeau gave the Tanners (2-1) a lead. but Winthrop scored twice in a 30-second span in the second period to hand them their first loss. Goalie Audrey Buckley made 22 saves while Jenna DiNapoli and Chloe Shapleigh also had strong outings.
Marblehead 1, Medford 1: The Lady Headers (0-1-1) earned their first point of the young season thanks to a goal by sophomore Hannah Tsouvalas in the opening minute of the first period. Sophomore Kate Santeusanio had a great contest between the pipes in her first start of the season, and defenseman Abby Kalinowski also stood out.
BOYS HOCKEY
North Reading 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: The Generals (0-2-1) got a power play goal from James Horgan with 47 seconds left in regulation to knot it up, but ultimately fell in the extra stanza. Grant Landon was on his game, making 35 saves in net, while Seamus Heney also scored for H-W, which got assists from Evan Haughey and Zack Walles.
Gloucester 6, Swampscott 0: Senior goaltender Ian Roddie had 27 saves in the Big Blue's season opening setback. Freshman Evan Marshall had a big night for the host Fishermen, scoring four times.
St. Mary's Lynn 3, Bishop Fenwick 2: The Crusaders (0-3) were much more competitive in their second meeting with St. Mary's this season, getting both goals from senior Cam Martin. Max Vieira picked up an assist while goaltender Dillon Bloom stopped 20 shots. Freshmen defensemen Cam Anderson and Anthony Sasso had exemplary games for Fenwick as well.
TRACK
Peabody shines: At the MSTCA's Northeast Invitational at Wheaton, Peabody's Jolene Murphy and Sadai Headley-Mawasi went 1-2 in the 200 with times of 25.56 and 25.9, respectively. The pair teamed with McKayla Fisher and Dado Nasso to win the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:11.11, and Nasso was fifth in the 200 at 27.23. Chris Morales was second in the boys 200 (23.72). Aaliyah Alleyne won the high jump with a personal best 5-2 and also threw the shot 31-feet-3 inches for third. In addition, Sarah Divasta was ninth in the 800 (2:30) and Adam Abdulghani was second in the 5,000 (16:30).
Danvers' Luke Llewellyn was third in the 800 (2:03) and Peabody's Logan Traccia was fifth (2:05).
