BOYS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 50, St. Mary's 26: Captains Max Gibbs (shot put, 33 feet) and Max Corson (long jump, 16 feet 10 inches) won field events to help the Crusaders win their first meet in over a year at home Saturday. Charlie Vu was first in the hurdles (9.1 seconds) and Ethan Tran won the 200 (25.0 seconds).
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 49, St. Mary's 27: Captain Breanna Benoit doubled up in winning the 100 (14.1 seconds) and 200 (28.7 seconds) to lead the Crusaders in their season debut Saturday. Sam Sharpe was first in the hurdles in 10.3 seconds, Maria Ryan won the 1000 in 4:00.1 and Shannon Bresnahan was first in the mile at 6:07.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Mystic Valley 0: Senior middle blocker Molly Wetherbee had 10 kills and four aces as the Hawks improved to 2-0. Fellow senior Julia Ahern, an outside hitter, added a half-dozen kills and four aces while senior setter Ariana Magee (10 assists, 3 aces) and junior setter Brooke McFadden (10 assists, 2 aces) also played well for Essex Tech, which captured wins of 25-12, 25-14, 25-12.
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 7, Nichols 1: Playing their first game of the 2020-21 shortened season, the Gulls surrendered an early goal before scoring seven straight for the victory. Jake Simons (2 assists) and Connor Beatty both had two goals for the Gulls, who also got a snipe and two helpers from Zach Mazur. Connor O'Brien made 22 saves and Elijah Harris four for Endicott, which has won 16 straight contests dating back to the 2019-20 season.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 5, Nichols 0: The Gulls (4-0) continued to roll, getting two goals from Jacy Kuhlman and single tallies from Alexa Pretkelis, Courtney Sullivan and Kaylee Liberty to secure the shutout. Bailey Theiben secured the shut out in net, making 19 saves to improve to 2-0.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 71, Western New England 67: The Scots moved to 4-2 on the young season behind 15 points apiece from Lauren Chadwick and Julia Quinn, with the latter adding five rebounds and five assists to boot.
Endicott 73, Nichols 60: The Gulls (2-2) recorded their second win over Nichols in as many days, outscoring them 43-29 in the second half to pull away. Morgan Bresnahan (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Taylor Bogdanski (13 points) led the offense while Olivia Duncan swiped seven steals to go with six points, six assists and eight rebounds.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 78, Nichols 65: The Gulls (3-1) secured their third straight win thanks to an 18-point, 9-rebound, 2-assist and 2-steal performance from Jalen Echevarria. Billy Arseneault added 16 points and six assists, while Matt McDevitt had 14 points and seven boards.
Western New England 72, Gordon 70: Alex Sikorski canned a last second jumper to down Gordon, which had gotten solid performances across the board up to that point. Parker Omslaer, Drew Thibeault and Justin Ye all scored 10 points while Michael Makiej led the charge with 14 points and six rebounds off the bench.
MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Springfield 3, Endicott 0: The Gulls dropped a 25-20, 25-20, 25-23 decision against top ranked Springfield despite some strong performances throughout. Bryan Lipton had six kills and four digs, Gabe Felicetti and Rafa Robert both had five kills and Gabe DeBenadetto added a team-high 19 assists in the setback.
On Sunday, Springfield prevailed again, 3-1, despite Endicott taking the first game, 25-14. Gabe Felicetti had nine kills and six service aces while Bryn Lipton had a half-dozen kills and Erich Roman and Nikolas Kasprzak had four apiece for the Gulls.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon drops two: The Fighting Scots were shut out in consecutive contests against Eastern Nazarene, dropping 2-0 and 8-0 decisions. Laura Bieren (5 1/3 innings with 2 earned runs and 2 strikeouts) and Kristen Brown (1 1/3 innings of shut out ball) each pitched well in the 2-0 setback.
