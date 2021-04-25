Weekend area roundup: Fenwick's Loescher takes home top honors at CCL track meet

TRACK
Bishop Fenwick competes well: Julia Loescher was named Outstanding Field Performer at the girls CCL championship meet for winning the shot put with a toss of 32-feet. She was also fifth in the 200 and helped Fenwick’s girls finish fifth as a team.
Ethan Tran also won a CCL title, taking home the boys 200 (23.89) and finishing runner-up in the 100 (11.82). Matt Gerdenich was third in the 600, Wyatt Butt was third in the mile and Max Corson was third in the long jump to help the Crusader boys finish third as a team. Other placers were Catherine Carter (fourth, 600); Sam Sharp finished (fourth, hurdles); Eliza Powers (sixth, hurdles), Tyler DeClercq (fourth, 1000), Max Gibbs (fifth, shot put), and the boys 4x200 relay (Burr, Gerdenick, DeClercq and Ryan Morgenstern).
Pingree boys, girls top Governor’s: The Pingree boys squad won 73-63 and the girls came out on top 81-61 as Pingree got their first win over Governor’s in six tries. First place finishes for the girls included Olivia Adelabu in the high jump (4-0), Erica Dowd in the long jump (15-1.75) and 100 (13.34), Jacquelyn Elward in the discus with a new school record of 87-feet-8-inches, Nancy Norton in the javelin (65-10) and 400 (1:10.54), Clare O’Holleran in the 100 high hurdles (20.13) and 300 intermediate hurdles (54.5), Emily Norton in the 800 (2:48.04) and Una Carroll in the 3,000 (12:14.11). The girls 4x400 relay team of Norton, Lyda Cabot, Eva Leikikh and O’Holleran (5:07.21) also won. Second place finishers for the Pingree girls went to Jordan Coccoluto in the triple jump, Elward in the javelin, Adelabu in the 100 and 200, Abby Torres in the 800, Cabot in the 1,500 and Norton in the 3,000.
On the boys side, Chris Colby was a triple-winner with victories in the high jump (5-8), 100 (11.79) and 200 (24.44). Also winning events was Aryeh Andriola in the long jump (18-3) and triple jump (36-5.75), Bryan Marinelli in the shotput (35-5), Kyle Collins in the 400 (57.24), Mark Graubert in the 110 high hurdles (20.0) and 300 intermediate hurdles (46.68), Jack Moulison in the 800 (2:42.68) and 1,500 (5:05.27) and the 4x400 relay team mof Peter Jenkins, Sam Graubart, Marinella and Aakash Nandipaku (4:39.39). Second places went to Andriola in the 300 intermediate hurdles, Billy Stevens in the 100 and 200, Nandipaku in the 400 and Nevan Hughlet in the 800.
WRESTLING
Eagles shine at Nationals: St. John’s Prep was represented by six wrestlers at the NHSCA Nationals in Virginia Beach this past weekend, and senior Nick Curley was crowned the national champion at 113 lbs. Curley defeated Evan Kinney of Chelmsford in the finals. In the Division 1 North National Final, sophomore Tyler Knox was named an All-American at 120 lbs, as was freshman Dylan Greenstein at 195. Rawson Iwanicki went 4-2 at 145, Alex Shaeublin went 2-2 at 106 and Adam Schaeublin went 2-2 at 120.
BASEBALL
Pingree drops two: The Highlanders fell to Dexter Southfield in both halves of a doubleheader, dropping 13-0 and 11-9 decisions. Vanderbilt commit and probable draft pick this June, Joshua Baez surrendered just one hit (Jaylon Richardson) in 5 shutout innings in Game 1, featuring a fastball in the low 90s. He also blasted 2 homers on the day in front of a bevy of MLB scouts. Will Tarnowski had the only other hit for Pingree, coming off a reliever in the seventh. In Game 2, the Pingree offense responded in a big way with 14 hits. Pingree had leads of 3-0, 5-3, 6-5, and 8-6 before ultimately falling 11-9. Pingree led 8-7 going to the bottom of the 5th when Dexter plated 4 runs. Hudson Weidman went 2-for-3 with a doubles and four RBI in that one, while Jaylon Richardson (3-4), Michael Lynch (3-4 with an RBI and three runs) and Tejas Prakash (2-4 with an RBI and a run) also played well.
GIRLS TENNIS
Pingree 4, Beaver Country Day 1: Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText ColorThe Highlanders got singles wins from Katherine Curry (6-1, 6-0) and Phoebe Thorne (6-4, 6-3), as well as doubles wins from Anna Souter/Caroline Mascotte (6-2, 6-4) and Melina Kaniclides/Ella Comparato (6-4, 6-3) eText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Colorn route to victory.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State splits: Jake Sefrino threw 6 2/3 shutout innings to lift the Vikings (5-6) to a 5-2 win over Fisher, though they split the double dip with a 14-6 loss. Christian Burt tripled in a pair of runs and also drove in a run in the second bout. Shawn Rebello also collected RBI in both games.
Endicott sweeps: The Gulls (12-6) battered Wentworth, 11-1 and 13-3. Michael Kozlowski went the distance and struck out nine in one if the wins with Jake Nardone hitting a homer. The other saw Rian Schwede fan seven over five frames Nardone hitting his second homer of the day and Joe Millar also jumping the yard.
Gordon splits: The Scots (7-15) topped Suffolk, 5-3, in Game 1 of a doubleheader before dropping a 20-5 decision later on Saturday. In the win Connor Hartman and Shane Demers each hit a homerun with Demers’ knocking in three runs in the process. Patrcik Tevenan also stole home in the win.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon drops two: The University of New England beat the Scots (8-13) 4-3 in extra innings and 7-1. Mara Little went all eight frames in the 4-3 decision with Ariana Ramsaran and Kate Brown plating Gordon runs. Karissa Hatchell had two of Gordon’s three hits in the 7-1 setback.
Gulls smash Wentworth: Endicott (13-2) plated 23 runs over a two game sweep, 11-1 and 13-0. Shortstop Keelin Spencer had three RBI while Adrianna Favreau doubled twice, homered and totaled four RBI. Michaela Hamill had the pitching win in one game and drove in a run in the other. Meghan Connor, Cailin Cleary and Lauren Misiaszek also had multiple RBI.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 16, UNE 7: The Gulls (8-2) stayed spotless in CCC play behind Jack Sutherland’s three goals and two assists and six scores from Dom Russo. Sam DesMarais and Reed Rezanka added two goals each.
Mitchell 13, Salem State 12: The Vikings (0-3) dropped a tight decision despite five goals and an assist from Patrick Guinee and a hat trick and three assists from Kevin Albert. Hunter Spencer added two goals and three assists in the loss.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wentworth 6, Gordon 3: The Scots dipped to 6-3 on the year despite doubles wins from Will Jeffreys/John Marineau (8-5) and Richard Ryzi/Mark Noschese (8-6). Jeffreys also won his first singles match, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4.
Endicott 9, Curry 0: The Gulls improved to 5-4 with their second convincing win over Curry in the past three days. Doubles wins came from the duos of Daniel Rinkert/Collin Dinardo, Julian Richtarich/Zachary Lane and Julian Coyle/Elijah Harris. In singles action, Rinkert, Richtarich, Dinardo, Elijah Harris, Lane and Michael Fowler earned wins.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 9, Wentworth 0: Gordon improved to 4-3 on the year behind doubles wins from Jordyn Maddex/Annette Kim, Madison West/Abigail Graves and Kristin Kendall/Abbigail Fournier. In singles action, Maddex, Kim, West, Graves, Kendall and Fournier all won.
Endicott 9, Curry 0: The Gulls (6-0) remained unbeaten with a clean sweep, earning doubles wins from Gretta Hartman/Frenada Trevino, Jennifer Stone/Cameron Foley and Isabella Miani/Brittany Dupuis. Singles wins came from Justine Hoover, Ashley Keaveney, Clara O’Keefe, Shelby Henry, Miani and Kaitlin Fitzgibbons.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 2, Eastern Nazarene 0: Calla Ashley scored twice as the Scots (4-0) remained unbeaten. Savannah Metz assisted one of those goals, while keeper Tori Paine made three saves in net to secure the shutout.