GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 16, Marblehead 6: Captain McKayla Fisher got free for five goals and two assists to help the Tanners (4-2) pick up a key NEC win. Siobhan Smith (two assists) and Lauren Woods added two goals each, Madi Barrett had two goals with three assists and Ally Bettencourt and Brooke Lomasney had two apiece.
Marblehead (2-7) was led by netminder Kate Santeusanio’s nine saves plus three goals by Sydney Langton and two by Gigi Lombardi.
Danvers 18, Gloucester 3: Down six starters due to a school trip, the Falcons got great games from Jordan Turcotte (8 goals) and Ellie Anderson (4 goals, 1 assist) en route to the convincing win. Katherine Purcell added four goals and an assist while goalie Megan McGinity stopped four out of the seven shots she faced.
Brewster 13, Pingree 10: Schuyler Lloyd had four goals and an assist while Cameron Traveis also put in four goals in the tight setback. Waters Lloyd added a goal and an assist, Mia Shurman had a goal and Isabel Smail tallied three assists. Goalie Elena McCloskey was solid in net with 11 saves.
Masconomet 20, Beverly 10: Down 6-3 early, the Chieftains roared back for the win behind Emmy Clark’s eight goals and four assists, Bella Juliano’s five goals and three assists and Jolie Dalton’s four goals and four assists. Liza Brockelman added two goals and a helper, Sarah Bernier had a goal and an assist and both Kaylee Lucas and Taylor Bovardi turned in strong performances overall.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 14, Franklin 13: Thomas Sarni scored his sixth goal of the evening with one second left in regulation to send the Eagles home with a Creators Crosse championship triumph. Goalie Teddy Cullinane (14 saves) and Chris Espositto (13-for-25 at the faceoff-X) were huge in the second half for St. John’s while Charlie Wilmot was also outstanding with four goals and an assist. Other standouts included Jimmy Ayers (3 goals, 1 assist), Lucas Verrier (goal), Jake Vana (4 assists), Noah Brown (assist) and Tyee Ambrosh (assist).
Masconomet 9, Beverly 8: Aidan Gauvain scored four goals and Cooper Haas added three goals plus two assists as to help the Chieftains shade the Panthers. Cooper Easley (assist) and Griffin Halecki also scored and Colin Dillon made 11 stops. For Beverly, Gavin Lawrence had a nice game with four scores, Cam Cook had two goals and Matt Mezza and Troy Martin also scored.
Marblehead 18, Peabody 2: Tucker Ludbeck, Drew Nelson and Cam Waldman all had their first career goals in the Magician rout. Carter Laramie led the charge with five, Josh Robertson scored four, Connor Cronin added three goals with two assists, Charlie Grenier chipped in two goals and Cole Gallup had one with two helpers.
For Peabody, Nicholas Salvati and Cam Collins had the two goals while Matthew Lindstrom added an assist. Goalie Derek Patturelli made 11 saves.
GIRLS TRACK
Pingree splits: The Highlanders scored 54 points to beat out Portsmouth, NH (53) and Landmark (17) while losing to Phillips Exeter (142) and St. Paul’s (89). It was the team’s first two losses of the season. Highlights included Erica Dowd’s first place finish in the long jump (15-7) and 100 (13.5); Clare O’Holleran’s second place in the 100 hurdles (17.97) and 300 hurdles (53.14), both of which were school records; Allie Donovan’s second place in the 100 (13.6) and third in the 200 (27.71) and Emily Norton’s third place in the 800 (2:48.63). Both the 4x100 relay team of Donovan, Nina Husak, O’Holleran and Dowd (53.9) as well as the 4x400 relay team of Nora Pierce, Abby Torres, Nancy Norton and O’Holleran (4:53.76) finished in third place.
BOYS TRACK
Pingree splits: The Highlanders scored 55 points to beat out St. Paul’s (31) and Portsmouth, NH (22), but fell to Phillips Exeter (164) and Landmark (61). Securing first place finishes were Aryeh Andriola in the triple jump (39-11) and Xavier Yepez in the 3000 (9:51.87). Andriola added a second place in the long jump (18-6) while Mark Graubart took second in the 110 hurdles (19.6) and 300 hurdles (44.77). The 4x400 relay team of Andriola, Mark Graubart, Sam Graubart and Bryan Marinelli (3:46.5) also finished second while Jayden Deltorchio was second in the high jump (5-4).
SOFTBALL
Medford 7, Swampscott 6: The Big Blue were shaded by the Mustangs in the consolation of the Krystle Campbell Memorial tourney. Jocelyn Spickard struck out 13 in a tremendous showing and Nicolette Fraser had three hits including a triple
BASEBALL
Franklin 14, St. John’s Prep 4: In the Super 8 Showcase, the Eagles (5-2) got knocked around a bit to the tune of 15 hits with 12 of the runs being earned. Offensively, the Prep scored four in the second to lead (4-1) with Theo Vetere and Jack Fillion each knocking in two runs. Tucker Larson also had two hits and scored.
Pingree 14, Kents Hill 4: The Highlanders (4-2) made it four straight wins with the hit parade led by Jeff Arthur (3-4, triple two runs), Quinn Moses (two hits, two runs, three RBI), Dan Ferris (triple), Drew Botta (3 runs) and Max Jacobsen (3 RBI). Chase Stafford threw four solid innings for the win.
Triton 11, Essex Tech 1: The Hawks (2-6) dropped their fifth straight against a tough CAL opponent.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Vikings drop two: Westfield State beat Salem State (13-15) in a pair of one run games, 6-5 and 1-0. Christian Burt had two hits and an RBI and Zach Piroh and Wilbur Rosario drove home runs as Salem had a 5-1 lead that didn’t last in the higher scoring loss. The 1-0 decision saw Jack Serafino limit the Owls to only two hits without any run support.
Gulls win two more: Remaining unbeaten in CCC play, Endicott (25-5) dropped Curry 3-2 and 11-1. The closer game saw Robbie Wladkowski double home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning with Max Tarlin throwing two innings of no-hit relief. Nicholas Cannata went the distance with 11 strikeouts and only two hits allowed in the other win with Matt McKinley and John Mulready getting three hits each and Dylan Pacheco driving in three.
Endicott 8, Colby 1: The Gulls (26-5) continued to impress on Sunday, getting a home run from and a triple from Caleb Shpur and another triple from Nicolas Notarangelo en route to the victory. Shpur finished with three RBI while Joseph Millar, Kyle Grabowski and Matthew McKinley also added RBI. Gabe Van Emon (6-0) got the win on the mound with five innings of relief while allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
Gordon struggles: Nichols took down Gordon, 13-7 and 16-1, in a CCC double dip. Jon McIntyre had three hits in the 13-7 decision for Gordon and Pat Tevenan had a double and two RBI. Shane Demers had hits and RBI in both games for the Scots (6-23).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State swept: The Vikings (7-23) lost both ends of a double header with Westfield State, 7-3 and 5-0. Gracie Hogan had two hits, three RBI and a double to highlight one of the games for Salem State and she went the distance in the circle in the second outing.
Gordon splits: The Fighting Scots (15-16-1) split a double header with Nichols by identical 5-4 scores. Arianna Ramsaran hit a 2-run homer and Mara Little threw all seven innings to earn the win in addition to knocking in the winning run with a sac fly. Ramsaran added a double and an RBI in the second game as well.
Endicott splits two doubleheaders: The Gulls (21-9) split against Salve Regina on Saturday (lost 1-0 and won 8-1) before doing the same against Suffolk (6-5 loss, 8-0 win) on Sunday. In the 1-0 loss to Salve, Lauren Misiaszek mashed a triple before her team fell in extra innings; in the 8-1 win on Saturday, Raven Comtois (double, RBI), Chrissy Marotto (RBI), Misiaszek (RBI), Riley Gamache (2 RBI) and Caitlyn Romero (triple with 2 RBI) were standouts offensively while pitcher Jaylin Couto improved to 9-3 with seven strong innings of seven-hit ball with eight Ks. In the win against Suffolk on Sunday, Taylor Chelak had two hits and three RBI while pitcher Maria Hanchuk moved to 12-3 with five terrific innings of two-hit ball.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Keene State 25, Salem State 8: Being outscored by a baker’s dozen in the first quarter doomed the Vikings (6-8). Sam Cioffi of Marblehead led SSU with four goals and an assist and Kevin Albert also scored a pair.
Endicott 24, Nichols 4: Fenwick grad Stefano Fabiano scored his first college goal while Thomas Baker, Ethan Cupples, Zach Hojnowski and Brian McDonald also had their first NCAA tallies to lead Endicott’s rout. Domenic Russo had a team-best six goals to tie his career high.
Western New England 18, Gordon 6: Kobi Bui and Joel Bean had two goals each but the Scots (2-9) had a tough defensive day against the first-place Golden Bears.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Salem State 15, Mass. Maritime 11: Taylor Sujko’s immense effort of seven goals with an assist helped Salem State (6-7) inch closer to the .500 mark. Jenna Wells added a hat trick for the winners and Meghan Parthum had a goal and an assist.
Western New England 21, Gordon 3: Kaitlyn Mini had two of the three goals for Gordon, now 6-9 on the year.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Bates 7, Endicott 2: The Gulls came up short in Sunday’s showdown.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 9, Castleton 0: Andrew Muttiah won his third singles match of the week without surrendering a point to power the Vikings (6-4) to a Little East win. Muttiah teamed with Cory Cherico to win in doubles while Roni Bazile won a singles match and teamed with Parker Andreoli for a doubles win as well. The team of Adam Stanneck and Grant Bellino also cruised, 8-0.
Nichols 7, Gordon 2: Ezekial Hall and Mark Noschese won their doubles match, 8-6, and Hall also pulled out his singles match in straight sets for Gordon (6-8).